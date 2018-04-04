Versailles’ Justin Ahrens to play in Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Game

VERSAILLES – Versailles senior Justin Ahrens will represent Ohio in the 27th annual Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Game on Saturday at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

The showcase will include a girls all-star game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday then a boys all-star game at 7:30 p.m., which will include Ahrens. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Ahrens, an Ohio State recruit, will be joined by Logan’s Caiden Landis (Pitt-Johnstown), Malvern’s Mark Mayle (UMass Lowell), Moeller’s Jeremiah Davenport (Wright State), Moeller’s Jaxson Hayes (Texas), Oak Hill’s Landon Carroll, Paint Valley’s Dylan Swingle (Duquesne), Pickerington North’s Jerome Hunter (Indiana), Piketon’s Tanner Perdue, Revere’s Pete Nance (Northwestern), Unito’s Logan Swackhammer (Flagler), Warren JFK’s Byron Taylor, Wayne’s Deshon Parker (James Madison), Wayne’s Darius Quisenberry (Youngstown State) and Zanesville’s Cameron Brooks-Harris (Marshall).

The Ohio team will be coached by Tim Casey from Upper Arlington along with assistants Todd Phillips from Bexley and Dennis Tucci from Malvern.

Kentucky’s all-stars are highlighted by Trevon Faulkner (Northern Kentucky), Steven Fitzgerald (Samford) and Mickey Pearson (Saint Louis).

Ohio has won 16 of the previous all-star games while Kentucky has won 10. The Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Game has had several players go on to play in the NBA including Calvin Booth, Trey Burke, Kevin Martin, C.J. McCollum, James Posey, Romain Sato, Sam Clancy and Donta Smith.

Kentucky leads the girls all-star game series with 15 victories to Ohio’s 10.

The girls all-star game will include Gilmour Academy’s Naz Hillmon, Jackson’s Taylor Mikesell, Lakota West’s Jasmine Ballew, Lakota West’s Ally Haar, Lakota West’s Abby Prohaska, Mason’s Tihanna Fulton, McAuley’s Hailee Heidemann, Pickerington Central’s Bexley Wallace, Pickerington Central’s Kayla Whitehead, Springboro’s Jordan Diehl, Tippecanoe’s Allison Mader, Wadsworth’s Sophia Fortner, Wadsworth’s Lexi Lance, West Clermont’s Jasmine Hale and West Clermont’s Alexis Starks on the Ohio roster.

Along with the all-star games, at 7 p.m. Friday at Thomas More College there will be a Slam Jam Festival that will include one-on-one games, three-on-three games, a 3-point shooting competition and a slam dunk competition.

Versailles senior Justin Ahrens will play in the Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Game on Saturday at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_Justin-Ahrens-WEB.jpg Versailles senior Justin Ahrens will play in the Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Game on Saturday at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316, or follow on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate.

