Thunderstorms force Tuesday events to be scrapped

A day after a snow storm forced some area events to be postponed or cancelled, heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday did the same.

Sidney’s home baseball and softball games against Tippecanoe were postponed to April 11. The teams met in Greater Western Ohio Conference action on Monday in Tipp City. Monday’s games were originally scheduled to be played in Sidney but were moved to Tippecanoe due to field concerns.

In additions, Sidney’s track meet at Piqua originally scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to April 30.

Lehman Catholic’s quad track meet with Minster and Anna scheduled for Tuesday at Anna was cancelled. Versailles’ tri meet with Fort Loramie and St. Henry was cancelled, as was Houston’s quad meet with Fairlawn, New Bremen and New Knoxville.

Russia’s baseball game at Minster was postponed until April 20.

The following baseball games were also cancelled or postponed: Fort Loramie at Marion Local, New Bremen at Anna, New Knoxville at Fairlawn, Lehman Catholic at Marion Elgin and Ridgemont at Riverside.

Russia’s home softball game against St. Henry was cancelled, as was Versailles’ nonconference game at Northmont.

The following softball games were also cancelled or postponed: Fort Loramie at Marion Local, Houston at Parkway, Minster at Jackson Center, Upper Scioto Valley at Botkins, Lehman Catholic at Marion Elgin and Ridgemont at Riverside.

Three track meets cancelled, host of baseball, softball games cancelled or postponed