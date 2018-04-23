Saturday roundup: Versailles earns two wins in Yellow Jacket Invite

SIDNEY — Versailles earned a pair of wins in the Yellow Jacket Invite on Saturday, including a 4-3 eight-inning win over host Sidney.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Rachel Lyons earned a walk and Faith Huddle followed with a single to left field. Cori Lawrence then hit a line-drive double to left field to score huddle and put the Tigers ahead.

Allie Herrick doubled for Sidney with one out in the eighth, but the Yellow Jackets’ last two batters struck out and hit into a groundout.

The game was tied 1-1 through one inning, then Versailles took a 3-1 lead with one run in the second inning and one in the fifth. Sidney forced extra innings with runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Versailles had nine hits and two errors while Sidney had seven hits and no errors.

Lawrence was 3 for 3 for Versailles with two doubles and 2 RBIs. Huddle was 2 for 4 with a stolen base and two runs. Kami McEldowney was 1 for 3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run. Lyons was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run. Anna Gehret was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Kate Stammen was 1 for 4 with one RBI.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Herrick was 2 for 4 for Sidney. Maddie White was 1 for 4 with a double and one run. Morgan Carey was 1 for 4 with one run. Jenna Beatty scored a run for Sidney.

White picked up the loss for the Yellow Jackets. She pitched eight innings and allowed four earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Versailles 10, Houston 0

Versailles run-ruled Houston in the Yellow Jacket Invite on Saturday. The Tigers scored one run in the third inning then three each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Versailles had 12 hits and no errors while Houston had three hits and five errors.

Caitlin McEldowney was 2 for 4 with a stolen base, two runs and 2 RBIs. Kate Stammen was 2 for 4 with a double, 1 RBI and a run. Makenzie Knore was 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Kami McEldowney was 1 for 4 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases, a run and two RBIs.

Monnin pitched the complete game shutout, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Rebekah New had a double for Houston. Emilee Foster took the loss in the circle. She allowed four earned runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts.

Indian Lake 8, Houston 2

The Lakers pulled away with five runs in the fourth inning to earn a win in the Yellow Jacket Invite on Saturday.

Indian Lake had 13 hits and one error while Houston had five hits and three errors.

Brooklyn Felver was charged with the loss in the circle for Houston. She allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits in seven innings with two strikeouts.

Emilee Foster was 3 for 4 with one run for Houston.

Indian Lake 16, Sidney 8

Indian Lake scored seven runs in the third and five in the fourth to take control of a game in the Yellow Jacket Invite on Saturday.

Indian Lake had 19 hits and two errors while Sidney had nine hits and four errors.

Morgan Carey was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs for Sidney. Hallie Westerbeck was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and three runs while Maddie White was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run.

Lauren Barker was charged with the loss in the circle. She allowed 14 earned runs on 19 hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Fort Loramie 15, Tri-Village 5

Fort Loramie pulled away with nine runs in the last three innings to earn a run-rule win in the opening game in the Lady Redskin Invitational on Saturday.

The Redskins had 13 hits and four errors, while Tri-Village had six hits and seven errors.

Abby Holthaus was 3 for 3 for Fort Loramie with four runs and 2 RBIs, Aleah Frilling was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs, Clara Gephart was 2 for 3 with two runs and Macy Imwalle was 2 for 4 with two runs. Gephart had two doubles, Imwalle had one double and Frilling had a home run.

Gephart earned the win after allowing one earned run on six hits in five innings with two strikeouts.

Mechanicsburg 5, Fort Loramie 3

The Indians scored two runs in the top of the seventh to beat Fort Loramie in the championship game of the Lady Redskin Invitational on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg had seven hits and no errors, while Fort Loramie had six hits and no errors.

Macy Imwalle was 2 for 2 for Fort Loramie with 2 RBIs and one run. She had a double. Heather Eilerman was 2 for 3 for Fort Loramie with a walk.

Aleah Frilling was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. She allowed two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts in six innings.

Imwalle, Frilling and Abby Holthaus were selected to the all-tournament team for Fort Loramie.

Mechanicsburg 4, Riverside 2

The Indians beat Riverside to advance to the title game of the Lady Redskin invitational on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg had nine hits and one error while Riverside had seven hits and one error.

Kalin Kreglow was 2 for 3 for Riverside with 2 RBIs while Courtnie Smith had a double.

Shelby Giles picked up the loss in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout.

“Mechanicsburg is a very good team and their pitcher did a nice job of keeping us off balance,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “In the end, they made more plays then we did… Shelby did a nice job on the mound today, just couldn’t get the offense to back her.”

