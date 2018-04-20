Thursday roundup: Anna earns key SCAL baseball win over Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — Anna survived a late rally to earn a key 10-9 Shelby County Athletic League win over Fort Loramie on Thursday.

The Redskins scored three runs in the fifth force a 7-7 tie, but Anna scored three in the sixth to go ahead by three. Fort Loramie scored two runs in the seventh, but Anna pitcher Aidan Endsley forced the last two batters to hit into routine outs to preserve the win.

Anna was 5-0 in SCAL play and 7-2 overall heading into Friday’s action. Fort Loramie was 3-1 and 6-3, respectively, while Russia was 4-1 and 7-2. The Raiders traveled to Fort Loramie on Friday.

Fort Loramie had 12 hits and five errors on Thursday while Anna had six hits and three errors.

Endsley was 0 for 2 at the plate for the Rockets but drew three walks, scored two runs and had 1 RBI. Jared Seigle was 2 for 3, Andrew Scully was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Caleb Kauffman was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Carter Elliott was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Elliott picked up the win for Anna. He allowed no earned runs on one hit in two innings. Endsley allowed two earned runs on two hits in the seventh, his only inning on the mound.

Mason Kemper was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. He allowed one earned run on one hit in 2 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Starter Jared Middendorf pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

Carter Mescher was 2 for 3 for Fort Loramie with three runs and 1 RBI. Eli Rosengarten was 2 for 5 with one run, Nathan Ratermann was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI and one run, Mike Hoying was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and Dylan Albers had a one-run triple.

Botkins 4, Fairlawn 3

The Trojans scored two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to earn a road SCAL win on Thursday.

Parker Geis picked up the win on the mound for Botkins. He pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs and one hit with four strikeouts.

Nick Buettner and Tristen Burns were both 2 for 4 for the Trojans with two runs. Bryce Metz was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Spencer Heuker was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Russia 16, Houston 2

Hunter Cohee pitched a complete game as the Raiders earned a road SCAL win on Thursday.

The Raiders scored at least two runs in each inning and had 18 hits and no errors. Houston had two hits and eight errors.

Minster 2, Versailles 1

Minster came out on top of a home Midwest Athletic Conference pitcher’s duel on Thursday.

The Wildcats scored both their runs in the first inning to take control. Jared Huelsman had a single, and the Minster took advantage of two errors by Versailles to score two runs.

Versailles scored one run in the third thanks to three Minster errors in the infield.

Minster had two hits while Versailles didn’t have any. Both the Tigers and Wildcats had three errors.

Austin Brown picked up the win on the mound for Minster. Aside from not allowing a hit, he struck out 13 batters against one walk.

Keaton McEldowney pitched six innings for Versailles, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Minster also hosted a Hospice benefit, which was started five years ago by coach Mike Wiss after seeing Hospice support for his father, George Wiss. Coach Wiss extended his thanks to the baseball parents who helped run the event and to fans from both schools for their donations.

“It’s always important to understand that there are things in life bigger than the game,” Wiss said. “It’s the giving back to others that’s important and maybe most memorable.”

New Bremen 14, New Knoxville 2

New Bremen scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to earn a road run-rule MAC win over the Rangers on Thursday.

The Cardinals had nine hits and no errors while New Knoxville had four hits and no errors.

Ryan Bertke picked up the win for New Bremen. He allowed two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts in two innings. Koby Paul, Nick Wells and Ben Kuck each threw one inning and relief and allowed two hits with eight strikeouts.

Justin Tenkman was 2 for 3 at the plate for New Bremen with 2 RBIs and Bryce Blickle was 2 for 2 with one run and 1 RBI. Patrick Wells was 2 of 2 (including a home run) with 4 RBIs and three runs.

Jonah Lageman was credited with the loss for the Rangers. Ben Lammers and Nathan Merges each were 2 for 3 at the plate.

Legacy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 5

Xenia Legacy Christian scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to earn a nonconference win on Thursday at Athletes in Action’s Grady’s Field.

Neither team scored in the final three innings. Legacy Christian had seven hits and three errors while Lehman had six hits and three errors.

Jared Magoteaux was 2 for 4 for Lehman with 1 RBI and one run while Bryce Kennedy was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Tyler Lachey added two runs for the Cavaliers.

Magoteaux took the loss on the mound. He pitched three innings and gave up five hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.

