Thursday roundup: Versailles sweeps dual meet with Russia

VERSAILLES — Versailles’ boys and girls track and field teams swept a dual meet with Russia on Thursday.

Boys team scores were Versailles 93, Russia 29.

Versailles’ Kyle Jones won the 100-meter dash (11.89) and high jump (5-6), while AJ Ahrens won the shot put (50-8) and discus (141-3.75).

Other winners were Luke Billenstein in 300 hurdles (50.04), Joe Spitzer in 800-meter run (2:00), Cole Condon 200-meter dash (24.31), Stuart Baltes in 3,200-meter run (11:31) and Troy Jones in long jump (16-8).

Versailles won the boys 4×100 relay (48.09), 4×200 relay (1:42) and the 4×800 relay (8:35).

Russia’s Jason Siefring won the 110-meter hurdles (17.57). Zach Bell won the 1,600-meter run (4:55), Lee Magoto won the 400-meter run (53.97) and Matt Siefring won the pole vault (10-6).

The Raiders’ won the boys 4×400 relay in 3:45.

Girls team scores were Versailles 101, Russia 30.

Versailles’ Ava Moran was first in the 100-meter dash (13.09) and 400-meter run (1:01) while Ellen Peters won the 300-meter hurdles (47.75) and 200-meter dash (27.62).

Also winning for Versailles were Jaden Prenger in 100 hurdles (16.93), Megan Rismiller in 3,200-meter run (12:32), Lucy Parkel in pole vault (10-6), Jada Barlage in high jump (4-10) and Ellie Barga in long jump (14-2.75).

The Tigers won the girls 4×100 relay (55.86), the 4×200 relay (2:00), the 4×400 relay (4:28) and the 4×800 relay (10:41).

Emily Bohman led Russia, sweeping the shot put (28-3) and discus (89-7.5).

Also winning for Russia were Anna Fiessinger in the 1,600-meter run (6:06) and Becca Seger in the 800-meter run (2:32).

Baseball

Anna 13, Jackson Center 4

Anna scored seven runs in the second inning to take control of a Shelby County Athletic League game at Jackson Center on Thursday.

Anna had 12 hits and two errors while Jackson Center had seven hits and four errors.

Zach White was 2 for 3 for Anna with two runs and 1 RBI. Aidan Endsley was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one run, Andrew Scully was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Caleb Kauffman was 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs and three runs. Kauffman, Wil Luthman and White each had a double while Endsley had a triple.

Carter Elliott picked up the win for Anna. He pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts.

Jansen Frye was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. He pitched five innings and allowed six earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts.

Frye was 2 for 4 for the Tigers with 2 RBIs and one run.

Houston 11, Botkins 1

The Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth to earn an SCAL run-rule win over Botkins on Thursday.

Houston had 10 hits and two errors while Botkins had two hits and two errors.

Howie Ludwig pitched a complete game for Houston and had eight strikeouts. Parker Geis was charged with the loss for Botkins.

Ludwig was 2 for 4 for Houston with 2 RBIs. Hunter Herrick was 2 for 4 with two runs and 2 RBIs and Jake Trent was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one run. Herrick had two doubles and one stolen base.

Minster 23, New Knoxville 0

The Wildcats scored nine runs in the first inning to take control of a Midwest Athletic Conference game in New Knoxville on Thursday.

Minster had 16 hits and no errors while New Knoxville had two hits and three errors.

Jack Heitbrink was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, four runs and two walks. August Boehnlein was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, Austin Shinabery was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two runs, Owen Dorsten was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one run, Adam Knapke was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI, one run and two walks, Anthony Boehnlein was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Isaac Schmiesing was 1 for 2 with four runs and 1 RBI and Alex Lehmkuhl was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one run.

Heitbrink earned the win for Minster. He pitched four innings and gave up one hit with six strikeouts and four walks.

Nathan Merges took the loss for New Knoxville. Nathan Tinnerman was 1 for 2 for the Rangers.

New Bremen 8, Parkway 4

New Bremen scored all eight of its runs in the first four innings to take control early in a MAC game on Thursday. Parkway scored two in each the sixth and seventh innings.

The Cardinals had seven hits and five errors while Parkway had seven hits and three errors.

Ryan Bertke was 2 for 3 for New Bremen with 2 RBIs and one run, and Grant Selby was 2 for 3 with one run. Bertke had a double.

Justin Tenkman pitched seven innings for New Bremen and allowed three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

St. Henry 6, Versailles 3

Versailles fell in a road MAC game on Thursday. St. Henry scored all its runs by the fourth inning to take control for good. Versailles tried to rally with two in the seventh but couldn’t pull closer.

The Redskins had nine hits and three errors while Versailles had seven hits and six errors.

Andrew Demange was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Versailles while Keaton McEldowney was 1 for 3 with one run and Kyle Pothast was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Cole Niekamp was charged with the loss. He pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on eight hits. He had two strikeouts.

Riverside 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Trey Lane pitched a complete game to help lead the Pirates to a Northwest Central Conference win on Thursday.

Nick Hall had three hits for Riverside with 4 RBIs, Aaron Kean had three hits and Quin Stobbe had one hit with 3 RBIs. Hall had a double and a triple.

Lehman Catholic 13, Troy Christian 7

The Cavaliers picked up a nonconference win in Troy on Thursday. Troy Christian scored a run in the first, but Lehman scored four in the second and third to take control.

Lehman had 14 hits and two errors while the Eagles had seven hits and three errors.

