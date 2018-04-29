Friday baseball/softball roundup: Riverside sweeps Fairlawn

DE GRAFF — Riverside scored four runs in the third inning and six in the fourth to run away to a 13-3 run-rule win over Fairlawn in a nonconference game on Friday.

Riverside scored two runs in the fifth to push the margin to 10 runs. The Pirates had 11 hits and three errors while Fairlawn had four hits and three errors.

Nick Hall was 4 for 4 for Riverside with 6 RBIs and one run. Trey Lane was 2 for 4 with one run, Dylon Carnes was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Levi Godwin was 1 for 2 with four runs and 2 RBIs. Godwin and Hall each had a double and Lane had a triple.

Aaron Kean earned the win for the Pirates. He allowed one earned run in five innings and had five strikeouts.

Keith Orndorff picked up the loss for the Jets. He allowed four earned runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Jordan Lessing and Ashton Piper each a triple for Fairlawn while Ethan Westerbeck had a double.

Sidney 14, Stebbins 3

Sidney scored seven runs in the seventh to run away to a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover win on the road on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets had seven hits and one error while Stebbins had seven hits and nine errors.

Kaden Walker was 2 for 5 for Sidney with 2 RBIs and four runs. Caleb Harris was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Zane Walker was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Kyle Noble and Kaden Walker each had a double while Zane Walker had a triple.

Dylan Smith pitched a complete game for Sidney. He allowed three earned runs and had three strikeouts.

Franklin-Monroe 14, Houston 4

Franklin-Monroe scored 11 runs in the first three innings to take control of a nonconference game on Friday.

Franklin-Monroe had 12 hits and three errors while Houston had seven hits and two errors.

Isaiah Beaver was 2 for 3 with a triple for Houston while Hunter Herrick was 2 for 3. Luke Foster was the losing pitcher.

Upper Scioto Valley 19, Jackson Center 9

Upper Scioto Valley scored nine runs in the first inning to take control of a nonconference game on Friday.

Upper Scioto Valley had 11 hits and two errors while Jackson Center had nine hits and four errors.

Leadoff hitter Bryce Sosby was 3 for 3 for the Tigers with 4 RBIs and one run. Jacob Francis, Jansen Frye, Aidan Reichert and Coltin Rose each had doubles, while Sosby hit a home run.

Sosby was charged with the loss. He allowed seven earned runs on three hits and seven walks in 2/3 inning.

Marion Local 6, Anna 1, 8 inn.

Anna scored a run in the seventh to force extra innings but the Flyers scored five runs in the eighth to run away.

Marion Local had six hits and one error while Anna had six hits and three errors.

Derek Coverstone was 2 for 2 for Anna while Carter Elliott was 2 for 4 with one run.

Will Luthman was charged with the loss for Anna. He pitched the eighth inning and allowed five unearned runs on one hit. Aidan Endsley pitched seven innings and allowed five hits and one earned run with five strikeouts.

New Knoxville 4, Botkins 3

New Knoxville survived a rally try by Botkins to earn a home nonconference win on Friday.

The Rangers scored two runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead and added another in the sixth. Botkins scored two runs on two hits in the seventh, but Patrick Covert struck out Botkins’ final batter to end the game and strand a runner at third.

New Knoxville had 10 hits and no errors while Botkins had five hits and three errors.

Nathan Tinnerman, Nathan Merges and Ben Lammers were each 2 for 3 for New Knoxville. Merges and Lammers each had an RBI and Timmerman scored two runs. Merges had two stolen bases and Covert had three.

Covert was the winning pitcher for Rangers. He lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out seven.

Jack Liesner took the loss for Botkins. He lasted six innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs while striking out three.

Bryce Metz was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run for Botkins.

Minster 10, Lima Central Catholic 2

Minster scored five runs in the sixth to run away to a big nonconference win in Lima on Friday.

The Wildcats had nine hits and three errors while Lima Central Catholic had seven hits and no errors.

Alex Lehmkuhl was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs for Minster. Austin Shinabery was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI while Jared Huelsman and Jack Heitbrink were each 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Huelsman had a triple while Austin Brown and Shinabery each had a double.

Noah Enneking picked up the win for the Wildcats. He allowed one earned run on six hits in six innings with six strikeouts.

New Bremen 4, Lincolnview 3

New Bremen scored three runs in the seventh to earn a home nonconference win on Friday.

Bryce Blickle hit a single to load the bases with one out in the seventh, but Caleb Alig then struck out. Mitchell Hays was hit by a pitch to score one run, then Justin Tenkman hit a two-run single to give the Cardinals the win.

New Bremen had four hits and three errors while Lincolnview had five hits and three errors.

