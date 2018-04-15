Friday roundup: Sidney’s Smith strikes out 15 in win over Trotwood

SIDNEY — Sidney scored five runs in the bottom of the third to run away to a 7-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover win against Trotwood-Madison on Friday.

Sidney had three hits and two errors while Trotwood had three hits and three errors. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of six walks, and pitcher Dylan Smith struck out 15 batters in seven innings and allowed three hits to stymie the Rams’ offense.

Smith hit a two-run single in the seventh that scored Sidney’s last runs. Kyle Noble was 1 for 3 and Zane Walker was 1 for 3 with a run and 3 RBIs.

Sidney (3-6, 2-4 GWOC American North) is scheduled to host Piqua on Monday.

Mississinawa Valley 16, Jackson Center 10

Mississinawa Valley scored six runs in the fifth to run away to a nonconference victory against Jackson Center on Friday.

Jackson Center trailed 10-8 heading into the fifth. The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh but couldn’t pull closer.

Jackson Center had 12 hits and nine errors while the Blackhawks had 14 hits and five errors.

Jacob Francis was 4 for 5 for the Tigers with 7 RBIs and one run. Bryce Sosby was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs and Trent Platfoot was 3 for 4 with two runs. Christopher Elchert was 1 for 4 with three runs.

The Tigers (3-4, 2-3 Shelby County Athletic League) are scheduled to play at Houston on Monday in league action.

New Bremen 6, Fort Loramie 5, 8 inn.

New Bremen scored one run in each the sixth and seventh innings to force extra innings and then scored one in the eighth to earn a nonconference win on Friday.

Spencer Elking and Mitchell Hays had singles with one out, and after Fort Loramie got the second out, Luke Vonderhaar hit a single on a hard grounder to left field to score Hays.

Aaron Vonderhaar was 2 for 3 for New Bremen with two runs, Patrick Wells was 2 for 4 with one run, Grant Selby was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and Bryce Blickle was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.

Spencer Alig pitched a complete game for the Cardinals. He allowed 10 hits and two earned runs and had four strikeouts. New Bremen committed four errors.

Eli Rosengarten picked up the loss for Fort Loramie. He allowed one earned run on four hits in 2 1/3 innings. Nathan Ratermann started and gave up two earned runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. The Redskins had one error.

New Bremen led 3-2 after the third, but the Redskins scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.

Carter Mescher was 3 for 4 for Fort Loramie with 1 RBI and one run. Seven other Fort Loramie players had one single.

The Redskins (6-2, 3-0 SCAL) are scheduled to host Russia on Monday in league. New Bremen (7-3, 2-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) is scheduled to host Minster on Tuesday in conference action.

St. Henry 22, Houston 1

The Redskins had 15 hits and scored six runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to run away to a nonconference win at Houston on Friday.

The Wildcats had three hits and five errors. Howie Ludwig was 1 for 2 with a double for Houston.

Houston (2-4, 1-1) is scheduled to host Jackson Center on Monday.

Versailles 12, Russia 2

The Tigers scored one run in the fifth to earn a home run-rule win over Russia on Friday.

Versailles had nine hits and two errors Russia had six hits and four errors.

Zach Griesdorn was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs while Andrew Demange was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Cole Niekamp was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Kurtis Rutschilling scored three runs.

Noah Richard picked up the win for Versailles. He allowed one earned run on six hits in five innings and had one strike out.

Evan Monnier was the losing pitcher. He allowed six earned runs on five hits in two innings.

Carter Francis was 2 for 2 for Russia. Four other players had singles.

The Tigers (7-0, 3-0 MAC) are scheduled to host Fort Recovery on Tuesday in MAC action. Russia (6-2, 3-1 SCAL) is scheduled to travel to Fort Loramie in league action.

Other scores: Minster 10, Anna 2 (full game article was in Saturday’s edition).

Softball

Sidney 13, Trotwood-Madison 0

Maddie White pitched a no hitter against the Rams and had nine strikeouts in a home run-rule win for the Yellow Jackets on Friday in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover action.

Sidney took control with eight runs in the first inning. The Yellow Jackets had seven hits and three errors. Trotwood had one error.

White also had a three-run home run in the bottom of the third. Morgan Carey was 2 for 2 with a triple and 1 RBI. Lauren Barker was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Regan Carey also had a double for Sidney.

Sidney (3-7, 1-5 GWOC American North) is scheduled to host Piqua on Monday.

