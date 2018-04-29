Friday track roundup: Anna boys first at New Bremen Cardinal Invite

NEW BREMEN — Anna’s boys team finished first in New Bremen’s Cardinal Invitational on Friday, while New Bremen and Lehman Catholic’s girls squads finished second and third, respectively.

Anna’s boys finished first with 119 points, just ahead of second-place Marion Local (118). New Bremen was eighth (36), Russia was 10th (24) and Botkins was 12th (5). A total of 12 schools competed.

Anna’s 4×200 relay of Ian Bollheimer, Bart Bixler, Derek Arling and Jeffrey Richards was first in 1:35. The Rockets’ 4×100 relay of Bollheimer, Alex Bruggaman, Riley Huelskamp and Richards was first in 45.39.

Austin Fogt won the 110-meter hurdles (15.35) and the high jump (6-2). Bollheimer won the 100-meter dash (11.34). Colton Nanik was first in the 300-meter hurdles (42.46).

New Bremen’s girls were second with 87.50, behind No. 1 Coldwater (108.50). Lehman had 74 points, Botkins was fourth with 62, Anna was 10th with 3.50, Russia was 11th with 29.50 and New Knoxville was 12th with 12.

Lehman’s 4×200 relay of Lindsey Magoteaux, Olivia Monnin, Rylie McIver and Alanna O’Leary was first in 1:51. The Cavaliers’ 4×100 relay of Lauren McFarland, Olivia Monnin, McIver and Magoteaux was first in 53.17. O’Leary was first in the 100-meter dash (12.70), 200-meter dash (26.49) and 400-meter dash (61.26).

Botkins’ Emma Koenig was first in the 1,600-meter run (5:44). Grace Homan won the discus with 126-1 and the shot put with 36-7.

New Bremen’s Elli Roetgerman was first in the high jump with 5-0. Celeste Kuck was first in the pole vault by clearing 10-3. Macy Puthoff won the long jump with 17-1.5.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.10.

Fairlawn boys second in Mechanicsburg Relay Invitational

Fairlawn’s boys squad was second in Mechanicsburg’s Relay Invitational on Friday while the girls squad was sixth. A total of 10 schools participated.

The Jets won the boys 4×800 relay in 9:12. Jackson Jones tied for first in the high jump by clearing 5-10. Luke Hickman won the discus with a throw of 120-5. Drew Brautigam won the shot put with 46-0.

Fairlawn’s top girls finish came in the 4×200 relay. The Jets were second with 2:02.

Riverside, Jackson Center participate in Ben Logan Invite

Riverside and Jackson Center both participated in Benjamin Logan’s Raider Invitational on Friday. Riverside’s boys were 10th out of 12 schools while Jackson Center was 11th. Jackson Center’s girls were eighth out of 12 schools while Riverside was ninth.

Caleb Stevens had two second-place finishes for Riverside. He was second in the 200-meter dash (23.51) and in the 400-meter dash (52.81). The Pirates’ 4×100 relay of Stevens, Kale Long, John Zumberger and Ollie Jacobs was second in 45.72.

Alli Knight had Riverside’s girls best finish. She was third in the pole vault by clearing 7-0.

Kennadie Reese had Jackson Center’s girls best finish. She was second in the long jump at 15-11.5.

Parker Morris had Jackson Center’s boys best finish. He was second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:54.

Anna's Hannah Shoemaker and Botkins' Adriana Jutte compete in the 100-meter hurdles on Friday during the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational. Russia's Christian Stueve throws the discus during the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational on Friday. Russia's Andrea Monnin passes the relay during the girls 4×100 on Friday in the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational. Lehman Catholic's Lauren McFarland hands off to Olivia Monnin in the 4×100 relay on Friday during the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational. Anna's Austin Fogt competes in the 110-meter hurdles on Friday during the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational. New Bremen's Avery Powers competes in the 400-meter dash on Friday during the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational.

