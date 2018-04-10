Monday roundup: Russia’s Saunders throws perfect game against Botkins

NEW KNOXVILLE — Anna pitchers Carter Elliott and Noah Iler combined to hold New Knoxville to one hit in a run-rule nonconference win on Monday.

Elliott picked up the win after pitching four innings. The Rangers managed their only hit in the fourth. Elliott had five strikeouts, while Iler struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth.

After a scoreless first, the Rockets pushed across seven runs in the second to jumpstart the win.

Aidan Endsley was 1 for 3, with his hit being a 2 RBI double. Elliott and Seth Stiefel were 2 for 2 with 1 RBI. Eliott had two doubles while Stiefel had one.

Brandon Shannon was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and scored two runs, while Derek Coverstone was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Jared Seigle was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

Patrick Covert picked up the loss on the mound for New Knoxville. Nathan Tinnerman had the team’s hit.

Fort Loramie 14, Houston 4

After a poor start, Fort Loramie pulled away for a 14-4 six-inning Shelby County Athletic League win against Houston on Monday.

In addition to some misplays by the Redskins defense, Houston put together four walks and three clutch hits to jump out to a 4-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings.

Loramie came off the mat with seven runs in the bottom of the second to take control. Eli Rosengarten came on in relief, shut down Houston the rest of the way and got the win.

After the combined 11 runs in the first two innings, everything stayed quiet until the bottom of the fourth. The Redskins then scored runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. The game ended after a double by Ben Barhorst pushed across enough runs to put the advantage to 10.

Barhorst went 2 for 3 on the day with a stolen base. Shane Hilgefort and Dylan Albers both get two hits on the day for the Redskins.

For Houston, Howie Ludwig went 2 for 3.

Jackson Center 13, Fairlawn 6

Jackson Center scored 10 runs in the third through seventh innings to take control of a road Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday.

The Tigers had 21 hits and one error while Fairlawn had eight hits and three errors.

Bryce Sosby pitched a complete game for the Tigers and allowed three earned runs on eight hits. He had seven strikeouts.

Jacob Francis was 4 for 4 for Jackson Center with 4 RBIs and one run and Trevor Sosby was 4 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run. Aidan Reichert was 3 for 4 with two runs, Trent Platfoot was 2 for 3 with three runs and 1 RBI and Colton Rose was 2 for 4 with two runs and 1 RBI.

Ethan Westerbeck was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the Jets while Skylar Piper was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Jordan Lessing had a double.

Lehman Catholic 14, Riverside 3

The Cavaliers had 12 hits and took advantage of three errors by Riverside to earn a home Northwest Central Conference win in five innings on Monday.

Jared Magoteaux led the Cavaliers with 3 hits and 4 RBI’s. Owen Smith also had a double and 4 RBIs. Ryan Schmidt, Alex Keller, and Drew Barhorst each collected two hits. Keller had 2 RBIs. RJ Bertini and Magoteaux each scored three runs.

Drew Barhorst picked up the win for the Cavaliers. He allowed three earned runs on nine hits in five innings and had five strikeouts.

“Drew did a nice job pitching tonight,” Lehman coach Dave King said.

Trey Lane was credited with the loss for Riverside. He was 2 for 3 at the plate, and Levi Godwin was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Minster 25, Covington 0

The Wildcats had 12 hits and took advantage of 12 walks and eight errors by Covington to earn a nonconference win on Monday.

Alex Lehmkuhl was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, Noah Enneking was 1 for 2 with 4 RBIs, Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI, Adam Knapke was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs and four runs, and August Boehnlein drew three walks and scored four runs.

Austin Brown picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one hit and had five strikeouts in four innings.

New Bremen 8, Lima Shawnee 3

New Bremen scored five runs in the third to pull away early in a nonconference game on Monday. Shawnee scored two runs in the sixth to pull within five but didn’t score in the seventh.

The Cardinals had eight hits, while Shawnee had four and one error.

Mitchell Hays was 2 for 3 for New Bremen with 2 RBIs and three runs. He also walked. Justin Tenkman was 2 for 3 with a walk and Ryan Bertke was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Spencer Alig picked up the win for New Bremen. He allowed one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts in five innings.

Versailles 11, Celina 7

Celina scored three runs in the sixth to limit Versailles’ lead to four runs, but the Tigers didn’t allow a run in the seventh and preserved a road win.

The Tigers took control with three runs in the third and five in the fourth. Andrew Demange was 3 for 5 with 1 RBI and two runs, Keaton McEldowney was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and three runs, Kurtis Rutschilling was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Cole Niekamp was 3 for 5 with 1 RBI.

Garrett Toops was the winning pitcher. He allowed three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Other scores: Russia 13, Botkins 2.

