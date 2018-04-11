Tuesday roundup: Anna beats Houston in extra innings

HOUSTON — Anna scored five runs on five hits in the eighth inning to earn a Shelby County Athletic League win over Houston on Tuesday.

Olivia Place was 5 for 5 for the Rockets, including a home run and three doubles. She was the winning pitcher in relief and also batted in 4 RBIs.

Macey Richard had a home run and one other hit for Anna. Carey White, Elaina Crosson and Brandi Weber each had two hits.

Allisen Foster and Emilee Foster both had home runs for Houston. Allisen Foster finished with two hits while Emilee Foster had three hits and 3 RBIs. Rebekah New had two hits.

Russia 18, Jackson Center 3

Russia scored 10 runs in the second inning to run away early in an SCAL game at Jackson Center on Tuesday.

The Raiders scored three in the first and led 13-0 heading in the bottom of the second inning. The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to narrow the final gap a bit.

Russia head 15 hits and no errors, while Jackson Center had seven hits and four errors.

Kylee Sherman was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs for Russia while Grace Saunders was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs. Lauren Monnin was 3 for 3 with four runs and Lexi Monnin was 3 for 5 with three runs and 3 RBIs. Shea Borchers was 2 for 3 with two runs and 1 RBI and Katelyn Monnin was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs.

Saunders picked up the win for Russia. She allowed one earned run on five hits in five innings and struck out six.

Regan Davidson and Riley Jackson each had a hit and scored a run for Jackson Center. Jackson picked up the loss in the circle.

Fort Loramie 16, Fairlawn 0

Aleah Frilling struck out six batters and allowed four hits in five innings to lead Fort Loramie in the circle in a big road SCAL win on Tuesday. It was her first win of the season.

Frilling also had a big day at the plate. She was 4 for 5 with three runs and 5 RBIs. Morgan Holscher was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Desiree Fogt was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Alaina Pleiman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Emma Wilt was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and Cassidy Albers was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Fogt and Holscher each had a double.

Allison Roush picked up the loss for the Jets, which had six errors.

New Bremen 8, Marion Local 3

New Bremen scored five runs in the sixth to break open a tie game and run away to a road Midwest Athletic Conference win on Tuesday.

The Cardinals opened the sixth with four consecutive singles and later used a based loaded walk, ground out and double by Abbi Thieman to push across runs.

Molly Smith was 4 for 4 for New Bremen with three runs. Hanna Tenkman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Taylor Paul was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Thieman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Smith earned the win for the Cardinals after allowing one earned run on five hits and seven innings. She struck out seven batters and allowed one walk.

Parkway 12, Versailles 8

Versailles lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

Versailles scored first, but Parkway scored three runs in the bottom half of the first inning to lead 3-1. Versailles then scored five in the top of the second to regain the lead at 6-3.

Parkway tied the game with one run in the third and two in the fourth. Versailles retook the lead once more with a run in the top of the fifth, but Parkway scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 12-7. Versailles scored the game’s final run in the sixth inning.

Versailles out-hit Parkway 15 to 13 on Tuesday. Neither team committed an error.

Mallory George was 4 for 4 with a double and 4 RBIs for Versailles. Kami McEldowney went 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs. Hailey McEldowney was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Faith Huddle was 2 for 4 and scored a run. Cori Lawrence was 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing 10 earned runs and two unearned runs on 13 hits, five walks and two strikeouts.

Minster 13, Dayton Stivers 3

The Wildcats had 13 hits and took advantage of seven Stivers errors to earn a run-rule win in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

Jenna Nixon was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and scored one run. Karly Richard was 2 for 3 with two runs while Taylor Homan was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI. Jenna Poeppelman was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Danielle Barhorst had two-run home run, while Homan and Richard each had a triple. Laney Hemmelgarn came away with a one-run double in her lone plate appearance.

Hemmelgarn earned the win for Minster. She allowed one earned run on four hits in four innings and struck out seven.

Riverside 17, Lima Perry 1

Riverside led 4-0 heading into the third and put the home Northwest Central Conference game away with eight runs in the inning.

Jalynn Stanley allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out eight to earn the win for the Pirates, which had 14 hits.

