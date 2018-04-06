Thursday roundup: Anna runs away late from Russia

RUSSIA — Anna scored three runs in the sixth to run away to a 5-1 win Shelby County Athletic League win over Russia on Thursday.

After Wil Luthman walked with one out, Brayden Collier reached on an error, then Derek Coverstone doubled to centerfield to score Luthman. Zach White then added a two-RBI double to left field.

White pitched a complete game for Anna. He allowed two hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Aidan Endsley was 2 for 3 for Anna with 1 RBI and a walk. Coverstone was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI, and White was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Seth Stiefel was 1 for 3 with a double and 1 RBI. Endsley and Coverstone also hit doubles.

Hunter Cohee was credited with the loss for Russia. He pitched four innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts. Jack Dapore pitched three innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Russia had four errors, while Anna had one.

Fort Loramie 13, Fairborn 1

Fort Loramie moved to 3-0 on the season after beating Division I Fairborn in run-rule fashion at home on Thursday. CJ Billing threw six innings with no earned runs to lead the Redskins.

Loramie knocked out 16 hits in the win. Dylan Albers had two triples, an RBI, and a stolen base. Eli Rosengarten was 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs. Mike Hoying went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Every player in the starting lineup had a least one hit.

The game opened up with Fort Loramie getting a run on Albers’ first triple and an RBI groundout by Billing. In the bottom of the inning, the Skyhawks put runners at second and third with one out, but Billing was able to strike out the cleanup hitter. The next better hit a smash to third baseman Mike Hoying, who knocked it down and threw to first for the final out to get the Redskins out of the jam.

Loramie put up five runs in the third to go up 6-0 and cruised the rest of the way to the victory. The Loramie defense turned two double plays along the way to support Billing’s win.

Houston 4, Fairlawn 2

The Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth inning to start a Shelby County Athletic League win at Fairlawn on Thursday. Fairlawn scored two in the sixth, but the Wildcats added a run in the seventh to help secure the win.

Hunter Herrick picked up the win and Howie Ludwig earned a save for Houston. The pair combined for 12 strikeouts. Jake Trent was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Luke Foster was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs.

Jordan Lessing went 2 for 3 for Fairlawn with an RBI.

Jackson Center 9, Botkins 2

Jackson Center scored five runs in the fifth to take control of Thursday’s SCAL game.

The Tigers led 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth after Botkins scored a run in the top half of the inning. Aidan Reichert led the inning off with a double to left field, then Garret Prenger hit a single to center field two batters later to score Reichert.

The the next four batters walked to score two runs for the Tigers, and Jansen Frye added an RBI single before the end of the inning.

Jacob Francis was 3 for 4 for Jackson Center with 2 RBIs and Frye was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Trent Platfoot was 2 for 2 (including a double) with a walk and scored two runs. Francis also scored two runs.

Frye pitched two innings gave up one hits and one earned run with three strikeouts, and Christopher Elchert pitched five innings and allowed two hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.

Jack Liesner pitched four innings for Botkins and allowed seven hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts. Spencer Heuker had a double for the Trojans.

Versailles 2, New Bremen 1

Versailles and New Bremen both scored a run in the second inning on Thursday, then Versailles scored the game-winning run in the top of the fifth.

Versailles’ Kurtis Rutschilling was 2 for 3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored the game-winning run. Will Eversole was 1 for 3 and drove in the winning run. Elliot Bruns was 1 for 2, walked twice and scored a run.

Toops pitched four innings for Versailles, allowing one run on five hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Niekamp pitched two scoreless innings and earned the win, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two.

Charlie Sailer was 1 for 2 for New Bremen with 1 RBI. Patrick Wells was 1 for 3 and scored New Bremen’s run.

Ryan Bertke pitched 6 1/3 innings for New Bremen and allowed five hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts. He was credited with the loss.

Coldwater 10, Minster 4

Coldwater scored four runs in the fourth to run away from Minster to a road Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday.

The Cavaliers led 5-4 heading into the inning but scored four runs on three hits and three walks to pull away. Coldwater, which had 14 hits compared to Minster’s seven, added another run in the fifth.

Jack Olberding and Jared Huelsman were both 1 for 3 for Minster with 2 RBIs. Olberding and Alex Lehmkuhl both doubled.

Jack Heitbrink was credited with the loss for Minster. He pitched one inning and gave up four hits and two earned runs. Five other players pitched in the game for Minster.

