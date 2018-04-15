Track roundup: Minster girls, Fort Loramie boys win Minster Memorial Invite

MINSTER — Fort Loramie’s boys team won the Minster Memorial Invitational on Saturday while the Wildcats’ girls finished first. The rain that covered the area on Saturday didn’t stop 16 girls teams and 14 boys teams from competing in the event.

Versailles boys and girls teams both finished second. New Bremen’s girls team was third, while Fort Loramie was fifth, Lehman Catholic was sixth, Houston was 11th, Russia was 12th and New Knoxville was 13th.

Minster’s boys were fifth, Houston was seventh, Russia was 11th and New Bremen was 12th.

Minster’s girls 4×800 relay was first in 9:49, 4×400 was first in 4:12, 4×200 was third in 1:53 and 4×100 was first in 52.90. Emma Watcke was first in the 1,600-meter run in 5:13. Madeline Magoto was first in the 800-meter run in 2:19. Watcke was first in the 3,200-meter run in 11:36.

Minster’s Paige Thobe was second in the long jump with 15-10.5 and fourth in the 100-meter dash 13.50. Gwen Meiring was second in the 3,200-meter run in 11:48. Cassie Francis was second in the 800-meter run in 2:23. Kaitlynn Albers was second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:24.

Lehman Catholic’s Lindsey Magoteaux was first in the 100-meter dash in 13:24. Alanna O’Leary was first in the 200-meter dash in 26.90 and second in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.05. Magoteaux was fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.40. The Cavaliers were third in the 4×100 relay in 54.10 and second in the 4×200 in 1:52.

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was first in the 400-meter dash in 1:00. Kate Barhorst was fourth in the high jump with 4-10. The Redskins’ girls were fourth in the 4×200 relay in 1:55.08 and second in the 4×800 relay in 10:25. Alyssa Wrasman was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.77.

Versailles’ girls 4×200 relay finished first in 1:51 and 4×400 relay finished second in 4:18. Ellen Peters won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.74. Cassie Peters was third in the long jump with 15-8.25. Ava Moran was second in the 200-meter dash in 27.20. Kenia McEldowney was third in the 800-meter run in 2:31. Lucy Prakel was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.34. Jaden Prenger was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.44.

Houston’s Shelby Ayers was first in the discus with a distance of 111-0. Hollie Voisard was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:32.

New Knoxville’s Erin Scott won the shot put with 35-9.5.

New Bremen’s Macy Puthoff won the long jump with 16-4 and was third in the 100-meter dash in 13.44. Kayla Bergman was second in the shot put with 32-5.5 and second in the discus with 104-10. Elli Roetgerman was second in the high jump with 4-10 while Claire Paper was third with 4-10. The Cardinals’ 4×400 relay was third in 4:25. Paige Jones was third in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.47.

Russia’s Emily Bohman was fourth in the discus with 92-10. The Raiders’ girls were third in 4×800 relay in 10:40.

Fort Loramie’s boys 4×800 relay was first in 8:26, 4×400 was fourth in 3:43 and 4×100 relay was fourth in 47.10. Joe Ballas won the 1,600-meter run in 4:35. Jake Rethman was first in the 3,200-meter run in 10:16 and fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:45.

Fort Loramie’s Jarrett Meyer was second in the long jump with 19-8, third in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.78 and second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.60. Ballas was second in the 800-meter run in 1:59. Collin Luthman was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 54.63.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.52 and the 300-meter hurdles in 42.35. Steinbrunner was first in the high jump with 5-10. Luke Shellhaas was first in the pole vault with 11-0. AJ Ahrens was second in the shot put with 47-2. Kyle Jones was third in the long jump with 18-11.

Versailles was second in the 4×400 relay in 2:42.28. Mitchel Huelskamp was fourth in the 200-meter dash in 24.79. Brooks Blakeley was third in the 800-meter run 2:05 and third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:39. Kyle Jones was second in the 100-meter dash in 11.89.

Minster’s Max Prenger was first in the shot put with 50-7 and second in the discus with 144-10. Jeremy Kauffman was third in the high hump with 5-8. Luke Barga was third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:35. The Wildcats’ boys 4×400 relay was third in 3:42.81 and 4×800 was third in 8:33. Zach Heuker was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.32.

Houston’s Ethan Knouff was first in the 800-meter run in 1:59 and second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:37. Tristin Freistuhler was second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:18. The Wildcats’ 4×800 relay was fourth in 8:36.

Russia’s Matt Siefring was second in the pole vault with 10-0. Zach Bell was fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:53.

New Bremen’s Avery Powers was third in the 400-meter dash in 54.60.

Sidney boys fifth at Vandalia-Butler Invitational

Sidney’s boys finished fifth and the girls finished ninth in the Vandalia-Butler Invitational on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys finished third in the 4×100 relay in 46.35 and third in the 4×800 relay in 8:56. Josiah Hudgins was first in the high jump with 6-0 and third in the long jump in 19-2. Devan Rogers was first in the shot put with 52-6.5.

Ayla Shropshire was fourth in the discus with 94-11.

Rain washes out baseball, softball games

All area baseball and softball games scheduled for Saturday were postponed or canceled.

New Knoxville’s game against Lincolnview at Fifth-Third Field in Dayton was postponed.

Fort Loramie's Gavin Schulze clears 5-6 in the high jump on Saturday morning at the Minster Memorial track meet. Russia's Hanna Heitkamp throws a shot put on Saturday morning at the Minster Memorial track meet. Heitkamp had a distance of 22-8.25. New Bremen's Logan Dicke throws a discus on Saturday morning at the Minster Memorial Invitational. Minster's Jeremy Kauffman clears 5-8 on Saturday morning at the Minster Memorial Invitational.