Marissa Davis was 4 for 4 with two home runs, a triple and 5 RBIs. Stanley, Leah Kelsey and Shelby Giles all were 2 for 3 and had doubles.

Lehman Catholic 13, Upper Scioto Valley 0

The Cavaliers pulled away for a big NWCC on Tuesday.

Maddy McFarland had four hits while Abby Schutte, Carly Edwards and Hope Anthony each had two hits. Grace Monnin had a triple and Angela Brunner had a double.

Hailey Wick was the winning pitcher. She allowed one hit and had two strikeouts for Lehman.

Other scores: Allen East 16, Botkins 3

Baseball

Troy 11, Sidney 0

Sidney got its bats going a bit more against Troy on Tuesday after not getting a hit in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Monday. And though the Trojans didn’t hit as well, the end result was the same.

Troy ran away to a six-inning run-rule win after scoring three runs in each the fifth and six innings.

The Yellow Jackets had three singles off Troy pitcher Cole Brogan. Troy had six hits off three Sidney pitchers, but the Yellow Jackets committed five errors.

Botkins 12, Allen East 1

Botkins earned its first win of the season and freshman Parker Geis earned his first career win on the mound as the Trojans dominated Allen East in a run-rule win on Tuesday.

The Trojans had five hits while Geis allowed six hits and struck out four in four innings of work. Botkins was able to take advantage of walking 13 times.

Nick Buettner was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Botkins while Elliott Goubeaux, Spencer Heuker and Jack Liesner each had one hit. Geis drew three walks while Bryce Metz and Liesner each drew two.

Houston 3, Bradford 2

Houston scored runs in each the third, fourth and fifth innings to earn a nonconference win on Tuesday.

Houston had three hits and four errors while Bradford had four hits and five errors. Howie Ludwig picked up the win for the Wildcats after striking out nine batters.

Ludwig was 2 for 4 at the plate with three stolen bases and scored two runs.

Russia 4, Jackson Center 1

The Raiders scored three runs in the top of the seventh to earn a SCAL win at Jackson Center on Tuesday.

Jordan York opened the inning with an infield single, then Mason Dapore walked two batters later. Dion Puthoff singled to center field to score York, then Evan Monnier hit a sacrifice grounder to score Dapore. Hunter Cohee followed with an RBI single.

The Raiders had five hits and two errors while Jackson Center had five hits and one error.

York was 2 for 3 for the Raiders while Bryden Mathis was 2 for 3 for Jackson Center. Trent Platfoot scored the Tigers’ run in the bottom half of the third, which tied the game after Russia had scored a run in the top half of the inning.

Cohee earned the win on the mound. He allowed five hits and one unearned run in seven innings while striking out six.

Jacob Francis picked up the loss for Jackson Center. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and struck out nine batters in seven innings.

Lehman Catholic 7, Upper Scioto Valley 1

Lehman Catholic earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Tuesday.

Jared Magoteaux earned the win on the mound and Ethan Potts came up in relief. Tyler Lachey, Bryce Kennedy and Mitchell Sollmann each had two hits. Owen Smith and Sollmann each had doubles.

“We had some key hits late in the game to add some insurance runs,” Lehman coach Dave King said. “Jared did a nice job pitching out of some key situations”

Riverside 3, Lima Perry 1

The Pirates earned a home NWCC win on Tuesday after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first to take control early.

The Pirates had four hits and four errors while Perry had three hits and no errors.

RJ McGowen picked up the win for Riverside. He gave up three hits and no earned runs in seven innings and had three strikeouts.

Trey Lane was 2 for 4 for Riverside while McGowen and Quinn Stobbe each had a hit. Levi Godwin drew three walks and scored a run and Aaron Kean drew two walks and scored a run.

Minster 12, Delphos St. John’s 1

Minster had 12 hits gradually pulled away from St. John’s for a seven-inning win in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

The Wildcats had 12 hits and two errors while the Bluejays had four hits and three errors.

Jared Huelsman was 3 for 4 for Minster with 4 RBIs, Austin Shinabery was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, Isaac Schmiesing was 2 for 2 with four runs and two walks and Jack Heitbrink was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and two walks.

Noah Enneking picked up the win for Minster. He allowed one earned run in six innings and had seven strikeouts.

