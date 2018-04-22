Friday roundup: Sidney boys track team finishes 3rd at Salzam Relays

GREENVILLE — Sidney’s boys track team finished third while its girls track team finished fifth in Greenville’s Salzam Relays on Friday. Troy’s boys and girls squads swept the six-school meet.

Sidney’s boys 4×100 relay of Jalen Hudgins, Josiah Hudgins, Eric Pulfer and Kelton Stockton finished first in 44.54. Gavin Bockrath, Josh Spaugy, Clayton Duckro and Eli Straman led Sidney to a win in the middle medley relay (6:21).

Josiah Hudgins won the high jump with 6-4 and long jump with 20-9.25. Devan Rogers won the shot put with 55-9.5.

Emma Wiford’s fourth-place finish in discus (96-8) and Alya Shropshire’s fourth-place finish in shot put (32-9.75) were the best of the Yellow Jackets’ girls squad.

Anna boys 4th at Wapakoneta Relays

Anna’s boys track team finished fourth while the girls team finished eighth in the eight-school Wapakoneta Relays on Friday.

The Rockets’ boys 4×200 relay of Ian Bollheimer, Alex Bruggaman, Austin Fogt and Jeffrey Richards finished first in 1:34. Fogt won the high jump with 5-10 and Isaac Dodds won the shot put with 46-1.5.

Hannah Shoemaker won the pole vault with 10-4, while Shana Roe won the high jump with 4-10.

Houston boys 1st, girls 2nd at Ansonia

Houston’s boys track team finished first and the girls finished second at the Ansonia relays on Friday. Russia’s boys squad finished tied for eighth, while its girls finished ninth. Ten boys squad participated, as did nine girls squads.

Shelby Ayers led Houston’s girls by setting a record in the discus. Ayers had a distance of 127-1, which broke her previous school record of 121-8.

Becca Selanders, Amber Stangel, Morgan Ely and Hollie Voisard finished first in the distance medley in 7:36.

Houston’s 4×800 relay of Tristin Freistuhler, Parker Cox, Blake Jacobs and Ethan Knouff finished first in 8:36. The same four also finished first in the distance medley in 11:37.

Freisthuler, Dakota Francis, Jacobs and Knouff finished first in the middle distance medley in 6:13. Knouff, Jacobs, Freistuhler and Cox finished first in the 4×400 relay in 3:38. David Stammen won the discus with 152-2.

Russia’s Drew Deloye had the top finish of the Raiders’ boys. He was second in the pole vault by clearing 9-0.

Russia’s Emily Bohman had the top finish of the Raiders’ girls. She was second in the pole vault by clearing 9-0.

Lehman girls 6th, Riverside boys 7th at Waynesfield-Goshen

Lehman Catholic’s girls squad finished sixth at the Waynesfield-Goshen Tiger Invitational on Friday night, while the boys finished 12th. Riverside’s boys squad finished seventh while the girls were 12th. Twelve schools participated.

Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary swept the 100-meter dash (13.05) and 400-meter dash (59.07). O’Leary’s 400-meter time was stadium record. She had previously set the record in 2015 with 59.69.

Riverside’s 4×100 relay of Caleb Stevens, Kale Long, John Zumberger and Ollie Jacobs finished first in 45.77.

Versailles wins Eaton’s Dean Stoltz Invitational

Versailles’ boys and girls track teams swept the Dean Stoltz Invitational on Friday night.

Josh Steinbrunner won the 110-meter hurdles (15.31), 300 hurdles (40.71) and the high jump (6-0). Joe Spitzer set a new meet record in the 3,200-meter run (9:36) while AJ Ahrens won the shot put with 49-11.5.

Versailles’ 4×100 relay of Ava Moran, Ellen Peters, Liz Watren and Lucy Prakel set a meet record with 1:48.28. The 4×800 relay of Megan Rismiller, Maria Mangen, Kenia McEldowney and Tori Schulze won in 10:25. The 4×400 relay of Lindsey Winner, Peters, Watren and McEldowney won in 4:13.

Prakel won the pole vault with 10-6 and Rismiller won the 3,200-meter run in 12:11.