Canceled: Sidney at Riverside.

Softball

Sidney 5, Fort Loramie 2

Sidney scored all five of its runs in the sixth to beat Fort Loramie in a home nonconference game on Thursday.

Morgan Carey had a double to left field to start the inning for Sidney, then Lauren Baker walked. Hallie Westerback the hit a line drive double to center field to score Carey, and Maddie White followed with a line drive single to center to score a run.

Khia McMillen hit a three-run home run to left field two batters later.

“We made some nice plays to dodge some potential runs early, but then their bats came alive in the sixth,” Fort Loramie coach Brad turner said.

Sidney had seven hits and four errors, while Fort Loramie had four hits and no errors.

Loreen Barker was 1 for 1 at the plate for Sidney and drew two walks. She pitched seven innings and allowed two earned runs with 10 strikeouts.

Aleah Frilling picked up the loss for Fort Loramie. She allowed five earned runs with two strikeouts.

Fort Loramie’s Morgan Holscher hit a home run to left field in the top of the sixth.

Jackson Center 3, Botkins 1

The Tigers took advantage of Botkins miscues to earn a home Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday.

In the sixth inning, the Tigers scored two more runs. Conor Pipke scored on a passed ball, and two batters later, Kennedy Jackson hit a triple to left. Kenleigh Fortner hit an RBI single two batters later to score Jackson and push the lead to 309.

Botkins’ Jenna Free scored in the seventh by leading off with a walk and taking advantage a throwing error.

Haley Rogers started and pitch five shutout innings for the Tigers. She had two strikeouts. Fortner finished the last two innings in the circle by allowing two walks and striking out three.

Courtney Sutton was 2 for 3 with a double for Botkins. She also pitched and struck out six while allowing one earned run.

Each squad had four hits and two errors.

Houston 12, Fairlawn 0

The Wildcats jumped out on top 11-0 after two innings and cruised to a home Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday.

Rebekah New was 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs for Houston, which had 15 hits. New hit a two-run home run in the first to left field. Brooklyn Felver later hit a three-run home run to center field in the first. Allisten Foster had two hits and Olivia Bowser had a double.

Emilee Foster picked up the win for the Wildcats. She pitched three innings and allowed one hit and had four strikeouts.

Skylar Jones was 1 for 2 for Fairlawn with a walk. She picked up the loss in the circle for the Jets.

Versailles 11, New Bremen 2

Versailles earned its first win of the season on Thursday, defeating New Bremen in its Midwest Athletic Conference opener.

New Bremen scored both of its runs in the top half of the first inning, then Versailles scored 11 unanswered runs beginning with three in the bottom of the third. The Tigers then added five in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Versailles had 10 hits and one error while New Bremen had six hits and five errors.

Kami McEldowney went 2 for 4 for Versailles with a double, a home run, a stolen base, three runs and 2 RBIs. Hailey McEldowney was 3 for 4 with a triple, two stolen bases, two runs and 3 RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases, three runs and an RBI. Mallory George was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

Kelly Naylor was 2 for 3 for New Bremen, while Molly Smith hit a two-run double. Smith pitched and allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in six innings.

Cori Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing two runs on six hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Minster 10, Coldwater 2

Minster scored three runs in both the second and third innings to jumpstart a big MAC road win over Coldwater.

Alice Schmiesing was 3 for 4 for Minster with 2 RBIs while Emma Schmiesing was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and three runs scored. Karly Richard was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI, Taylor Homan was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Jenna Poeppelman was 2 for 4.

Poeppelman pitched a complete game for the Wildcats and allowed two earned runs off five hits in seven innings. She had four strikeouts.

Track and field

Sidney competes in Troy Herb Hartman Invitational

Sidney’s boys team came in fifth out of 15 teams and the girls came in 14th out of 16 teams in the Herb Hartman Invitational at Troy.

Sidney’s boys won the 400 relay with a time of 44.79, over a second faster than second-place Troy (45.87).

Josiah Hudgins was third in the high jump after clearing 6-2. Devan Rogers was second in the shot put with a distance of 53-3.75. Gavin Bockrath was third in the 800-meter run with 2:11 and Ian Bonifas was fourth with 2:12. Jalen Hudgins was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.31, slightly behind Chaminade-Julienne’s Donnie Stevenson (23.13).

No Sidney girl placed in the top four in any event.

Minster girls, boys win meet

Minster’s boys and girls track squads won a home meet on Thursday both by large margins. Anna’s girls were second and Anna boys were third. Lehman Catholic’s girls were fourth and the boys were fifth.

