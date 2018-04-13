Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie, Anna, Russia softball earn big SCAL wins

JACKSON CENTER — Fort Loramie got 16 hits and took advantage of seven errors by Jackson Center to win a Shelby County Athletic League game 17-0 on Thursday.

The Redskins led 6-0 heading after three innings and added six in the fourth and five in the fifth to force a run-rule victory.

Aleah Frilling picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie. Frilling and Clara Gephart combined to allow two hits and had seven strikeouts in five innings.

Morgan Holscher hit two home runs in two appearances at the plate and had 4 RBIs. She had a three-run home run in the fifth.

Frilling was 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and two runs while Gephart was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two runs. Desiree Fogt was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI, Macy Imwalle was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and Abby Holthaus was 2 for 4 with one run.

Kenleigh Fortner picked up the loss for Jackson Center. She allowed three earned runs. Ally Russo had a double for the Tigers.

Sidney 11, Houston 1

Lauren Barker struck out seven batters for Sidney as the Yellow Jackets earned a run-rule win at Aschenbach Field on Thursday. The Jackets scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Hallie Westerbeck and Barker each had three hits.

Houston got their run in the fourth inning. Olivia Bowser had two hits for the Wildcats. Emilee Foster was the losing pitcher.

Anna 27, Botkins 1

Anna took control of an SCAL game early on Thursday with 10 runs in the first inning. The Rockets, which hit five home runs, got four in each the second and third and had nine in the fourth.

Elaina Crosson pitched a two-hitter for Anna with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Olivia Place was 3 for 5 Anna with two home runs, Riley Osborn was 3 for 3 with one home run, Carey White was 2 for 3 with a home run and Macey Richard was 1 for 3 with a home run. Taylor Spence was 3 for 4 with a double and Bailey Luthman was 2 for 3 with a double.

Courtney Sutton was the losing pitcher. She had one of Botkins’ hits.

Russia 18, Fairlawn 0

Russia scored 10 runs in the first inning to take control of an SCAL game on Thursday.

Russia pitcher Grace Saunders allowed one hit in the victory. She had 11 strikeouts in five innings.

Kylee Sherman was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs while Savannah Albers was 3 for 3 with two runs. Claudia Counts had a home run and was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two runs. Lexi Monnin was 3 for 4 with three runs and 1 RBI while Lauren Monnin was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs.

Skylar Jones picked up the loss for Fairlawn.

Lehman Catholic 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 4

Lehman Catholic earned a home Northwest Central Conference win on Thursday.

Grace Monnin had three hits for Lehman, including a double. Grace Brandt had two hits, including a double. Carly Edwards had a triple and Angela Brunner had a double.

Hailey Wick picked up the win in the circle for Lehman. She had seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

“Hailey Wick pitched a really good game tonight,” Lehman coach Bill Booth said.

New Bremen 9, Fort Recovery 2

New Bremen scored seven runs in the first inning to take control of a home Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Cardinals had 13 hits and one error while Fort Recovery had seven hits and two errors.

Abbi Thieman was 3 for 4 for New Bremen with two runs while Hanna Tenkman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Molly Smith was 2 for 4 with one run and Lauren Cordonnier was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Tenkman and Thieman both had one triple and one double. Cordonnier also doubled.

Molly Smith picked up the win in the circle for New Bremen. She allowed one earned run on seven hits in seven innings and had nine strikeouts.

Versailles 10, Marion Local 7

Versailles overcame a 6-0 deficit to defeat Marion Local in a MAC game on Thursday.

Marion Local scored one run in the first inning and five in the second to lead 6-0. Versailles scored three runs in the bottom of the second, then Marion scored one in the third to make it 7-3. Versailles then added seven runs in the bottom of the third to win.

Versailles’ Cori Lawrence was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and 3 RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and 2 RBIs. Anna Gehret was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and 2 RBIs. Kate Stammen was 2 for 4 with a run and 2 RBIs. Kami McEldowney was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 2 for 4, stole two bases and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing five earned runs and two unearned runs on 14 hits.

Minster 9, St. Henry 1

Minster scored four runs in the second and three in the third to run away early in a road MAC game on Thursday.

