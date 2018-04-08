Friday roundup: Sidney earns GWOC crossover win against Xenia

SIDNEY —Kyle Noble drove in six runs to help the Yellow Jackets earn a 12-5 home win over Xenia on Friday. Noble, a senior, hit a two-run double in the second inning that put Sidney up 4-1 and hit a grand slam homer to center field in the third to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 10-3.

AJ Brussel was 2 for 3 for Sidney and Zane Walker was 2 for 4. Christian Townsend was 2 for 4, scored three runs and had 1 RBI. Noble was 2 for 3 and also drew two walks. He scored three runs. Kaden Walker was 1 for 2 and drew two walks. He had 1 RBI and scored two runs.

Brussel picked up the win for Sidney. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and had three strikeouts in four innings. Caleb Harris allowed one unearned run and didn’t give up a hit in three innings.

Russia 6, Marion Local 0

Russia pitcher Daniel Kearns had a school-record 17 strikeouts in Russia’s win over Marion Local on Friday.

The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning and added one each in both the second, third and fourth to pull away from Marion Local early in a nonconference game on Friday.

Jack Dapore was 2 for 3 for Russia. Hunter Cohee was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Evan Monnier was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Leadoff hitter Dion Puthoff was 1 for 2 and scored two runs.

Kearns pitched a complete game for the Raiders and allowed five hits and one walk.

New Bremen 16, Jackson Center 0

New Bremen scored five runs in the first inning and eight in the second to pull away from Marion Local early in a nonconference run-rule win on Friday.

The Cardinals had 11 hits and walked 12 times. Jackson Center had four hits and three errors.

Luke Vonderhaar was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs while Ryan Bertke was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Grant Selby was 1 for 2 with two walks and 1 RBI, Ryland Archery was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Mitchell Hays was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI. Bertke, Selby and Vonderhaar each had a double.

Jacob Francis was 2 for 2 for Jackson Center while Garret Prenger and Skyler Losh were both 1 for 1.

Spencer Alig pitched a complete game for the Cardinals and gave up four hits. He had five strikeouts.

Fort Recovery 10, Houston 1

The Wildcats didn’t have a hit in a lopsided road loss on Friday. Houston managed to get a run across thanks to drawing four walks and taking advantage of two errors by the Indians.

Fort Recovery had seven hits and drew six walks. Houston had three errors.

Versailles 9, Miami East 8

Andrew Demange had a walk-off single that drove in Will Eversole and gave Versailles a win against Miami East on Friday.

Versailles struck first in Friday’s game with two runs in the bottom of the second, but Miami East scored six in the third to lead 6-2. Versailles cut its deficit to 6-4 in the fourth, then Miami East scored one in the top of the fifth to lead 7-4.

Versailles once again reduced its deficit with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth before Miami East added one more run in the top of the seventh to lead 8-6. Versailles then scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Versailles had 11 hits and four errors on Friday while Miami East had 12 hits and two errors.

Demange led Versailles as he was 3 for 4 with a run and 3 RBIs including the game winner. Noah Richard was 2 for 3 with a triple, a walk and two runs. Kurtis Rutschilling was 2 for 4 with a stolen base.

Elliot Bruns was 1 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Cole Niekamp was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs. Eversole walked twice and scored two runs including the game winner.

Griesdorn pitched three innings, allowing three earned runs and three unearned runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Richard pitched four innings and earned the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits, one walk, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Spencerville 13, New Knoxville 2

Spencerville put away a run-rule win over the Rangers on Friday with nine runs in the top of the fourth.

New Knoxville had four hits and seven errors, while Spencerville had six hits and two errors.

Nathan Tinnerman was 2 for 3 for New Knoxville while Ben Lammers had one hits and Nathan Merges had a double.

Jared Osborne picked up the loss for the Rangers.

Softball

Xenia 10, Sidney 9

Sidney scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh of a home Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday but couldn’t complete a comeback attempt.

The Yellow Jackets managed seven of their 12 hits in the seventh, three of which came with two outs. The Buccaneers brought in pitcher Sydney Smith after Sidney had scored six runs. Lauren Barker managed an RBI single against her to score a run, but Hallie Westerbek then hit into a game-ending groundout.

Morgan Carey was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Barker was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs. Jenna Beatty was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Maddie White was 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Westerbek was 1 for 4 and scored a run, Mackenzie Benshoff was 2 for 4 with a run scored, Faith Bockrath was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI and Allie Herrick was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs.

Barker pitched seven innings and allowed five earned runs and 10 hits with seven strikeouts.

