Tuesday roundup: Minster baseball pulls away late from Marion Local

MARIA STEIN — Minster pulled away to a 7-1 Midwest Athletic Conference win over Marion Local with a big offensive burst in late innings on Tuesday.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie with Marion Local and then scored four in the top of the seventh to pull away. Minster had six hits and no errors while Marion Local had three hits and four errors.

Austin Brown picked up the win on the mound for Minster. He pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Alex Lehmkuhl was 3 for 3 with one run for Minster while Austin Shinabery was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and one run. Lehmkuhl and Shinabery both had doubles, and Shinabery drew three walks.

Marion Local walked 11 batters.

Butler 15, Sidney 3

Sidney had a three-game losing streak snapped with a six-inning run-rule home loss to Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday.

The Aviators had 12 hits and two errors while Sidney had seven hits and three errors. Butler scored six runs in the second to take an 8-3 lead.

Kyle Noble was 2 for 2 at the plate for Sidney with 1 RBI and one run. Trey Werntz was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run.

Anna 5, Fort Loramie 5, susp. 6 innings

Anna and Fort Loramie were suspended heading into the seventh inning of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Anna. The game was scheduled to resume in Anna on Wednesday.

The Rockets scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead, but Fort Loramie scored three in the top of the fifth to tie it up.

Russia 13, Riverside 3

Russia scored a run in the sixth to earn a nonconference run-rule win at Riverside on Tuesday.

Russia had 10 hits and one error while Riverside had six hits and four errors. The Raiders scored two runs in the first inning and four in each the second and third to take control.

Dion Puthoff was 3 for 4 for Russia with 2 RBIs and three runs while Hunter Cohee was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Carter Francis had a one-run double for the Raiders.

Daniel Kearns earned the win for Russia. He pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits with one strikeout.

Harley Asbury pickled up the loss for the Pirates. He allowed eight earned runs on nine hits in five innings with three strikeouts.

RJ McGowen and Nick Hall were each 2 for 3 for Riverside with 1 RBI.

Versailles 12, New Knoxville 2

Garrett Toops threw a no-hitter as Versailles beat New Knoxville 12-2 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

Versailles scored the game’s first 11 runs with two in the first inning, five in the second and four in the third. After New Knoxville scored two runs in the fourth, Versailles scored one in the bottom of the sixth for a run-rule victory.

Versailles had seven hits and three errors while New Knoxville had no hits and one error.

Toops pitched all six innings for Versailles, allowing two unearned runs on no hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Offensively for Versailles, Noah Grisez was 2 for 2 with two doubles, was walked, was hit by a pitch scored two runs and drove in two runs. Kyle Pothast was 2 for 3 with a walk, three stolen bases and three runs. Keaton McEldowney was 1 for 3 with a double, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored a run and drove in a run.

Jared Osborne picked up the loss for the Rangers. He allowed nine earned runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Coldwater 7, New Bremen 4

The Cavaliers scored two runs in the top of the fourth to pull out to a 4-1 lead and survived a late rally attempt by New Bremen to earn a road MAC win on Tuesday.

Coldwater had nine hits and one error while New Bremen had seven hits and two errors.

Spencer Alig was charged with the loss for the Cardinals. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings.

Grant Selby was 2 for 4 for New Bremen with 2 RBIs. Luke Vonderhaar was 1 for 2 with one run and 1 RBI. Selby and Vonderhaar both had doubles, as did Patrick Wells.

Softball

Butler 8, Sidney 4

The Aviators took a 4-2 lead after two innings and cruised to a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win at Aschenbach Field on Tuesday.

Butler had 11 hits and five errors while the Yellow Jackets had two hits and two errors.

Lauren Barker was charged with the loss for Sidney. She allowed five earned runs on 11 hits in seven innings and had six strikeouts.

Allie Herrick had a double for Sidney.

Fort Loramie 14, Jackson Center 4

Fort Loramie took a 6-0 lead after the first two innings and added six runs in the fifth to earn a run-rule Shelby County Athletic league win on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie had 13 hits and one error while Jackson Center had six hits and seven errors.

Aleah Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs and had six strikeouts in five innings.

Frilling was 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs and three runs. She had a triple and a home run.

Clara Gephart was 3 for 4 for Fort Loramie with 2 RBIs and three runs and Heather Ellerman was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and three runs. Gephart, Ellerman and Desiree Fogt each had a double.

Kenleigh Fortner was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. She allowed six earned runs on 13 hits in four innings.

Bryanna Davis was 3 for 3 for Jackson Center with one run. Fortner and Davis each had a double, while Connor Pipke had a three-run home run.

Versailles 8, Russia 3

Versailles won a nonconference game at Russia on Tuesday.

Versailles took a 2-1 lead in the second inning then added three runs in the third and two in the fourth to lead 7-1. Russia scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, then Versailles scored the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.

Versailles had 14 hits and two errors while Russia had nine hits and one error.

Hailey McEldowney was 3 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs for Versailles. Makenzie Knore was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Caitlin McEldowney was 3 for 5 with two stolen bases and 1 RBI and Mallory George was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs.

Cori Lawrence pitched five innings for the Tigers, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on six hits, no walks and four strikeouts. Lauren Monnin pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Jenna Cordonnier picked up the loss for Russia. She pitched three innings and allowed five earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout. Grace Saunders pitched four innings in relief and allowed three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout.

Lauren Monnin was 2 for 4 for Russia with 2 RBIs while Shea Borchers was 2 for 3. Monnin and Borchers each had a double.

Coldwater 5, New Bremen 0

The Cavaliers earned a home Midwest Athletic Conference win on Tuesday.

Coldwater had eight hits and one error while New Bremen had five hits and two errors.

