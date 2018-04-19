Wednesday roundup: Lehman Catholic tennis earns win over Greenville

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s boys tennis team kept rolling on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Greenville.

Lehman improved to 6-3, while Greenville dropped to 7-3.

Griffin West defeated Branson Leiberger in first singles 6-1, 7-5. Ryan Goettemoeller defeated Landon Mullenkamp 6-2, 6-0 and Michael Wesner lost to Duda Mollmeister 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins defeated Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst 6-3, 6-1 while and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost to Josh Galloway and Bryan Day 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

“It is four wins in a row for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We got solid performances by Griffin (West) and Ryan (Goettemoeller) at first and second singles. and a convincing win by Sam (Ritze) and Danny (Lins) at first doubles, which was great considering they had played a three-hour match last night (Tuesday).”

“Our second (doubles) played well against a good second (doubles) team from Greenville, which is a good sign moving forward. It is our first win over Greenville since 2015.”

Sidney 4, Bellefontaine 1

The Yellow Jackets (7-3) earned a nonconference road win on Wednesday.

Prem Dev won at first singles 6-0, 6-0. Daichi Urata won at second singles 6-2, 6-1 and Akansh Mani won a third singles 6-0, 6-0.

Michael Ferree and Logan Searcy won at first doubles 6-1, 6-1 while Jersain Brux and Broc Bey lost at second doubles 6-2, 6-1.

Softball

Lehman Catholic 13, Upper Scioto Valley 1

Grace Monnin hit a grand slam in the fifth to lift the Cavaliers to a home Northwest Central Conference win on Wednesday.

Monnin also had a triple. Abby Schutte had two hits, one of which was a triple. Hailey Wick was the winning pitcher. She had three strikeouts and two walks.

Anna 21, Fairlawn 2

Anna pulled away early for a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win on Wednesday.

The Rockets scored three runs in the first and added six in the second and eight in the third to take control. Fairlawn scored two runs in the fifth.

Anna had 16 hits and one error while Fairlawn had three hits and six errors.

Macey Richard was 3 for 5 for Anna with 1 RBI and four runs. Carey White was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs and three runs, Olivia Place was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and three runs, Riley Osborn was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs, Brandi Weber was 2 for 2 with two runs and Taylor Muter was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs.

Elaina Crosson pitched five innings for the Rockets had eight strikeouts. Both of Fairlawn’s runs were unearned.

Skylar Jones picked up the loss in the circle for Fairlawn.

Ashley Roush was 1 for 2 at the plate for the Jets. She had a double and scored a run.

Riverside 19, Ridgemont 1

The Pirates earned another blowout NWCC win on Friday. Riverside pulled away with 10 runs in the top of the second.

Riverside had 16 hits and one error while Ridgemont had four hits and five errors.

Jalynn Stanley was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs for Riverside. Kristin Davidson was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs, Alexis Snow was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Courtnie Smith was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Marissa Davis was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs.

Stanley pitched a complete game for Riverside. She had seven strikeouts.

Baseball

Sidney 7, Piqua 5

Sidney scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to earn a home Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win.

Kyle Noble and Caleb Harris hit singles in the fifth, and Trey Werntz later had a groundout to score Harris. The Yellow Jackets struck again in the sixth. With the bases loaded after a walk, single and a hit batter, Noble hit an RBI single to left field.

The Yellow Jackets had six hits and three errors while Piqua had three hits and two errors. Sidney scored five runs in the second to take a 5-2 lead, but Piqua answered three in the third.

Zane Walker was 3 for 4 for Sidney with 2 RBIs. He picked up the win on the mound after allowing four earned runs off three hits in seven innings. He had six strikeouts.

Anna 8, Fairlawn 4

Anna pulled away with four runs in the sixth to earn an SCAL win over Fairlawn on Wednesday.

The Rockets took a 4-0 lead, but Fairlawn scored two runs in the bottom in the third. It stayed at 4-2 until Anna’s big sixth inning. The Jets scored two in the bottom of the seventh.

The Rockets had 10 hits and two errors while Fairlawn had five hits and three errors.

Aidan Endsley was 2 for 4 for Anna with two runs. Zach White was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run, Andrew Scully was 2 for 2 with one run and Jared Siegel was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Will Luthman was the winning pitcher. He allowed one earned run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings and had three strikeouts.

Doug Wright pitched a complete game for the Jets. He allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and had four strikeouts.

Jordan Lessing was 2 for 4 for Fairlawn with one run.