Taylor Homan hit a home run for Minster and was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs. Mara Schmiesing was 1 for 2 with 1 RBI, Jenna Nixon was 1 for 2 with one run and two walks, Laney Hemmelgarn was 1 for 2 with two runs and two walks.

Jenna Poeppelman allowed one earned run on four hits and had 12 strikeouts with two walks in seven innings.

Riverside 16, Benjamin Logan 9

Riverside took an 11-2 run after two innings and then scored four in the seventh to secure a nonconference win at Benjamin Logan on Thursday.

“We hit the ball really well tonight,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “Our defense had some key errors that allowed Ben Logan to extend some innings, but I am proud of the girls for pulling out the win to a good team.”

Marissa Davis was 4 for 5 for the Pirates with one run and 4 RBIs. Alexis Snow was 3 for 5 with two runs and 1 RBI, Shelby Giles was 3 for 5 with two runs and 1 RBI, Jalynn Stanley was 3 for 4 with three runs and 2 RBIs and Lauren Anderson was 2 for 4 with two runs. Davis and Giles each had a triple and Kristin Davidson, Snow, Anderson, Stanley, Giles and Kalin Kreglow had doubles.

Stanley picked up the win for Riverside. She allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Baseball

Wayne 8, Sidney 5

Wayne scored four runs in the fourth to take control of a nonconference game on Thursday in Huber Heights. The Yellow Jackets scored four in the second to take a 4-2 lead but were outscored 6-1 the rest of the way.

Wayne had eight hits and one error while Sidney had two hits and two errors.

Trey Werntz was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run for Sidney. AJ Brussel got Sidney’s other hit.

Mitch Larger took the loss on the mound. He allowed six earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Anna 12, Botkins 1

The Rockets scored six runs in the fourth to earn a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win at home on Thursday.

Anna had 10 hits and two errors while Botkins had five hits and nine errors.

Derek Coverstone was 2 for 3 for Anna with one run and 1 RBI, Aidan Endsley was 2 for 3 with three runs and 1 RBI, Seth Stiefel was 2 for 4 with two runs and 1 RBI and Jared Seigle was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one run.

Cole Maurer was the winning pitcher. He didn’t allow an earned run and had three strikeouts in four innings.

Nick Buettner was 2 for 3 with one run for Botkins. Jack Liesner picked up the loss for the Trojans.

Fort Loramie 17, Jackson Center 2

The Redskins stayed unbeaten in Shelby County Athletic League play with a big win at Jackson Center on Thursday.

Loramie jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. In the third, the Redskins’ bats exploded for 10 runs before Jackson Center could get the first out.

CJ Billing got the win on the mound and had two hits. Dylan Albers, Ethan Pleiman, Nathan Ratermann, Shane Hilgefort and Drew Wehrman all had two hits as well. Albers, Billing, and Ratermann had 2 RBIs while Pleiman had 5 RBIs.

Russia 10, Fairlawn 0

Russia jumpstarted Thursday’s home SCAL win with five runs in the second inning and forced a run-rule with one run in the sixth.

Evan Monnier was 3 for 4 with two runs and 2 RBIs for the Raiders. Hunter Cohee was 2 for 4 with one run and 2 RBIs, Dion Puthoff was 2 for 4 with two runs and 1 RBI and Jack Dapore was 2 for 3 with two runs and 1 RBI.

Daniel Kearns picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts.

Ashton Piper was 2 for 2 for Fairlawn. He started at pitcher and was credited with the loss.

Lehman Catholic 17, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Cavaliers scored 11 runs in the third to run away to a Northwest Central Conference win on Thursday.

Drew Barhorst got the win for Lehman. He pitched two innings, didn’t allow a hit and had four strikeouts. Mitchell Sollmann allowed one hit in three innings and had two strikeouts.

Sollmann was 2 for 4 at the plate with 5 RBIs. Ryan Schmidt was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, Bryce Kennedy was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs and Tyler Lachey was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Owen Smith and Sollmann each had a triple.

New Bremen 5, Fort Recovery 1

The Cardinals scored two runs in the first to take an early lead in a road Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday. After Fort Recovery scored a run to cut the lead to 3-2 after the fourth, New Bremen scored two in the top of the fifth to reclaim momentum.