Minster’s boys won the 4×800 relay while Anna was third. Anna’s boys won the 4×200 relay while Minster was second. Anna’s boys won the 4×100 relay while Minster was third. Anna’s boys won the 4×400 relay while Minster was third.

Minster’s Broc Miller was fourth in the 100-meter dash with 12.06. Jon Albers won the 1600-meter run (5:11) while Aaron Huewer was second (5:16.73) and Brock Schulte was fourth (5:22). Alec Huber was second in the 400-meter dash (57.02) while Devon Schultz was third (57.32). Zach Heuker was third in the 300-meter hurdles (43.90).

Minster’s Carter Pohl was first in the 800-meter run with 2:18 while Isaiah Slonkosky was third (2:22). Broc Miller was second in the 200-meter dash (24.64) and Max Prenger was fourth (25.41). Luke Barga was first in the 3200-meter run with 10:40 and Joel Berelsman was third (11:58).

Minster’s Jeremy Kauffman was first in the high jump at 5-10 while Ethan Smith was third (5-8). Broc Miller was third in the pole vault at 10-6. Alec Huber was third in the long jump at 18-1.5 while Zach Heuker was third (17-7). Max Prenger was fourth in the discus at 125-1.

Anna’s Austin Fogt was first in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.45 while Alex Bruggaman was third at 16.79 and Colton Nanik was fourth at 17.75. Jeffrey Richards was first in the 100-meter dash in 11.60 while Bruggaman was tied for second at 11.98. Derek Arling won the 400-meter dash in 54.15. Fogt was first in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.19 and Nanik was second at 42.64.

Anna’s Bart Bixler was second in the 800-meter run in 2:21. Derek Arling was first in the 200-meter dash in 24.30. Caleb Gaier was fourth in the 3200-meter run in 12:01. Fogt was second in the high jump with 5-10 while Alex Bruggaman was fourth with 5-8. Kamren Steward was first sin the long jump at 18-5. Isaac Dodds was third in the discus at 126-6.

Lehman’s Brendan O’Leary was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.45 and third in the 200-meter dash in 25.28.

Minster’s girls won the 4×800 relay while Anna was third. Lehman’s girls won the 4×200 relay while Anna was second and Minster was third. Lehman’s girls won the 4×100 relay while Anna was third. Minster’s girls won the 4×400 relay while Anna was fourth.

Minster’s Ivy Wolf was second in the 100-meter dash (13.50) while Paige Thobe was fourth (13.61). Emma Watcke was first in the 1600-meter run (5:17) while Kaitlynn Albers was second (5:31), Gwen Meiring was third (5:32) and Ella Boate was fourth (5:43).

Minster’s Madelin Magoto was first in the 400-meter dash in 61.15. Cassie Francis was third (64.22). Mya Dirksen (52.93) was second in the 300-meter hurdles while Jenna Heuker was fourth (53.41). Mason Pohl was first in the 800-meter run (2:44) while Katherine Larger was second (2:47) and Rachel Kitzmiller was fourth (2:57).

Minster’s Lillia Hirschfeld won the 200-meter dash in 28.46 while Ivy Wolf was fourth (28.21). Emma Watcke was first in the 3200-meter run (11:20) while Gwen Meiring was second (12:01), Kaitlynn Alberts was third (12:13) and Mackenzie Bohman was fourth (12:31).

Minster’s Kaitlynn Albers was second in the high jump at 4-10 while Ava Sharp was fourth (4-4). Grace Butler won the pole vault at 10-0 while Ansley Heid and Ivy Wolf tied for third at 7-6. Paige Thobe won the long jump at 16-0. Allison Grieshop was second in the discus at 80-1. Dana Prenger was fourth in the shot put at 27-4.5.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the 100-meter hurdles with 16.49 while Shana Roe was fourth at 18.14. Shoemaker was third in the 100-meter dash at 13.57. Shoemaker was third in the 200-meter dash in 28.64. Shana Roe was fourth in the high jump with 4-6. Shoemaker was third in the long jump at 14-9. Lauren Barhorst was third in the shot put at 30-5.

Lehman’s Lindsey Magoteaux was first in the 100-meter dash with 13.30. Alanna O’Leary was second in the 400-meter dash in 63.39. Magoteaux was first in the 200-meter dash in 27.95 and second in the long jump in 14-10.