Baseball

Versailles 6, Anna 4

Anna’s attempt at a late rally fell short as Versailles hung on for a road nonconference win on Friday.

The Tigers took control of the game with three runs in each of the second and third innings. Anna scored one run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth but didn’t pull closer.

Versailles had eight hits and four errors while Anna had eight hits and no errors.

Keaton McEldowney was 2 for 4 for Versailles with 2 RBIs while Kyle Pothast was 2 for 3 with two runs and 2 RBIs. Cole Niekamp was 1 for 2 with two runs and Elliot Bruns was 1 for 4 with one run and 1 RBI. Noah Grisez and Bruns had doubles, while Pothast had a triple.

Seth Stiefel was 1 for 4 for Anna with 2 RBIs and one run. Derek Coverstone was 2 for 3 with one run and Aidan Endsley was 2 for 4 with one run. Endsley had a double.

Noah Richard picked up the win for Versailles. He pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

Jared Siegle took the loss. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Houston 11, Botkins 6

The Wildcats earned a Shelby County Athletic League win at Botkins on Friday.

Jake Trent was 2 for 4 with two runs and 2 RBIs four Houston. John Leist was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Howie Ludwig was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI and two runs and Brad Hickerson was 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

Tristen Burns was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Botkins and Spencer Heuker was 2 for 2 with two walks.

Dexter Ingle picked up the win for Houston. He pitched seven innings and allowed six earned runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts.

Jack Liesner was charged with the loss. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in six innings.

Fort Recovery 3, Lehman Catholic 2

In a matchup of two traditional Division IV baseball powers on Saturday in Sidney, Fort Recovery survived a Lehman rally to earn a nonconference win.

Drew Barhorst took the loss. He allowed four hits and had three strikeouts and three walks.

Nick Thwaits had all three RBIs for Fort Recovery.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the third. Riley Post walked, stole second and went to third on an error. With two outs, Ben Homan was hit on a 1-2 pitch and stole second. Both runners scored when Thwaits lined a double down the line.

Fort Recovery made it 3-0 in the fifth. Kade Wendel walked, stole second and moved to third on Will Homan’s single. Thwaits had a sacrifice fly to score Wendel.

Drew Muhlenkamp and Riley Post combined on a three-hitter for Fort Recovery.

In the fifth inning, Lehman’s Tyler Lachey led off with a single, and Post came in for Muhlenkamp. After Alex Keller hit into a fielder’s choice, Bryce Kennedy was hit by a pitch.

Jared Magoteaux, who had two of Leman’s three hits, lined a double down the left-field line to score Keller and Kennedy and make it 3-2.

Post struck out the next four batters, and Lehman was unable to get a runner past first base the rest of the game.

New Bremen 24, Riverside 1

The Cardinals scored 13 runs in the third inning to jumpstart a run-rule win in a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen.

The Cardinals had 14 hits and one error, while Riverside had two hits and three errors. New Bremen benefited from drawing 11 walks.

Ryan Bertke was 2 for 3 for New Bremen with four runs and 5 RBIs. Grant Selby was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and four runs, Bryce Blickle was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one run and Mitchell Hays was 2 for 2 with two runs.

Spencer Alig was the winning pitcher. He gave up two hits and had eight strikeouts.

Aaron Kean was charged with the loss for Riverside. Trey Lane and Nick Hall each had doubles for the Pirates.

Other scores: Russia 11, Fort Loramie 1; Fairlawn at Franklin Monroe, not reported.

Softball

Sidney 3, Wayne 2

Maddie White hit a single to right field to drive in the winning run in the seventh inning of a nonconference game on Friday.

Heidi Aselage started the inning off for Sidney by reaching on an error. Morgan Carey followed with a single, and Hallie Westerbeck drew a walk. White then had the game-winning hit.

Lauren Barker hit a two-run home run in the third.

Anna 14, Versailles 9

Anna won a road conference game on Friday night, in part thanks to eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Rockets scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second while Versailles scored one in the first and three in the second to leave the score knotted at 4-4 through two innings. Versailles then took its first lead of the game in the third inning, 6-5.

