Andre Gordon to transfer to Huntington Prep

Sidney standout guard Andre Gordon has played his last game for the Yellow Jackets.

Gordon announced on Twitter on Monday that he is going to play for Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia next season. The preparatory school is affiliated with St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington. The program is rebounded as one of the best prep programs in the country and is a frequent invitee of national tournaments, including Flyin’ to the Hoop.

The prep program has produced a number of top collegiate and NBA players, including Andrew Wiggins, who was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Can not wait to see what my future holds! Blessed and thankful #hp pic.twitter.com/yY3QVujAZD — dreJr (@20dre) April 16, 2018

“I am more than thankful for my high school coach, my teammates for being supportive and all my friends and family!” Gordon said. “… After all said and done, next year I will be attending St. Joseph Central Catholic in West Virginia and will be playing basketball for Huntington prep!”

Gordon was also a football standout for Sidney the last three years. He announced in late March he will play basketball in college.

Gordon, a junior, averaged 23 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Yellow Jackets last season. He had 1,415 career points and is the school’s all-time leader in assists (418) and steals (168).

Gordon started at quarterback the last three seasons for Sidney and racked up nearly 5,000 total offensive yards and 63 touchdowns — all while sharing the backfield with running back Isaiah Bowser, who enrolled at Northwestern in January. Bowser finished his career at Sidney with over 6,000 total offensive yards.

Gordon has offers from six mid-major schools for basketball, including Akron, Cleveland State, Toledo and Wright State. He has drawn interest from other universities, including Ohio State.

Gordon is being recruited as a point guard. He’s playing for C2K Elite’s AAU program this spring. Lima Senior coach Quincey Simpson is the program’s director.

Gordon has four football scholarship offers, including Cincinnati. He missed all but one game of his sophomore football season after suffering a wrist injury and missed most of two games last season with a shoulder injury.

Gordon was named second team all-Southwest district and honorable mention all-Ohio in basketball this winter. He was also named second team all-Southwest district in football.

Never easy when someone’s time with your program has come to an end, whether it’s for graduation or another reason. In the end, you just hope your program was able to make a positive impact on their life. Good luck @20dre https://t.co/95id7CLbJV — HC Adam Doenges (@Sidney_Football) April 17, 2018

Sidney junior guard Andre Gordon hugs his mother Tracy Williams shortly after surpassing 1,000 career points in a game at Greenville last December. At left is Andre Gordon Sr., and at right is Sidney coach John Willoughby. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_DSC_4709-Edit2017122220535360-1.jpg Sidney junior guard Andre Gordon hugs his mother Tracy Williams shortly after surpassing 1,000 career points in a game at Greenville last December. At left is Andre Gordon Sr., and at right is Sidney coach John Willoughby. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Standout Sidney guard finishes with 1,415 career points

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.