Versailles 9, Parkway 3

Versailles won its home opener on Tuesday, beating Midwest Athletic Conference foe Parkway.

Parkway scored first with a run in the top of the third, but Versailles scored the next nine runs – plating two in the third, four in the fifth and three in the sixth. The Panthers scored the game’s final two runs in the seventh inning.

Versailles had 14 hits and two errors in the game while Parkway had five hits and four errors.

Kurtis Rutschilling went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Keaton McEldowney was 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Noah Richard was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Elliot Bruns went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Zach Griesdorn was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Cole Niekamp pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on five hits, four walks, one hit batter and five strikeouts.

New Bremen 9, Marion Local 4

The Cardinals scored six runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to pull away from Marion Local to a Max win on Tuesday. The Flyers scored four runs in the sixth and seventh but couldn’t pull closer.

New Bremen had 12 hits and three errors and Marion Local had three hits and one error.

Justin Tenkman was 3 for 4 for New Bremen with two runs, Luke Vonderhaar was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs, Ryan Bertke was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Grant Selby was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Vonderhaar and Patrick Wells each had a double.

Bertke picked up the win on the mound for New Bremen. He allowed three earned runs on one hit in five innings and had nine strikeouts.

Coldwater 17, New Knoxville 0

Jonah Lageman had New Knoxville’s only hit in a MAC loss at Coldwater on Tuesday. The Cavaliers had 11 hits and walked seven times. Jared Osborne was credited with the loss for New Knoxville.

Boys tennis

Sidney 5, Stebbins 0

The Yellow Jackets dominated Stebbins in a home tennis match on Tuesday.

Prim Dev won at first singles 6-0, 6-0. Daichi Urata won at second singles 6-1, 6-1 and Akansh Mani won third singles 6-1, 6-1.

Logan Searcy and Michael Gerree won at first doubles 6-3 and 6-1 and Jersain Brux and Nobel Zhou won second doubles 6-1, 6-6 (7-6 tiebreaker).

Centerville B 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Lehman Catholic’s boys tennis team lost 4-1 to Centerville B on Tuesday.

In singles, Griffin West lost 6-0, 6-4. Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-0, 6-0. Cole Kramer lost 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Danny Lins and Sam Ritze lost 6-3, 7-5 and Sean Toner and Micheal Wesner lost 6-1, 6-1.

“Our assistant Mike Ritze has been a huge help stepping in for me this past week as I have been out with an upper respiratory infection and pneumonia,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We are really blessed to have him. His thoughts on tonight’s match are that Griffin (West) lost his first match of the season to a really good player and that Ryan (Goettemoeller) stepped up with a good win coming off of a tough loss at Elida on Monday.

“He also said that our first doubles team played better tonight against a good team. My thoughts are that there’s no shame in these last two losses against a much-improved Elida team and Centerville’s B team who is really good as well. We will bounce back. There is a lot of fight in our kids.”

Track and field results in Friday’s paper

Results from Tuesday’s area track and field events will be published in Friday’s edition.

Anna’s Macey Richard slides safely into second as Houston’s Allisen Foster attempts a tag at Houston Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041118HousSoft3-2.jpg Anna’s Macey Richard slides safely into second as Houston’s Allisen Foster attempts a tag at Houston Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Brooklyn Feluer makes contact during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Houston on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041118HousSoft4-2.jpg Houston’s Brooklyn Feluer makes contact during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brandi Weber hustles back to first base as Houston’s Jess Monnier waits for the ball at Houston Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041118HousSoft2-2.jpg Anna’s Brandi Weber hustles back to first base as Houston’s Jess Monnier waits for the ball at Houston Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Emilee Foster pitches during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Houston on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041118HousSoft6-2.jpg Houston’s Emilee Foster pitches during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Elaina Crosson pitches against Houston at Houston Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041118HousSoft5-2.jpg Anna’s Elaina Crosson pitches against Houston at Houston Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Elaina Crosson, left, collides with Houston’s Allisen Foster as Foster scoops up a ground ball during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Houston on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041118HousSoft1-2.jpg Anna’s Elaina Crosson, left, collides with Houston’s Allisen Foster as Foster scoops up a ground ball during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News