Anna took control with six runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Versailles had 14 hits and three errors on Friday while Anna had 13 hits and three errors.

Hailey McEldowney was 4 for 5 with 5 RBIs for Versailles. Mallory George was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Kate Stammen was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI and two runs and Makenzie Knore was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and a run. Caitlin McEldowney had three stolen bases and scored three runs.

Cori Lawrence pitched four innings, allowing 10 earned runs on nine hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Lauren Monnin pitched three innings, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on four hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

No individual statistics for Anna were reported.

Houston 14, Botkins 0

Emilee Foster pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in five innings to lift Houston to a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win on Friday.

Judith Gillem had three hits with two doubles for Houston. Addie White and Rebekah New each had two hits.

The teams played a five-inning nonconference game after the first contest, which the Wildcats won 6-4.

Russia 5, Fort Loramie 4, 11 inn.

The Raiders survived a rally by Fort Loramie in the 11th to earn an SCAL win on Friday at Fort Loramie.

With one out in the top of the 11th, Lauren Monnin drew a walk and Kylie Sherman followed with a single. Russia pitcher Grace Saunders then hit a two-run triple to right field to put the Raiders ahead 5-3.

Fort Loramie threatened to tie it in the 11th. Macy Imwalle reached on an error in the bottom half of the inning, and Aleah Frilling drew a walk. Clara Gephart hit a single to load the bases, and Morgan Holscher hit a sacrifice fly to score a run. Saunders managed to draw a groundout to preserve the win.

Russia had 10 hits and six errors while Fort Loramie had five hits and four errors.

Sherman was 3 for 6 for Russia with 1 RBI and one run, while Saunders was 3 for 6 with 2 RBIs. Lauren Monnin was 1 for 4 with two walks and one run.

Saunders picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings.

Frilling was credited with the loss. She allowed three earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts in 11 innings.

Frilling and Abby Holthaus had doubles for Fort Loramie, while Heather Eilerman had a triple.

Fort Recovery 7, Lehman Catholic 4

The Cavaliers lost home nonconference game on Friday.

Hailey Wick was charged with the loss for Lehman. She had three strikeouts and two walks. Angela Brunner and Grace Monnin each had two hits for the Cavaliers.

Riverside 12, New Bremen 2

The Pirates earned a run-rule win on the road in nonconference action on Friday.

Riverside had 14 hits and no errors while New Bremen had eight hits and four errors.

Jalynn Stanley was 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs. She had a home run, and Alexis Snow and Courtnie Smith both had doubles.

Smith was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Snow was 2 for 4 with two runs and 2 RBIs, Kristin Davidson was 2 for 3 with three runs, Marissa Davis was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Leah Kelsey was 2 for 2 with one run.

Stanley was the winning pitcher. She allowed two earned runs on eight hits in five innings.

Erin Smith picked up the loss for New Bremen. She allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Kelly Naylor was 2 for 3 for New Bremen with one run. She had two triples.

Boys tennis

Sidney 4, Urbana 1

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Friday in Urbana.

Prim Dev won at first singles 6-0, 6-1. Daichi Urata won at second singles 6-1, 7-5 and Akansh Mani won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles. Michael Ferree and Logan Searcy won 7-5, 6-2 at first doubles and Jersain Brux and TJ Leonard lost 7-5, 6-0 at second doubles.

Valley View 4, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a road nonconference match on Friday.

Griffin West lost at first singles 6-0, 6-1. Ryan Goettemoeller lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at second singles and Sam Ritzel on 6-4, 6-2 at third singles.

Danny Lins and Michael Wesner lost 6-0, 6-4 at first doubles and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost by two 6-1 scores at second doubles.

“Valley View is the best team we played so far this season,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “They are solid at all positions and their doubles are among the best in the area.

“We moved Sam to third singles as our shot to win was to sweep the singles. It almost paid off as Sam won in his first singles match this year and Ryan lost a close one at second singles. Griffin didn’t play bad as there were a lot of close games, his guy was just clutch on the big points.”