Houston 14, Minster 6

Houston scored 10 runs in the sixth to run away to a win in a nonconference showdown between a Shelby County Athletic League and Midwest Athletic Conference power.

The Wildcats had six hits and drew five walks in the sixth. They had 12 hits and six errors in the game, while Minster had eight hits and three errors.

Jessica Monnier was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and scored two runs. Allisen Foster was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Emilee Foster was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Monnier had a double and Sarah Monnier hit a solo home run in the third, which gave Houston a 4-2 lead.

Minster scored three runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead before Houston’s big sixth inning.

Danielle Barhorst was 3 for 4 for Minster with 1 RBI. She had a double. Taylor Homan was 1 for 2 with two walks and 1 RBI, Emma Schmiesing was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI and Alice Schmiesing was 1 for 3 with one run.

Franklin-Monroe 13, Fairlawn 0

Franklin-Monroe scored all of its runs in the second and third innings to win a home nonconference game on Friday.

Fairlawn had four hits and four errors, while Franklin-Monroe had six hits and drew eight walks.

Mikayla Pierce was 2 for 2 for Fairlawn, while Renee Gent had a double. Allison Roush was credited with the loss for the Jets.

Fort Recovery 1, Fort Loramie 0

Olivia Homan pitched a five-inning no hitter in the first game of a double header at Fort Recovery on Friday.

Aleah Frilling picked up the loss for Fort Loramie. She allowed three hits in four innings and one unearned run.

Fort Loramie 8, Fort Recovery 3

The Redskins got their bats going against Fort Recovery pitcher Olivia Homan in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday to earn their first win of the season.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and two errors while Fort Recovery had eight hits and two errors. The Redskins scored four runs in the second and three in the third to take a 7-0 lead.

Desiree Fogt was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and scored two runs. Macy Imwalle was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI. She scored three runs. Dana Rose was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Rose had a triple, and Aleah Frilling had a double.

Clara Gephart picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie. She allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

New Bremen 26, Jackson Center 7

New Bremen scored 12 runs in the first three inning and led 12-7 before scoring 13 in the fourth to run away to a big run-rule win in a nonconference game on Friday at Jackson Center.

The Cardinals had 27 hits while New Bremen had four.

Kira Bertke was 2 for 4 for New Bremen, including a three-run home run in the fourth. Kelly Naylor was 5 for 6 with 5 RBIs, Marissa Topp was 4 for 5 with 5 RBIs and four runs, Hanna Tenkman was 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs, Abbi Thieman was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Taylor Paul was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, Kira Bertke was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Hannah Ritter was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Caity Bergman was 2 for 3 with three runs.

Riley Jackson, Ally Russo, Conor Pipke and Kiley Lemly had hits for the Tigers.

Erin Smith picked up the win for New Bremen. She allowed seven earned runs with three strikeouts. Kenleigh Fortner picked up the loss for Jackson Center.

Versailles 14, Miami East 0

Versailles shut out Miami East 14-0 in a five-inning run-rule victory on Friday.

Versailles scored three runs in the first inning, three in the third and eight in the fourth while holding Miami East scoreless.

Versailles had nine hits and one error. Miami East had two hits and one error.

Cori Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing no runs on two hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Kami McEldowney went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and a run. Kate Stammen was 1 for 2 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and 3 RBIs. Anna Gehret was 1 for 3 with a double, a run and 3 RBIs. Rachel Lyons was 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs and 2 RBIs.

Track and Field

Riverside hosts invitational

Riverside hosted its annual invitational on Friday.

Ollie Jacobs took third place in long jump for the Pirates, while Caleb Stevens was first place in the 100-meter dash and Kale Long was fifth in the 100-meter dash. Stevens was first in the 200-meter dash, and the 4×400 relay of Stevens, Long, Ethan Burrows and John Zumberger was third place.

Megan Richardson was fifth place in the shot put and second place in the discus. Lauryn Sanford was third in the long jump, first in the high jump and first in the 400-meter dash. Alli Knight was second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Meghan Orr was third in the 100-meter hurdles.

Fairlawn and Jackson Center also competed. No other results were reported or available online.

Fairlawn’s Allan Asher competes in the 4×200 meter relay on Friday at Riverside. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040818RiverTrack1-3.jpg Fairlawn’s Allan Asher competes in the 4×200 meter relay on Friday at Riverside. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Ethan Burrows competes in the 1600 meter run on Friday at Riverside’s track meet. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040818RiverTrack3-3.jpg Riverside’s Ethan Burrows competes in the 1600 meter run on Friday at Riverside’s track meet. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia pitcher Daniel Kearns has school-record 17 strikeouts against Marion Local

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.