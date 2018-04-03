Monday roundup: Anna runs away from Jackson Center

ANNA — Jackson Center scored two runs in the first inning, but Anna controlled the rest of the game to win a Shelby County Athletic League contest 12-2 in six innings on Monday.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, in part thanks to a solo home run by Jacob Francis. Anna scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning and added three in the second to take control. The Rockets scored five in the fourth and followed with one each in the fifth and sixth earn a run-rule win.

Derek Coverstone was 3 for 3 for Anna with two walks and 2 RBIs. Seth Stiefel had two doubles and finished 2 for 3 with a walk and 3 RBIs. Aidan Endsley also had a hit and scored three runs. Brayden Collier also scored three runs.

The Rockets had six hits but took advantage of 13 walks by Jackson Center. The Tigers had three hits and five walks.

Cole Maurer picked up the win for the Rockets. Maurer allowed three hits and one earned run in four innings. He had four strikeouts.

Francis was credited with the loss for Jackson Center. He gave up two earned runs on three hits in three innings.

Jackson Center (1-2, 0-1 SCAL) is scheduled to play next on Thursday at home against Botkins. Anna (2-1, 1-0) is slated to return to action on Thursday at Russia.

Tippecanoe 6, Sidney 4

Sidney lost an early lead in its Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division opener at Tippecanoe on Monday and couldn’t complete a comeback try. Sidney scored one run in the seventh, but Zach Losey struck out the final two batters to secure the win for the Red Devils.

The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the top of the third, but Tippecanoe added three in the bottom half of the inning and three in the fifth.

Kyle Noble was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI for Sidney while Kaden Walker was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and AJ Brussel was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI.

Zane Walker picked up the loss for Sidney. He pitched five innings and gave up five hits and six earned runs.

Sidney (1-2) is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Riverside.

Riverside 14, Hardin Northern 2

The Pirates scored nine runs in the first two innings and cruised from there in a Northwest Central Conference run-rule win on Monday.

Trey Lane was 3 for 4 for Riverside with one walk and scored four runs. RJ McGowen was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Nick Hall was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Harley Asbury was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Levi Godwin had four stolen bases and scored three runs.

Lane picked up the win for the Pirates. He pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits. He had five strikeouts.

Riverside (1-2, 1-0 NWCC) is scheduled to host Sidney on Thursday.

Other scores: Fort Loramie 16, Fairlawn 0.

Area games cancelled

New Bremen’s baseball game at St. Marys on Monday was cancelled, as was New Knoxville’s game at Bradford.

Softball

Riverside 5, Hardin Northern 3

Hardin Northern took a 2-0 lead after the third inning but Riverside scored one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take control of a Northwest Central Conference opener on Monday.

Jalynn Stanley was 2 for 4 with an RBI while Leah Kelsey and Shelby Giles each went 2 for 4. Alexis Snow and Marissa Davis each batted in runs.

Stanley picked up the win after allowing two hits and one earned run in four innings. She had four strikeouts.

Riverside (2-0) is scheduled to return to action on Friday at Graham.

Other scores: Russia 5, Arcanum 0; Tippecanoe 11, Sidney 5.

Boys tennis

Celina 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Lehman fell to 1-1 on the season Monday, dropping a nonconference match at Celina.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-0, 6-2. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

At second singles, Ryan Goetemoeller lost 6-3, 6-0. At third singles, Elijah Jock lost 6-0, 7-5. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost 6-3, 6-4.

“It was a close loss to a good Celina team,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “Griffin played a great match and Elijah battled back in the second after a quick first set. Great win by Sam and Danny against a good doubles team.”

Anna’s Andrew Scully waits for the ball as Coldwater’s Joey Welsch steals second base during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Anna beat Jackson Center 12-2 on Monday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218AnnaBase2-1.jpg Anna’s Andrew Scully waits for the ball as Coldwater’s Joey Welsch steals second base during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Anna beat Jackson Center 12-2 on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney loses early lead in league game at Tippecanoe