Riverside 4, Ridgemont 3

Nick Hall hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Riverside to a Northwest Central Conference win on Wednesday.

RJ McGowen picked up the win for the Pirates.

Aaron Kean had three steals for Riverside and scored two runs. Trey Lane had a double and Greg Bryant had a double and had 2 RBIs. Bryant had a sacrifice fly in the sixth that tied the game.

Upper Scioto Valley at Lehman Catholic, cld.

Upper Scioto Valley did not have enough eligible players, which resulted in Wednesday’s scheduled NWCC game to be canceled.

Minster at Crestview, ppd.

Minster’s nonconference game at Convoy Crestview never got started on Wednesday due to rain and was postponed to a later date.

TUESDAY RESULTS

Track and field

Minster sweeps tri-meet with Fort Loramie, Marion Local

The Wildcats’ boys and girls squads swept a home tri-meet on Tuesday with Fort Loramie and Marion Local. The Redskins finished second in both boys and girls, while Marion Local was third.

Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas won the 800-meter run in 2:07 and the 1,600-meter run in 4:47. Carson Moore won the 100-meter dash in 11.76. Jarret Meyer won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.35 and 300-meter hurdles in 41.65. Meyer also won the long jump with a distance of 19-8. Ethan Luthman tied for first in the pole vault with 10-0. The Redskins won the 4×200 relay in 1:39.78.

Minster’s Luke Barga won the 3,200-meter run in 10:37. Max Prenger won the discus with a throw of 152-11 and the shot put with 49-5. The Wildcats won the 4×100 relay (48.44), 4×400 relay (3:47) and 4×800 relay (9:01).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart won the 100-meter dash (12.86) and 200-meter dash (26.67). Paige Rethman won the 800-meter run in 2:39. Kate Barhorst won the high jump with 4-10. Hannah Siegel won the shot put with 31-10.25.

Minster’s Janae Hoying won the 400-meter dash in 1:05. Emma Watcke won the 1,600-meter run in 5:22. Ella Boate won the 3,200-meter run in 12:30. Minster won the 4×100 relay (54.14), 4×200 relay (1:54.66) and 4×800 relay (10:22). Paige Thobe won the long jump with 16-5.5. Grace Butler won the pole vault with 9-6. Allison Grieshop won the discus with 81-8.

Houston boys win Greenville quad meet

Houston’s boys squad won a quad meet at Greenville on Tuesday, while the girls finished second.

Boys team scores were Houston 105, Greenville 89.5, Tri-Village 45, Brookville 28.5.

Ethan Knouff led the Wildcats, sweeping the 800-meter relay (2:13) and 1,600 (5:03). David Stammen won the discus with a distance of 133-6. The boys 4×400 relay won in 3:49 4×800 relay won in 8:52.

Girls team scores were Greenville 123, Houston 82, Tri-Village 36, Brookville 14.

Hollie Voisard led Houston, sweeping the 800-meter run in 2:42 and the 1,600, which wasn’t timed.

Danielle Stephenson won the 3,200-meter run (14:25). The girls won the 4×400 relay won in 4:49 and the 4×800 relay in 8:52.

Lehman’s Carly Edwards collides with Upper Scioto Valley’s Briona Hurley at third base during a Northwest Central Conference game on Wednesday at Lehman. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041918LehSoft2-2.jpg Lehman’s Carly Edwards collides with Upper Scioto Valley’s Briona Hurley at third base during a Northwest Central Conference game on Wednesday at Lehman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Hailey Wick pitches during a Northwest Central Conference game against Upper Scioto Valley on Wednesday at Lehman. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041918LehSoft3-2.jpg Hailey Wick pitches during a Northwest Central Conference game against Upper Scioto Valley on Wednesday at Lehman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman’s Grace Brandt reaches second base as Upper Scioto Valley’s Haley Hinsicker chases after the ball during a Northwest Central Conference game on Wednesday at Lehman. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041918LehSoft4-2.jpg Lehman’s Grace Brandt reaches second base as Upper Scioto Valley’s Haley Hinsicker chases after the ball during a Northwest Central Conference game on Wednesday at Lehman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Griffin West returns a ball during a No. 1 doubles match against Greenville’s Branson Leigeber during a nonconference match on Wednesday at Lehman. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN061918LehTennis-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Griffin West returns a ball during a No. 1 doubles match against Greenville’s Branson Leigeber during a nonconference match on Wednesday at Lehman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s baseball squad completes sweep of rival Piqua