“We played like we were off a week, which we were,” Lehman coach Dave King said.

Triad 17, Riverside 2

Triad scored five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to earn a run-rule nonconference win at Riverside on Thursday.

The Cardinals had 13 hits and one error while the Pirates had five hits and six errors.

Trey Lane picked up the loss on the mound for Riverside. He allowed five earned runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Levi Godwin was 2 for 3 at the plate with 1 RBI while Aaron Kean was 1 for 2 with one run and 1 RBI.

Other scores: Wapakoneta 10, Jackson Center 0.

Softball

Sidney 16, Piqua 6

The Yellow Jackets picked up a run-rule win over Piqua in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division action on Thursday to complete a season sweep of the Indians.

Piqua had a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning, but Sidney scored 10 in the bottom half of the fourth to pull away.

Taylor New and Jenna Beatty both reached on errors to start the fourth. Morgan Carey had an RBI single and pitcher Lauren Barker helped herself with a two-run double.

Maddie White reached on an error, and when Allie Herrick’s single got by the outfield, two more runs scored. Mackenzie Benshoff was hit by a pitch, Khia McMillen walked and New was it by a pitch with the bases loaded.

By the time the inning ended, Sidney was in front 13-6.

The Jackets finished things quickly in the fifth. White singled, Herrick and pinch-hitter Heidi Aselage walked to load the bases. McMillen and New had RBI singles and with the bases loaded, Piqua dropped Beatty’s fly ball to score the final run and end it.

Carey was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Sidney. Barker was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, White was 2 for 4 and New was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Barker picked up the win in the circle.

Anna 15, Fort Loramie 10

The Rockets jumped out to an early 12-6 lead and cruised to a Shelby County Athletic League road win on Thursday.

Anna had 13 hits and two errors while Fort Loramie had 14 hits and four errors.

Bailey Luthman was 2 for 3 for Anna with 4 RBIs and two runs. Taylor Spence was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and three runs, Riley Osborn was 2 for 4 with four runs, Brandi Weber was 2 for 5, and Elaina Crosson was 1 for 4 with three runs. Luthman had two doubles, while Macey Richard and Olivia Place each had home runs.

Crosson picked up the win. She pitched all seven innings and allowed five earned runs with two strikeouts.

Aleah Frilling was credited with the loss for Fort Loramie. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits.

Clara Gephart was 2 for 5 for Fort Loramie with 2 RBIs and one run. Macy Imwalle was 2 for 4 with two runs and Desiree Fogt was 2 for 4. Fogt had a double, Gephart had a single and Frilling hit a home run.

“We hit the ball okay but couldn’t get the timely hits when we needed them, and Anna did a better job of getting runners around the bases,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “They had six extra base hits to our three and those ‘big hits’ were the difference. Both teams left a lot of runners on base — but we left 12 on compared to their eight.”

Botkins 15, Fairlawn 4

The Trojans scored two runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to earn a run-rule SCAL win on Thursday.

Botkins had 10 hits and two errors while Fairlawn had seven hits and 10 errors.

Courtney Sutton was 2 for 5 for Botkins with 5 RBIs and two runs, Emma McName was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Haley Payne was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs. McName had one double and Sutton had two.

Sutton earned the win. She pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss. She didn’t allow an earned run on 10 hits and had two strikeouts in six innings.

Mikayla Pierce was 2 for 3 for Fairlawn and scored two runs. She had a triple.

Lehman Catholic 14, Jackson Center 10

Lehman Catholic scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to earn a nonconference win on Thursday.

The Cavaliers had 16 hits and two errors while the Tigers had nine hits and four errors.

Grace Monnin was 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs. She had a double and a home run. Abby Schutte had four hits.

Grace Brandt was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Caitlin Swallow was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Amanda Titterington had two hits and Angela Brunner doubled.

Brunner was the winning pitcher. She had three strikeouts and three walks.

Kenleigh Forner was 3 for 4 for Jackson Center, Bryanna Davis was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Ally Russo had 2 RBIs. Davis and Forner both had doubles.

Minster 12, Versailles 4

Versailles lost 12-4 to Minster in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

Minster scored the game’s first 11 runs with three in the first inning, three in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Versailles scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fifth then Minster scored the game’s final run in the sixth inning.