Nick Wells picked up the win for New Bremen after getting the last out of the seventh. Ryan Bertke pitched the other 6 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Versailles 10, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 4

Versailles scored six runs in the fourth to jumpstart at nonconference win at Wright State’s Nischwitz Field on Friday.

The Tigers had 16 hits and two errors while CHCA had seven hits and one error.

Kurtis Rutschilling was 3 for 4 for Versailles with 3 RBIs and two runs, Cole Niekamp was 3 for 4, Kyle Pothast was 2 for 3 with one run, Keaton McEldowney was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs and Noah Grisez was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and two runs. McEldowney had a double and triple, while Rutschilling had two triples and Niekamp had a double.

Noah Richard earned the win for Versailles. He allowed one earned run on seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 23, Ridgemont 5

The Cavaliers scored 15 runs in the first two innings to take control early en-route to a run-rule Northwest Central Conference win on the road on Friday.

Lehman had 23 hits and five errors while Ridgemont had five hits and four errors.

Tyler Lachey and Alex Keller were both 4 for 4 for the Cavaliers and scored four runs. Brandon Barhorst was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Owen Smith was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI, Bryce Kennedy was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, Jared Magoteaux was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Ryan Schmidt was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and RJ Bertini was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Magoteaux hit a home run.

Drew Barhorst picked up the win. He didn’t allow an earned run and had four strikeouts in fiving innings.

Other scores: Tecumseh 12, Russia 2.

Softball

Riverside 16, Fairlawn 0

The Pirates scored five runs in the first inning and 11 in the second to take control of a nonconference game on Friday in De Graff.

Jalynn Stanley pitched a no-hitter in the circle for Riverside. She had 11 strikeouts in five innings.

Riverside had 14 hits and one error, while the Jets had six errors.

Stanley was 2 for 2 at the plate with 3 RBIs. Kristin Davidson was 2 for 3, Alexis Snow was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one run, Courtnie Smith was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs and Shelby Giles was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and two runs.

Skylar Jones picked up the loss for Fairlawn.

Minster 19, Toledo Christian 0

Minster ran away to a run-rule win in its first game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

The Wildcats had 10 hits and one error while Toledo Christian had one hit and nine errors.

Paige Phillips and Kaitlyn Wolf each had triples for Minster while Emma Schmiesing, Alice Schmiesing and Amma Snyder had doubles. Alice Schmiesing had 2 RBIs.

Jenna Poeppelman earned the win. She pitched two innings, allowed one hit and had two strikeouts.

Bradford 3, Minster 2

The Railroaders scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to rally from a 2-0 deficit and earn a win in Minster’s second game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday.

Bradford had nine hits and two errors while Minster had two hits and two errors.

Taylor Homan and Jenna Poeppelman both had doubles for the Wildcats. Poeppelman picked up the loss in the circle.

Other scores: Sidney 18, Stebbins 0, Bradford 2, Russia 1 ; Russia 15, Toledo Christian 1; Ridgemont 15, Lehman Catholic 1; Jackson Center at Upper Scioto Valley, not reported.

Riverside’s Greg Bryant runs for third as Fairlawn’s Jordan Lessing, left, runs towards the ball hit into left field during a nonconference game in DeGraff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverBase-1.jpg Riverside’s Greg Bryant runs for third as Fairlawn’s Jordan Lessing, left, runs towards the ball hit into left field during a nonconference game in DeGraff on Friday. Fairlawn’s Jordan Lessing hits during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverBase3-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Jordan Lessing hits during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Ashton Piper pitches during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverBase4-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Ashton Piper pitches during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Justin Ritzma runs towards third as Fairlawn’s Keith Orndorff prepares to throw to first during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverBase2-1.jpg Riverside’s Justin Ritzma runs towards third as Fairlawn’s Keith Orndorff prepares to throw to first during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Jordyn Marshall runs for third during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverSoft1-1.jpg Riverside’s Jordyn Marshall runs for third during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn outfielder Brittany Strunk prepares to catch a hit during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverSoft3-1.jpg Fairlawn outfielder Brittany Strunk prepares to catch a hit during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Skylar Jones pitches during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverSoft4-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Skylar Jones pitches during a nonconference game in De Graff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Jalynn Stanley pitches during a nonconference game against Fairlawn in DeGraff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverSoft5-1.jpg Riverside’s Jalynn Stanley pitches during a nonconference game against Fairlawn in DeGraff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Mikayla Pierce prepares to tag Riverside’s Alexis Snow during a nonconference game in DeGraff on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818RiverSoft2-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Mikayla Pierce prepares to tag Riverside’s Alexis Snow during a nonconference game in DeGraff on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney baseball, softball squads sweep Stebbins