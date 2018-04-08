Saturday roundup: Minster rallies against Fort Loramie

MINSTER — Minster scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 6-2 nonconference win over Fort Loramie on Saturday.

Fort Loramie didn’t record an out until six batters into the sixth. Alex Lehmkuhl led off the inning with a hard ground ball to center field, and Jared Huelsman was then hit by a pitch. August Boehnlein then hit an RBI single to first.

Jack Heitbrink drew a walk, and Austin Shinabery hit an RBI single to right field to tie it 2-2. Adam Knapke followed by batting in a run on a hard ground ball to third to put the Wildcats ahead. Minster scored another run on an error and two runs on a single by Isaac Schmiesing before the end of the inning.

Fort Loramie went down in order in the seventh.

Minster had eight hits and two errors, while Fort Loramie had five hits and two errors.

Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Lehmkuhl was 2 for 4, and Knapke was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and one run.

Devin Wehrman was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI for Fort Loramie, while CJ Billing was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI. Carter Mescher hit a single.

Noah Enneking got the win on the mound for Minster. He threw two innings and allowed one hit and no runs.

Jared Middendorf was credited with the loss for Fort Loramie. He threw five innings and allowed seven hits and five earned runs while striking out nine.

New Bremen 10, New Knoxville 0

New Bremen jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the third and added six in the fifth to pull away from New Knoxville to a run-rule win on Saturday.

The Cardinals had five hits and drew six walks. New Knoxville had three hits and four errors.

Ryan Bertke was 2 for 3 for New Bremen with 3 RBIs. Luke Vonderhaar was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and scored two runs.

Koby Paul picked up the win for New Bremen. He stuck out eight batters in five innings.

Nathan Merges was credited with the loss for New Knoxville. He allowed two hits and one earned run in three innings.

Other scores: Ridgemont 4, Fairlawn 3; Fairlawn 6, Ridgemont 2; Lima Perry 10, Botkins 4.

Postponed/canceled: Russia at St. Henry invite, St. Marys at Versailles.

Softball

Minster 9, St. Marys 4

Minster took a 4-0 lead after two innings and cruised to a win in the first game of a home doubleheader on Saturday.

The Wildcats had 10 hits and two errors while St. Marys had five hits and six errors.

Karly Richard was 3 for 3 for Minster with 1 RBI and scored three runs. Emma Schmiesing was 2 for 3, Alice Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Jenna Poeppelman was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Poeppelman picked up the win in the circle. She allowed five hits and no earned runs in five innings.

Minster 13, St. Marys 7

Minster led 6-2 after the first two innings, but the Roughriders scored five in the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Minster responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to run away to a victory and complete a doubleheader sweep.

Taylor Homan was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Danielle Barhorst was 3 for 3. Both Homan and Barhorst scored three runs. Jenna Poeppelman was 1 for 1 with 1 RBI, Mara Schmiesing was 1 for 2 with 1 RBI and Emily Stubbs was 1 for 2 and scored one run.

Poeppelman picked up the win for the Wildcats. She didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Ridgemont 21, Fairlawn 4

The Jets had five hits and seven errors as they lost the first game of a home doubleheader on Saturday. Ridgemont amassed 19 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Renee Gent was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Fairlawn while Mikayla Pierce drew two walks and had an RBI. Gent had two doubles and leadoff hitter and pitcher Skylar Jones had one. Gent scored two runs, while Jones and Allison Roush each scored one.

Ridgemont 19, Fairlawn 9

Fairlawn got its bats going the second game of the doubleheader and had 13 hits. Ridgemont battled back from a 8-3 deficit, though, and scored eight runs in each the sixth and seventh to earn a 10-run win.

Skylar Jones was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI and scored three runs. Renee Gent was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and drew one walk. Allison Roush was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Lauren Dudgeon was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Alexia Graves was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI. Dudgeon, Gent and Jones all had doubles, and Jones also hit a triple.

Roush pitched a complete game for Fairlawn and was credited with the loss.

Postponed/canceled: Lehman Catholic at Mississinawa Valley; Anna at New Bremen; Versailles at Ansonia; Waynesfield-Goshen at Coldwater.

Fort Loramie’s Nathan Raterman picks up a short hit as Riverside’s Greg Bryant runs for first during a nonconference game on Friday at Riverside. The Redskins lost to Minster on Saturday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040818LorBase3-3.jpg Fort Loramie’s Nathan Raterman picks up a short hit as Riverside’s Greg Bryant runs for first during a nonconference game on Friday at Riverside. The Redskins lost to Minster on Saturday.

Wildcats score 6 runs in the 6th to beat Fort Loramie