Wednesday roundup: Sidney baseball, softball fall again to Butler

VANDALIA — Sidney gave up six runs in the first two innings to Vandalia-Butler and couldn’t make a comeback on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the seventh but couldn’t pull closer in a 7-3 loss.

Butler had 11 hits and three errors while Sidney had six hits and two errors.

Lauren Barker picked up the loss for Sidney. She gave up six earned runs in six innings and had two strikeouts.

Barker was 2 for 4 at the plate for Sidney with two doubles. Mackenzie Benshoff also had a double and drew a walk.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Yellow Jackets to Butler. Sidney (6-11) is in last place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division with a 3-7 record.

Baseball

Butler 12, Sidney 2

The Aviators scored six runs in the first inning to take control of a GWOC American North Division game on Wednesday in Vandalia.

Sidney scored two runs in the fourth to pull within 11-2, but Butler scored one in the fifth to end the game with a run rule.

Butler had seven hits and one error while the Yellow Jackets had five hits and two errors.

AJ Brussell picked up the loss for Sidney. He allowed nine earned runs on six hits in one inning.

Caleb Harris was 1 for 1 with 1 RBI and one run for Sidney. He also had a walk.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 6-8 overall and 4-6 in GWOC American North play with the loss. They’re second-to-last in the division, ahead of Greenville.

Fort Loramie 6, Anna 5, 8 inn.

Fort Loramie scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to earn a Shelby County Athletic League win at Anna on Wednesday.

The game was continuation from Tuesday, when play was suspended due to darkness and field conditions.

Play resumed on Wednesday in the top of the seventh inning with a 5-5 tie. Anna and Fort Loramie went quietly in the seventh inning. But in the eighth, the Redskins a 1-out hit from Mike Hoying to start the rally.

After an error put runners on first and second, Carter Mescher got a hit to load the bases. Dylan Albers then delivered a hit to center to put the Redskins ahead 6-5.

Nathan Ratermann retired the Rockets in order in the bottom of the eighth to close out the win.

Fort Loramie had eight hits and no errors, while Anna had eight hits and three errors.

Albers went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run. CJ Billing was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Jared Middendorf had a home run a homerun to right center.

Ratermann got the win in relief of Middendorf. Ratermann pitched 2 1/3 innings and had one strikeout and didn’t allow a hit. Middendorf pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts.

Derek Coverstone picked up the loss for Anna. He pitched three innings and allowed three hits. Zach White pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Aidan Endsley and Coverstone both had two hits for Anna. Endsley had a double and Jared Seigle had a triple. Seth Stiefel was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Anna (8-4) is tied with Russia (11-3) for first place in the SCAL with 6-1 league records. Fort Loramie (10-4) is close behind at 5-2.

Boys tennis

Cincinnati Indian Hills 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic hosted top-ranked Cincinnati Indian Hills in the quarterfinals of the Southwest District Coaches Team Tournament Wednesday.

In singles, Griffin West lost to Andrew Pregel 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Goettemoeller lost to Meanas Pisah 6-0, 6-0 and Michael Wesner lost to Anay Guathem 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins lost to Colemen Warseler and Richard Guan 6-0, 6-1 and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost to Jasper Bennett and Mack Ellis 6-0, 6-0.

“I told our kids before the match I would be very happy if we had fun, were competitive and got some games,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We accomplished all three, so I told the kids afterwards we were proud of them for making the last eight in the toughest district in the state.

“One heck of an accomplishment for our kids and program. They are the No. 1 team in the state and the toughest team we will face this season, so it’s a good experience for us moving forward. We have four matches left. The sectional draw is this Sunday and we have a good shot of getting some players seeded. We are still ranked third in the Miami Valley Coaches Poll in Division II.”

