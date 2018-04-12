Wednesday roundup: Sidney, Lehman Catholic tennis teams win big

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys tennis team earned its second consecutive dominating victory with a 5-0 win over Stebbins on Wednesday.

Prim Dev won first singles 6-0 and 6-1. Daichi Urata won second singles 6-0, 6-0 and West Carrollton forfeited third singles.

Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree won first doubles 6-0 and 6-0 and Jersain Brux and Nobel Zhou won second doubles 6-0, 3-0 (West Carrollton retired).

The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-2 with the win. They’re scheduled to host Fairborn on Friday.

Lehman Catholic 4, Milton Union 1

Lehman Catholic beat Milton-Union on Wednesday. The Cavaliers improved to 3-3, while Milton-Union dropped to 3-1.

“Huge win for our team tonight to knock off an unbeaten Milton team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It’s our first win over them in four years. Big win by Griffin (West) at first singles to move to 5-1 on his season and good win by Sam (Ritze) and Danny (Lins) at first doubles as well. Huge win by Ryan (Goettemoeller) at second singles in the deciding match after dropping the first set.

“Their one and two singles players are among the best in the area and were district qualifiers who were one match from making the state tourney in doubles last year so it’s a huge win for our team. Gives us confidence and momentum especially coming off of tough losses the last couple of nights.”

In singles, Griffin West defeated Nathan Brumbaugh 6-4, 6-2; Ryan Goettemoeller defeated Nick Brumbaugh 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; and Cole Kramer lost to Peyton Brown 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins defeated Jake Swafford and Nathan Black 7-5, 6-4 and Michael Wesner and Sean Toner lost to Matt Brown and Kyler Schlatz 6-2, 6-4.

Baseball

Tippecanoe 12, Sidney 0

The undefeated Red Devils scored four runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to earn a run-rule Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win at Sidney on Wednesday.

Tippecanoe had six hits and one error while Sidney had four hits and four errors.

Caleb Harris pitched four innings for Sidney and allowed three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout. Trey Werntz pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs and two hits.

Ryan Heins was 1 for 1 at the plate for Sidney with one walk.

Lima Central Catholic 11, Lehman Catholic 7

Lima Central Catholic scored six runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to overcome an early deficit and beat the Cavaliers in a Northwest Central Conference game on Wednesday.

Lehman had eight hits and two errors and Lima Central Catholic had 13 hits and three errors.

Ethan Potts took the loss for the Cavaliers. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits and five earned runs.

Bryce Kennedy was 2 for 4 for Lehman with 3 RBIs, Jared Magoteaux was 2 for 4 with one run and Alex Keller was 2 for 4. Owen Smith had a two-run double.

Softball

Tippecanoe 11, Sidney 5

The Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the sixth to close the final gap but lost a GWOC American North game on Wednesday at Aschenbach Field.

Tippecanoe had 16 hits and one error while Sidney had seven hits and no errors. The Red Devils took control early with five runs in the top of the first.

Maddie White was 2 for 2 for the Yellow Jackets with 3 RBIs and Morgan Carey was 2 for 4 with one run. Jenna Beatty scored two runs for Sidney.

Lima Central Catholic 14, Lehman Catholic 5

Grace Monnin had four hits but Lehman couldn’t stop Lima Central Catholic in an NWCC game on Wednesday.

Monnin had a double and a two-run home run. Angel Brunner had a double and Brogan McIver had two hits.

Madelyn Kirtley took the loss for Lehman. She had three strikeouts.

Covington 9, Minster 6

Covington scored three runs in the third to take a lead over Minster and then added two more in the fourth to take control of a nonconference game on Wednesday.

Minster scored three runs in the bottom of the third to pull within 5-4, but the Buccaneers led 7-4 after four. Covington added two more in the sixth, and Minster scored two in the bottom of the seventh to narrow the final gap.

Covington had 11 hits and three errors and Minster had nine hits and two errors.

Taylor Homan was 2 for 3 for Minster with 2 RBIs and two runs while Laney Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Jenna Nixon was 2 for 2 with a walk. Hemmelgarn, Homan and Nixon all doubled.

Jenna Poeppelman took the loss in the circle for Minster. She allowed six earned runs in seven innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

Sidney’s Prem Dev runs up on a ball while playing against West Carrollton’s Houston Fine during a No. 1 singles match at Sidney on Wednesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041218SidTennis2.jpg Sidney’s Prem Dev runs up on a ball while playing against West Carrollton’s Houston Fine during a No. 1 singles match at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Daichi Urata prepares to return a ball against West Carrollton’s Derek Wong, not pictured, in a No. 2 singles match at Sidney on Wednesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041218SidTennis1.jpg Sidney’s Daichi Urata prepares to return a ball against West Carrollton’s Derek Wong, not pictured, in a No. 2 singles match at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News