Molly Smith picked up the loss in the circle for New Bremen. She allowed one earned run in six innings and had seven strikeouts.

Kelly Naylor was 2 for 3 for New Bremen with two doubles.

Minster 4, Marion Local 2

Minster took control of a home MAC game on Tuesday with three runs in the first inning.

The Wildcats had eight hits and no errors while Marion Local had five hits and one error.

Laney Hemmelgarn was 3 for 3 for Minster with 1 RBI, Alice Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Danielle Barhorst was 2 for 3 with one run. Hemmelgarn had two doubles, while Barhorst, Schmiesing and Jenna Poeppelman each had one.

Poeppelman picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Track and field

Anna boys, Fort Loramie girls first at Fort Recovery

Fort Loramie’s girls track team finished first at a tri-meet at Fort Recovery on Tuesday while Anna’s boys squad was first. The Redskins boys were third and Anna’s girls were third.

The Redskins’ girls had 71.50 points while Anna had 48.50.

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart finished first in the 100-meter dash (13.08). Paige Rethman was first in the 1,600-meter run (5:40). Corynn Heitkamp was first in the high jump by clearing 4-8. Hannah Siegel won the shot put (31-1).

The Redskins’ 4×100 relay of Kate Barhorst, Jenna Fischkelta, Grace Wehrman and Erin Chaney was first in 55.05. Wehrman, Chole Stang, Chaney and Gephart were first in the 4×200 relay in 1:51. The Redskins’ 4×800 relay of Reece Boerger, Ella Raterman, Rethman and Danielle Berning was first in 10:43.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.96 and first in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.01. Shoemaker was also first in the pole vault by clearing 9-0. Mackensie Littlefield won the long jump (13-8).

The Rockets’ boys had 103 points, while Fort Loramie’s had 26.

Anna’s Ian Bollheimer was first in the 100-meter dash in 11.59. Bart Bixler was first in the 400-meter run (53.66). Caleb Gaier was first in the 3,200-meter run (11:44). Austin Fogt was first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.41). Colton Nanik was first in the 300-meter hurdles (43.61). Fogt won the high jump (5-8) and pole vault (9-0). Isaac Dodds won the shot put with a distance of 45-6 and the discus with 122-1.

The Rockets’ 4×800 relay of Bixler, Nanik, Nolan Emmerson and Patrick Toller was first in 9:14.

Botkins girls, Fairlawn boys win Fairlawn quad

Botkins girls squad won a quad meet at Fairlawn on Tuesday while Fairlawn’s boys finished first.

The Trojans’ girls were first with 56 points. Jackson Center was second with 47, Fairlawn was third with 33 and Christian Academy was fourth with 16.

Botkins’ Jill Greve won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.99 and the 200-meter dash in 30.40. Liza Aselage won the 1,600-meter run in 6:07. Adriana Jutte was first in the 800-meter run (2:31). Emma Koenig won the 3,200-meter run in 12:46 and the high jump with 4-8. Grace Homan won the shot put with 35-3 and the discus with 100-10.

Jackson Center’s girls won the 4×100 relay in 55.22, 4×200 relay in 2:00 and 4×800 relay in 14:27. Kennadie Reese was first in the 100-meter dash (13.23). Deanna Lowry won the 400-meter dash (1:07). Reese won the long jump by clearing 15-6.5. The Tigers won the ironwoman relay in 1:08.

Fairlawn’s girls won the 4×400 relay in 4:47

Christian Academy’s Melody Joines was first in the 300-meter hurdles in 1:20.

The Jets’ boys were first with 87 points, Jackson Center was second with 56, Botkins was third with 23 and Christian Academy was fourth with 2.

Fairlawn’s boys won the 4×100 relay in 47.62, 4×200 relay in 2:00 and 4×800 relay in 9:06. Jacob Couchot was first in the 100-meter hurdles (18.32). Jackson Jones won the 100-meter dash (11.64) and high jump (5-10). Dakota Graves won the 400-meter dash (57.01). Luke Hickman was first in the shot put (43-2) and discus (115-7). Garrett Smail won the pole vault by clearing 10-0. The Jets won the ironman relay in 55.86.

Jackson Center’s Gavin Booser was first in the 300-meter hurdles (47.06). Parker Morris was first in the 800-meter run (2:10). Jeremy Burch won the 200-meter dash in 25.22. The Tigers won the 4×400 relay in 3:48. James Grambrel won the long jump with 17-3.5.

Botkins’ Austin Fullenkamp won the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.81. Alan Fullenkamp won the 3,200-meter run in 11:04.

Minster sweeps home quad

The Wildcats’ boys and girls squads swept a home quad with Parkway, Lima Central Catholic and Troy Christian on Tuesday.

Emily Schwieterman won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.13. Mya Dirksen won the 300-meter hurdles in 50.81. Mason Pohl won the 3,200-meter run in 12:34.

The Wildcats won the girls 4×100 relay (53.26) and 4×200 relay (1:53).

Zach Heuker won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.47, 300-meter hurdles in 43.51 and long jump with 18-0. Luke Barga won the 3,200-meter run in 10:22. Joseph Winner was first in the high jump (5-8). Jay Prenger won the pole vault by clearing 9-0. Max Prenger won the discus with 156-11 and the shot put with 52-2.5.

The Wildcats won the boys 4×200 relay (1:40) and 4×400 relay (3:45).

Minster’s Austin Brown pitches during a nonconference game against Anna on April 13. Brown pitched a complete game in a 7-1 victory at Marion Local on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041418MinstBase2-3.jpg Minster’s Austin Brown pitches during a nonconference game against Anna on April 13. Brown pitched a complete game in a 7-1 victory at Marion Local on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie girls, Anna boys win Fort Recovery meet