Bryce Kennedy was 5 for 5 with 1 RBI and one run for Lehman. Alex Keller was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs and one run, Brandon Barhorst was 2 for 5, RJ Bertini was 1 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Owen Smith had four runs. Kennedy had a double.

Jared Magoteaux picked up the win in relief. He pitched four innings, had four strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit.

Other scores: Fort Loramie 13, Fairlawn 2.

Softball

Fort Loramie 14, Fairlawn 3

Fort Loramie picked up a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win on senior night. All five of the team’s seniors were in the lineup and all recorded a hit.

Among the seniors, Heather Eilerman had a triple and Alaina Pleiman, Abby Holthaus and Morgan Holscher had doubles. Lauren Eilerman added an RBI-single.

Clara Gephart hit her first career home run for the Redskins, and Aleah Frilling and Pleiman each had two hits.

The Redskins had 11 hits and one error while Fairlawn had three hits and two errors. Loramie scored 11 runs in the first inning to take control.

Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She didn’t give up a hit in three innings and had four strikeouts.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss. Lauren Dudgeon had a triple for the Jets.

Houston 10, Botkins 0

The Wildcats earned a run-rule SCAL win over Botkins on Thursday.

Emilee Foster picked up the win in the circle for Houston while allowing one hit. Foster hit a triple, as did Allisen Foster. Brooklyn Felver had a double and a home run.

Tippecanoe 9, Russia 6

Russia scored three runs in the seventh to narrow the final gap but couldn’t rally after an early deficit in a nonconference game in Tipp City on Thursday.

Tippecanoe had 11 hits and six errors while Russia had five hits and four errors. The Red Devils scored four runs in the first to take control. After Russia scored three in the third, Tippecanoe scored one in the third and three in the fourth to pull away.

Lauren Monnin, Grace Saunders and Kylee Sherman each had doubles for Russia.

Saunders was charged with the loss. She allowed seven earned runs in six innings and had three strikeouts.

Parkway 14, New Bremen 3

The Cardinals scored two runs in the first to take an early lead in a road Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday, but Parkway scored seven in the bottom half of the inning to take control and pulled away for a run-rule win.

Parkway had 10 hits and no errors while New Bremen had seven hits and four errors.

Hanna Tenkman was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI for New Bremen while Kelly Naylor was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run. Tenkman had a double and Molly Smith had a triple.

Smith picked up the loss for New Bremen. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits in two innings with two strikeouts.

Versailles 9, St. Henry 6

Versailles beat the Redskins in a home MAC game on Thursday.

St. Henry scored the game’s first three runs in the top half of the first inning, then Versailles took a 6-3 lead with one run in the first inning, four in the second and one in the fourth. St. Henry scored one run in the fifth, and Versailles added three in the sixth to make it 9-4.

Versailles out-hit St. Henry 12 to nine. Both teams committed two errors.

Mallory George was 3 for 4 with a double and t3 RBIs. Kami McEldowney was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, 1 RBI and three runs. Cori Lawrence was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Kate Stammen was 2 for 4, stole a base and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles and allowed six earned runs on nine hits, one walk, two hit batters and six strikeouts.

Riverside 18, Waynesfield-Goshen 3

Riverside scored five runs in the first and six in the second to take control of a road Northwest Central Conference game on Thursday.

The Pirates had 15 hits and one error while Waynesfield-Goshen had four hits and three errors.

Jalynn Stanley was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs for Riverside. Shelby Giles was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs and Marissa Davis was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Giles had two doubles and Davis had one.

Giles picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts.

Other scores: Sidney 4, Fairborn 2, Anna 14, St. Marys 3.

Boys tennis

Sidney 3, Vandalia-Butler 2

The Yellow Jackets earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win on Thursday.

Prem Dev lost at first singles 6-4, 6-3, Daichi Urata won 6-3, 6-2 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree won 6-1, 7-6 (8-6 set tiebreaker) and Jersain Brux and Nobel Zhou lost 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles.

With the win, Sidney improved to 10-4 overall and 6-2 divisional play. The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the division behind Troy, Tippecanoe and Greenville.

Lehman Catholic 5, St. Marys 0

Lehman Catholic defeated St. Marys in a nonconference match on Thursday.

“It was nice to get a win after losses to a couple of the toughest teams we will play all season,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We have a couple of tough matches in Lima Shawnee at home on Monday and Sidney at home for our senior night on Wednesday, with a match at Northridge to finish the regular season next Thursday.”

In singles, Griffin West won 6-0, 6-1, Ryan Goettemoeller won 6-2, 6-1 and Michael Wesner won 6-1, 7-5.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins won 6-1, 6-0 and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 7-6, 3-6, 10-6.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner, left, and Kyle Jones cross the finish line during the 100-meter dash during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042718VersTrack4-1.jpg Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner, left, and Kyle Jones cross the finish line during the 100-meter dash during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Hannah Lyons, left, and Russia’s Hanna Heitkamp compete in the 100-meter dash during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042718VersTrack3-1.jpg Versailles’ Hannah Lyons, left, and Russia’s Hanna Heitkamp compete in the 100-meter dash during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Andrea Monnin, left, and Versailles’ Jayla Pothast compete in the 100-meter hurdles during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042718VersTrack2-1.jpg Russia’s Andrea Monnin, left, and Versailles’ Jayla Pothast compete in the 100-meter hurdles during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Isaac White, left, and Russia’s Noah Magoto compete in the 100-meter dash during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042718VersTrack1-1.jpg Versailles’ Isaac White, left, and Russia’s Noah Magoto compete in the 100-meter dash during a dual meet on Thursday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