Versailles had seven hits and four errors while Minster had 13 hits and one error.

Cori Lawrence was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 2 for 4 with a double and one run, Kami McEldowney was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, 1 RBI and one run and Caitlin McEldowney was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing eight earned runs and four unearned runs on 13 hits, six walks, three hit batters and two strikeouts.

Riverside 10, Greenon 3

After allowing three runs in the first inning, Riverside recovered and held the Knights scoreless the rest of the way for a nonconference win on Thursday in Springfield.

Riverside had nine hits and three errors while Greenon had six hits and four errors.

Giles picked up the win. She didn’t allow an earned run in seven innings and had five strikeouts.

Jalynn Stanley was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Kristin Davidson was 2 for 3 with three runs and 1 RBI. Stanley doubled twice.

Other scores: Russia 14, Houston 0.

Track and field

Fort Loramie girls second, boys third in quad

Van Wert’s boys and girls track teams swept a quad meet at Fort Loramie on Thursday. Fort Loramie’s girls were second, while the boys were third. Marion Local and Troy Christian also participated.

Fort Loramie’s girls 4×100 relay team of Kate Barhorst, Jenna Fischkelta, Grace Wehrman and finished first in 55.02. The 4×200 relay team of Alyssa Wrasman, Chole Stang, Erin Chaney and Kennedi Gephart finished first in 1:51.

Gephart won the 200-meter dash in 26.91. Danielle Berning won the 3,200-meter run in 12:51, Corynn Heitkamp won the high jump with 4-8 and Hannah Raterman won the pole vault with 8-6.

On the boys side, Jarrett Meyer won the 110-meter hurdles in 16:11. Joe Ballas was first in the 400-meter dash in 53.26 and 3,200-meter run in 10:21, Corynn Heitkamp was first in 51.34, Evan Luthman won the pole vault with 10-6 and Meyer won the long jump with 21-1.

Russia quad meet

Russia hosted a quad meet with Fairlawn, Jackson Center and Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. No results were reported.

Boys tennis

Troy 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a home Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division match on Thursday.

Prem Dev lost 6-0, 6-2 at first singles. Daichi Urata lost 6-3, 6-4 at third singles and Akansh Mani won 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 (super tiebreaker).

Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree lost 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles and Jersain Brux and Broc Bey lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 5, Legacy Christian 0

The Cavaliers earned a big road win over Xenia Legacy Christian on Thursday.

Griffin West won at first singles 2-6, 6-3 and 6-1. Ryan Goettemoeller won at second singles 6-1, 6-4 and Elijah Jock won 6-2, 7-6 at third singles.

Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 5-7, 6-2 and 6-3 at second doubles.

“It’s five wins in a row for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Elijah had a great comeback at third singles from 4-0 down in the second set tiebreaker to clinch the team win for us. Griffin came back strong after a quick loss in the first set to beat a kid he lost to last season.

“Sam and Danny continued to dominate at first doubles and Sean and Cole (had) a great come back in the second and third sets to get the 5-0 win for us. Our team is very strong mentally, which is why we are 7-3 with five straight wins.”

Anna’s Aidan Endlsley waits for a throw as Fort Loramie’s Shane Hilgefort arrives at second base during a Shelby County Athletic League game in Fort Loramie on Thursday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018LorBase4-2.jpg Anna’s Aidan Endlsley waits for a throw as Fort Loramie’s Shane Hilgefort arrives at second base during a Shelby County Athletic League game in Fort Loramie on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Carter Elliott, right, picks up a bunt by Fort Loramie’s Dylan Albers, left, during a Shelby County Athletic League game in Fort Loramie on Thursday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018LorBase3-2.jpg Anna’s Carter Elliott, right, picks up a bunt by Fort Loramie’s Dylan Albers, left, during a Shelby County Athletic League game in Fort Loramie on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Carter Mescher bunts during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Fort Loramie on Thursday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018LorBase2-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Carter Mescher bunts during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna in Fort Loramie on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Gavin Schulze competes in the high jump during a quad meet at Fort Loramie on Thursday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018LorTrack2-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Gavin Schulze competes in the high jump during a quad meet at Fort Loramie on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart runs the 400-meter dash during a quad meet at Fort Loramie on Thursday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018LorTrack1-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart runs the 400-meter dash during a quad meet at Fort Loramie on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