New Bremen had five hits and no errors while Fort Recovery had three hits and four errors.

Grant Selby was 2 for 3 for the Cardinals with 3 RBIs while Bryce Blickle was 1 for 2 with 1 RBI.

Justin Tenkman was the winning pitcher. He allowed one earned run on three hits and had five strikeouts in seven innings.

Versailles 3, Marion Local 1

Versailles beat Marion Local in a MAC baseball game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Versailles scored the game’s first three runs with one in the first inning and two in the third. Marion scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth.

Versailles had six hits and no errors while Marion Local had five hits and three errors.

Noah Richard was 2 for 3 for Versailles with an RBI and a run scored. Cole Niekamp went 1 for 3 with a home run, a run scored and 2 RBIs. Noah Grisez was 1 for 2, walked and stole a base.

Keaton McEldowney pitched the complete game, allowing one run on five hits, one walk and 13 strikeouts.

St. Henry 13, Minster 3

St. Henry scored 11 runs in the fifth to overcome a 3-2 deficit and run away to a run-rule win in a MAC game at Minster on Thursday.

St. Henry had 12 hits and one error while Minster had eight hits and two errors.

Jack Heitbrink was credited with the loss for the Wildcats. He gave up three earned runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning.

Jack Olberding was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI for the Wildcats while Isaac Schmiesing was 1 for 2 with 1 RBI and a walk. Olberding had a triple and a double.

Fairbanks 18, Riverside 1

Fairbanks scored 10 runs in the fourth to earn a run-rule win in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Riverside had two hits and two errors while Fairbanks had nine hits and one error. Fairbanks drew nine walks.

Quinn Stobbe had a double for Riverside.

Josh Ritzma took the loss for the Pirates. He allowed eight earned runs on eight hits in two innings.

Delphos St. John’s 9, New Knoxville 1

The Bluejays scored four runs in the second to take control of a MAC game at New Knoxville on Thursday.

The Rangers had four hits and seven errors while St. John’s had eight hits and one error.

Jack Bartholomew was 1 for 3 with one run for New Knoxville. Nathan Merges picked up the loss on the mound.

Boys tennis

Sidney 5, Trotwood-Madison 0

Sidney improved 5-2 overall and 4-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League play with a dominating win over the Rams. It’s the third consecutive big win for the Yellow Jackets, who beat Stebbins 5-0 on Tuesday and West Carrollton 5-0 on Wednesday.

Prim Dev won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Daichi Urata won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree won the first doubles 6-3, 6-4 and Jersain Brux and Nobel Zhou won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 3, Lima Central Catholic 2

The Cavaliers won a match on Thursday to improve to 4-3 overall.

Lehman’s Griffin West lost 6-3, 7-5 at first singles to Ben Brinkman, who is a senior and a returning district qualifier from last year. Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-3, 6-2 at second singles and Cole Kramer lost 6-4, 7-6(5) at third singles.

Lehman’s first doubles of Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-1 and 6-0 while the second doubles of Michael Wesner and Sean Toner won 6-4, 6-4.

“It’s a good win over a well-coached Lima Central Catholic team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “I was worried about us having a letdown coming off of the big win over Milton-Union (Wednesday) night and we didn’t have any let down at all. It’s a winning streak and we have a winning record again now.

“Ryan has won three matches in a row now for us which has been big and Sam and Danny played great. Big win to clinch the team win for us by Michael and Sean at second doubles. That’s big for them as a team as well.”

Jackson Center’s Connor Pipke throws to first during a Shelby County Athletic League softball game in Jackson Center on Thursday. Fort Loramie beat the Tigers 17-0. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041318JCSoft2-2.jpg Jackson Center’s Connor Pipke throws to first during a Shelby County Athletic League softball game in Jackson Center on Thursday. Fort Loramie beat the Tigers 17-0. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle slides into home as Jackson Center’s catcher Ally Russo tires to come up with a catch during a Shelby County Athletic League on Tuesday in Jackson Center. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041318JCSoft3-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle slides into home as Jackson Center’s catcher Ally Russo tires to come up with a catch during a Shelby County Athletic League on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Redskins, Rockets, Raiders earn baseball wins, too