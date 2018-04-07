Area players face off against cold, snow at Riverside track meet

Fairlawn’s Breanna Rufus, left, and Karizma Huelskamp take part in the 400-meter run during a track meet at Riverside on Friday. The temperature was about 35 degrees in De Graff during the meet with snow.

Riverside’s Brycen Caudill competes in the 400 meter run at Riverside on Friday.

Riverside’s Ethan Burrows competes in the 1600 meter run at Riverside on Friday.

Jackson Center’s Lexi Schmiesing competes in the 1600 meter run at Riverside on Friday.

Fairlawn’s Allan Asher competes in the 4×200 meter relay at Riverside on Friday.