Riverside 11, Tri-Village 0

The Pirates run-ruled Tri-Village in the consolation game of the Lady Redskin Invitational on Saturday. Two runs by the Pirates in the sixth inning pushed the margin over 10 runs.

Riverside had nine hits and no errors while Tri-Village had three hits and no errors.

Alexis Snow was 2 for 3 for Riverside with 3 RBIs and two runs, Jordyn Marshall was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Kierstyn Severt was 2 for 4 and Shelby Giles was 1 for 2 with three runs.

Jalynn Stanley earned the win for Riverside. She had nine strikeouts.

Stanley and Giles were named to the all-tournament team for Riverside.

Minster 15, Allen East 1

Minster scored four runs in both the first and third innings and seven in the second to take control of a home nonleague game on Saturday.

The Wildcats had 10 hits and no errors while Allen East had four hits and five errors.

Taylor Homan was 2 for 4 for Minster with two runs and 2 RBIs. She had a double. Emma Schmiesing and Mara Schmiesing also doubled for the Wildcats.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on four hits in five innings and had five strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 25, Belmont 1

Madalyn Kirtley had seven strikeouts and allowed one hit to lead the Cavaliers to a run-rule win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Sidney.

Grace Monnin had four hits, including two home runs and one triple. Abby Schutt, Anna Cianciolo and Hope Anthony each had two hits for the Cavaliers.

Lehman Catholic 22, Belmont 4

The Cavaliers completed a home doubleheader with another big win over the Bison on Saturday.

Angela Brunner had seven strikeouts and allowed four hits in four innings of work in the circle, while Hailey Wick had two strikeouts and allowed three hits in one inning.

Abby Schutt had four hits for Lehman, while Amanda Titterington had three hits (including a double) and Abby Jones had two hits.

Other scores: Graham 13, Russia 5; Newton 2, Russia 1; Jackson Center at Bradford, not reported.

Baseball

Sidney 8, Bellefontaine 5

Sidney had half the hits of Bellefontaine but took advantage of four errors by the Chieftains to earn a home nonconference win on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets earned the win by scoring six runs in the sixth. Bellefontaine had two hits in the seventh but didn’t advance a runner past second base.

Bellefontaine had 12 hits, while Sidney had six hits and one error.

Kyle Noble was 2 for 4 for Sidney with 2 RBIs and one run. He had a triple. Zane Walker was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one run.

Mitch larger picked up the win on the mound for Sidney. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Anna 13, Houston 10

Anna scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a win at Houston on Saturday.

Anna had 13 hits and eight errors while Houston had 11 hits and five errors.

Zach White was 4 for 5 for the Rockets with 2 RBIs and two runs, Derek Coverstone was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs, Caleb Kauffman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run and Jared Siegle was 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

Aidan Endsley picked up the win for Anna. He allowed one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Howie Ludwig was 3 for 5 for Houston with a double. He scored two runs. Brennan Arnold was 2 for 3 with three runs and Ben Couchot was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Jake Trent picked up the loss for Houston. He allowed two earned runs on four hits in 2/3 innings of. Ludwig had seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings on the mound.

Fort Loramie 11, Minster 1

Fort Loramie scored five runs in the fifth to win the Redskin Invitational on Saturday.

Fort Loramie, which lost to Minster 6-2 on April 7, had 13 hits and no errors while Minster had six hits and one error.

Mike Hoying was 3 for 3 for Fort Loramie with 2 RBIs, Shane Hilgefort was 3 for 3 with three runs, Dylan Albers was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Carter Mescher and Jared Middendorf were each 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs apiece. Albers, Middendorf and Hoying each had a double.

Mason Kemper picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie. He had two strikeouts and allowed two hits in two innings.

Noah Enneking picked up the loss for Minster. He was one of five players who pitched for the Wildcats. Enneking allowed five earned runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 3 for Minster with 1 RBI.

The Redskins beat Elida 3-2 to advance to the championship game. No statistics were reported from that game.

Minster 12, Celina 6

Minster advanced to the championship game of the Redskin Invitational with a win over Celina.

The Wildcats had 12 hits and three errors while Celina had five hits and three errors.

Jack Olberding was 3 for 5 for Minster with 2 RBIs, Alex Lehmkuhl was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and two runs, Austin Shinabery was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs and August Boehnlein was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two runs.

Jack Heitbrink picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

Fort Recovery 12, Russia 2

The Raiders lost in run-rule fashion in the first game of a home doubleheader on Saturday. Fort Recovery took control with eight runs in the first three innings.

The Indians had eight hits and no errors while Russia had six hits and one error.

Evan Monnier took the loss for Russia. He allowed five earned runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.

Hunter Cohee was 1 for 2 with 1 RBI for the Raiders.