Anna 15, St. Henry 11

Anna scored 10 runs in the seven inning to overcome a 7-5 deficit and earn a nonconference road win on Friday. The Redskins scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t complete a comeback try.

Anna had 15 hits and four errors while St. Henry had 17 hits and five errors.

Carey White was 4 for 5 for Anna with two runs and 1 RBI. Olivia Place was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs, Macey Richard was 2 for 5 with three runs, Taylor Spence was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Elaina Crosson was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs. Spence, Richard and Crosson all had doubles.

Place picked up the win in the circle for Anna. She allowed seven earned runs on 17 hits in seven innings and had four strikeouts.

Anna (6-2, 4-1 Shelby County Athletic League) is scheduled to travel to Fairlawn on Monday in league action.

New Bremen 2, Fort Loramie 1, 8 inn.

Fort Loramie forced extra innings with a run in the seventh on Friday, but the Cardinals won a home nonconference contest with a run in the eight.

Hanna Tenkman led off the eighth with a triple for New Bremen, and Fort Loramie pitcher Aleah Frilling then intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases. Erin Smith then hit a line drive single to left field to give the Cardinals the win.

New Bremen had nine hits and no errors while Fort Loramie had five hits and three errors.

Smith was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Tenkman was 2 for 4 with one run. Tenkman had a double and a triple while Kelly Neller had a triple. Five players each had one single for the Redskins.

Erin Smith earned the win in the circle. She allowed no earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts in eight innings.

Frilling picked up the loss for Fort Loramie. She allowed one earned run on nine hits in seven innings and struck out seven.

New Bremen (6-3, 2-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) is scheduled to travel to Celina on Monday in nonconference action. Fort Loramie (3-5, 2-2 SCAL) is slated to host Russia on Monday in league action.

Riverside 7, Marion Local 4

Marion Local took an early 3-2 lead but Riverside battled back and scored three in the fourth to take control of a nonconference game on Friday.

Shelby Giles was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs for the Pirates. She picked up the win in the circle. Giles allowed no earned runs and six hits in seven innings.

“We got down three in the first inning off some errors, but the girls never stopped fighting and came away with the victory,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “Shelby did a nice job on the mound tonight.”

Jalynn Stanley was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI for Riverside and Courtnie Smith was 2 for 4 with two runs. Marissa Davis was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Riverside (6-1, 3-0 Northwest Central Conference) is scheduled to travel to Bradford on Monday in nonconference action.

Minster 9, Spencerville 5

The Wildcats scored three runs in both the first and second innings to take control of a nonconference road game on Friday.

Minster had 15 hits and no errors while Spencerville had six hits and four errors.

Emily Stubbs was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one run while Karly Richard was 4 for 5 with three runs. Taylor Homan was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and two runs and Jenna Poeppelman was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Poeppelman earned the win in the circle for Minster. She allowed five earned runs on six hits in seven innings. She struck out four.

Bradford 2, Versailles 0

Freshman Skipp Miller struck out 19 Versailles batters in Bradford’s home victory on Friday.

Miller allowed just one hit and one walk in Friday’s shutout victory, losing the no-hitter on a two-out single by Mallory George in the seventh inning.

Versailles’ only base runners on Friday were George with her hit in the seventh inning and Kate Stammen drawing a one-out walk in the first inning.

Bradford, meanwhile, had seven hits and drew four walks. The Railroaders had base runners in every inning, but it took until the fifth for them to finally get a run across the plate.

Versailles (3-4, 2-1 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Fort Recovery on Tuesday in conference action.

Other scores: Coldwater 6, Houston 0.

Track and field

Botkins girls third at Columbus Grove

Botkins’ girls team finished third at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Friday.

The 4×400 relay of Emma Koenig, Kelsie Burmeister, Jill Greve and Adriana Jutte finished first with a time of 4:20. Grace Homan was first in shot put with a distance of 38-3.

The Trojans’ boys finished 11th. No boy finished first in any event.

Riverside squads fourth and Newton track meet

Both the Pirates’ boys and girls teams finished fourth in six-team meet at Newton on Friday.

The boys 4×100 meter relay of Caleb Stevens, Kale Long, John Zumberger and Ollie Jacobs finished first. Stevens won the 200-meter dash as well.

Alli Knight won the 300-meter hurdles.

New Bremen baseball, softball squads earn extra inning wins