Softball

Russia 20, Botkins 0

Russia senior pitcher Grace Saunders threw a perfect game as the Raiders dominated Botkins in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday.

Saunders had six strikeouts in the road win and threw 41 pitches, 33 of which were strikes. She was also 2 for 5 from the plate with 2 RBIs.

Kylee Sherman was 3 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Lauren Monnin was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and Jenna Cordonnier was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

The Raiders drew nine walks and had 14 hits. Botkins committed five errors.

Troy 4, Sidney 3

Hallie Westerbeck hit a two-run home run in the seventh to pull Sidney within one, but the Trojans hung on for a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division home win on Monday.

Maddie White had an RBI single in the third.

Houston 6, Fort Loramie 0

Houston scored three runs in the first to set the tone early in a road SCAL game on Monday. The Wildcats had 12 hits and one error, while Fort Loramie had six hits and no errors.

Sarah and Jess Monnier both hit home runs for Houston. Sarah Monnier was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Jess Monnier was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Olivia Bowser was 3 for 4 for Houston with 1 RBI while Rebekah New was 4 for 4 with two runs.

Brooklyn Felver picked up the win for Houston. She had eight strikeouts and allowed six hits in seven innings. Felver also hit a double.

Aleah Frilling was 2 for 3 for Fort Loramie. She picked up the loss in the circle.

Fairlawn 10, Jackson Center 9, 8 inn.

Jackson Center scored four runs in the top of the eighth to take a 9-5 lead, but the Jets answered with five in the bottom half to earn an SCAL win on Monday.

Mikayla Pierce hit a double to center field to score two runs and give Fairlawn the win. Pierce was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, with both hits being two-run doubles. Allison Roush was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Ashley Roush was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI, Brittany Strunk was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI, Skylar Jones was 3 for 5 with two runs and Lauren Dudgeon was 2 for 4.

Jones picked up the win for Fairlawn. She allowed four earned runs on 16 hits and had eight strikeouts.

Haley Rogers allowed two earned runs on 11 hits in six innings. Kenleigh Fortner allowed five earned runs in the seventh and eighth and picked up the loss. Fairlawn had 17 total hits.

Regan Davidson was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs for Jackson Center. Riley Jackson had a double, Ally Russo had a double and 2 RBIs and Connor Pipke had two hits and 1 RBI. Fortner had a double with an RBI in the top of the eighth.

Riverside 16, Lehman Catholic 1

The Pirates scored eight runs in the second to take control of a Northwest Central Conference road game on Monday.

Shelby Giles was 4 for 4 for Riverside with 4 RBIs while Kristin Davidson was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs. Jalynn Stanley was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Giles picked up the win in the circle. She pitched four innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs. Giles had six strikeouts.

Minster 15, Lima Central Catholic 0

The Wildcats had 15 hits in a nonconference run-rule win in Lima on Monday.

Emma Schmiesing was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs, Emily Stubbs was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Danielle Barhorst was 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Karly Richard was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, Jenna Poeppelman was 2 for 2 with a walk and Taylor Homan and Alice Schmiesing were 2 for 3.

Poeppelman picked up the win. She allowed four hits and struck out 10 in five innings.

Versailles 5, Ansonia 0

Versailles picked up a road nonconference win on Monday.

Versailles had 11 hits and no errors in the game while Ansonia had three hits and one error.

Kami McEldowney was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBIs for Versailles. Caitlin McEldowney was 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and two RBIs. Faith Huddle was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Mallory George was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Cori Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing no runs on three hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

Boys tennis

Tecumseh 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-2 overall with a loss at Tecumseh on Monday.

Pren Dev lost 6-0, 6-4 at first singles, Daichi Urata lost 6-3, 6-4 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-3, 6-1 at third singles.

In doubles, Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree won 6-3, lost 6-2 and 6-4. Nobel Zhou and Jersain Brux lost 6-4, 6-6, 7-3 (tiebreaker).

Lehman Catholic 4, Elida 1

Lehman Catholic to 2-2 on the season on Monday with a loss at Elida.

At first singles, Griffin West won 6-4, 6-1.

“Griffin (West) is 4-0 at first singles and has yet to lose a set,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “He has played really well for us.”

At second singles, Ryan Goettemoeller lost 6-1, 7-6. At third singles, Elijah Jock lost 6-2, 6-4. At first doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins lost 6-4, 6-1. At second doubles, Sean Toner and Michael Wesner lost 7-6, 6-1.

Lehman was coming off a 5-0 win over Piqua.

In singles, West defeated Sean Hatke 6-3, 6-3; Goetemoeller won 6-0, 6-1 and Jock won by forfeit.

In doubles, Ritze and Toner won 6-0, 6-1; and Elias Bezy and Max Schmiesing won 6-0, 6-0.