Russia 4, Fort Recovery 2

Russia rebounded and closed out a home doubleheader with a win on Saturday.

The Raiders scored two runs in the first to take control early. They added one run in each the third and sixth innings.

Carter Francis had a one-run double for Russia. Dion Puthoff, Jordan York and Hunter Cohee also each had one hit and 1 RBI.

Jack Dapore picked up the win for the Raiders. He pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks. He had six strikeouts.

New Bremen 14, Houston 1

The Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning to take control of a nonconference game at Houston on Saturday.

New Bremen had 13 hits and two errors while Houston had four hits and one error.

Ryan Bertke was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs for the Cardinals. Luke Vonderhaar was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs, Grant Selby was 2 for 3 with two runs and 1 RBI and Patrick Wells was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one run.

Nick Wells earned the win on the mound for New Bremen. He gave up two hits and one unearned run in three innings and had three strikeouts.

Dominic Beaver picked up the loss for the Wildcats. He gave up nine earned runs on seven hits in two innings.

Lehman Catholic 10, Belmont 0

The Cavaliers scored seven runs in the last two innings to earn a run-rule win in the first game of a home doubleheader on Saturday.

The Cavaliers had four hits and no errors while Belmont had one hit and five errors.

Ethan Potts pitched a complete game for Lehman. He had five strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 19, Belmont 0

Lehman closed out its home doubleheader with another run-rule win over the Bison. The Cavaliers took control with 10 runs in the third inning.

The Cavaliers had 12 hits and two errors while Belmont didn’t manage a hit and had seven errors.

Jared Magoteaux was 2 for 2 for Lehman with one run and 1 RBI, Alex Keller was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and three runs and Bradley Haynes, Brandon Barhorst and RJ Bertini each had one hit and 2 RBIs.

Preston Rodgers and Brandyn Sever combined in the no-hitter for Lehman. They had four strikeouts and two walks.

Versailles 4, Eaton 3

Versailles scored a run in the fourth inning and hung on for a nonconference win on Saturday.

The Tigers took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the third, but Eaton scored one in the bottom half to tie it up. Kyle Pothast led off the fourth with a double and Will Eversole followed with a single to score Pothast and put Versailles ahead. The teams combined had one hit the rest of the game.

Versailles had nine hits and four errors while Eaton had three hits and five errors.

Pothast was 2 for 3 with one run, Keaton McEldowney was 2 for 3 with two runs, Andrew Demange was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Cole Niekamp was 1 for 4 with one run and 1 RBI.

Zach Griesdorn pitched seven innings and allowed three hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts.

Other scores: Ansonia 17, Botkins 12; Fort Loramie 3, Elida 2; Mechanicsburg 6, Fairlawn 1.

Boys tennis

Sidney 3, Northmont 2

Sidney picked up a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover win at Northmont on Saturday. The win was the third in the last four matches for the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 5-2 GWOC American North), who are scheduled to host St. Marys at 4:30 p.m. and Lehman Catholic at 7 on Monday.

Prem Dev won at first singles 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Daichi Urata won at second singles 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and Akansh Mani won at third singles by two 6-0 scores.

Michael Ferree and Jersain Brux lost 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles. Carter Vatilburg and Broc Bey lost 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

Track and field

Fort Loramie boys, Minster girls win Milton-Union Bulldog Classic

Fort Loramie’s boys track team and Minster’s girls won the Milton-Union Bulldog Classic on Saturday in West Milton.

The Redskins boys had 110.83 points to edge out runner-up Springfield Shawnee (109). Minster was fifth and Botkins was 12th.

Fort Loramie’s Jarrett Meyer won the long jump with a distance of 19-3, the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.95 and the 300-meter hurdles in 41.71. Joe Ballas won the 1,600-meter run in 4:33 and the 800-meter run in 2:01. The Redskins won the 4×100 relay (46.76).

Max Prenger had the highest finish for Minster’s boys. He was third in the discus with 148-5.

Austin Fullenkamp had the highest finish for Botkins’ boys. He was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:23.

Minster’s girls had 142.5 points, far ahead of runner-up Tecumseh (87). Fort Loramie was fourth and Botkins was sixth.

Minster’s Grace Butler won the pole vault by clearing 11-0. Emma Watcke won the 1,600-meter run in 5:13, Cassie Francis won the 800-meter run in 2:20. The Wildcats won the 4×800 relay (9:56) and 4×400 relay (4:12).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart won the 100-meter dash in 13.11 and 200-meter dash in 26.34.

Botkins’ Adriana Jutte won the 100-meter hurdles (16.48) and 300-meter hurdles (47.73). Grace Homan was first in the shot put (37-2.75).

