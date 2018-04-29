Saturday roundup: Anna earns run-rule win over Tri-County North

ANNA — Anna earned a 15-5 run-rule win over Tri-County North in the first game of a home tri on Saturday.

The Rockets had 11 hits and two errors while Tri-County North had eight hits and two errors.

Aidan Endsley was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one run for Anna. Jared Seigle was 2 for 2 with two runs and 1 RBI, Carter Elliott was 2 for 3 with two runs and Andrew Scully was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs.

Noah Iler earned the win for Anna. He allowed three earned runs in five innings with two strikeouts.

Milton-Union 3, Anna 2

The Rockets fell in the second game of their home tri on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the seventh to rally and get the win.

Milton-Union had five hits and two errors while Anna had seven hits and one error.

Seth Stiefel was 2 for 2 for Anna, Jared Seigle was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Caleb Kauffman was 2 for 3. Kauffman and Stiefel each had a double.

Cole Maurer was charged with the loss for Anna. He didn’t allow an earned run and had four strikeouts in seven innings.

Fort Loramie 12, Jackson Center 2

The Redskins picked up a Shelby County Athletic League win over Jackson Center on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie had nine hits and three errors while Jackson Center had four hits and two errors.

Drew Wehrman was 3 for 3 for the Redskins with 2 RBIs and two runs.

CJ Billing picked up the win. He allowed one earned run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Jacob Francis picked up the loss for Jackson Center. He allowed four earned runs on two hits in four innings.

Bryden Mathis had an RBI-double for the Tigers.

The Redskins lost to St. Henry 9-4 in a home nonconference game on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg 3, Houston 0

The Wildcats lost the first game of a home doubleheader against Mechanicsburg on Saturday. The Indians scored two runs to take control and added one in the seventh.

Mechanicsburg had three hits and no errors while Houston had three hits and one error. Hunter Herrick picked up the loss for the Wildcats.

“That was a pitching duel,” Houston coach Brad Allen said. “Hunter Herrick had a great outing, but we couldn’t put timely hits together to give him support.”

Houston 10, Mechanicsburg 7

Houston bounced back and earned a win the second game of a home doubleheader on Saturday.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first, but Mechanicsburg scored three in the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Houston scored four in the third, but Mechanicsburg added two in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it 7-7. The Wildcats scored three in the sixth to take the lead and held Mechanicsburg scoreless in the seventh.

The Wildcats had 13 hits and five errors while Mechanicsburg had eight hits and three errors.

Brennan Arnold picked up the win on the mound for Houston. He was 2 for 3 at the plate with one run. John Leist was 2 for 4 with two runs and Jake Trent was 3 for 4 with two runs and 2 RBIs.

Lima Perry 5, New Bremen 4

Perry scored two runs in the seventh to rally and earn a home win over New Bremen on Saturday.

Perry had six hits and no errors while New Bremen had five hits and four errors.

Caleb Alig and Luke Vonderhaar both had a double. Justin Tenkman had 2 RBIs on one hit.

Koby Paul was charged with the loss. He allowed one earned run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Fort Jennings 7, New Knoxville 3

Fort Jennings scored four runs in the fifth to run away to a win in the first game of a home doubleheader on Saturday.

Fort Jennings had seven hits and one error while New Knoxville had seven hits and three errors.

Jared Osborne was charged with the loss. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits. He had three strikeouts.

Jonah Lageman was 2 for 4 for New Knoxville with two runs. Caleb Lageman had a double.

Fort Jennings 7, New Knoxville 2

Fort Jennings scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to run away to a home nonconference win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Fort Jennings had 10 hits and two errors while New Knoxville had one hit and two errors.

Nathan Tinnerman picked up the loss for the Rangers. He allowed two earned runs and had one strikeout in six innings.

Jonah Lageman had New Knoxville’s hit.

Other scores: Bradford 10, Botkins 0; Bradford 10, Botkins 0; St. Henry 9, Fort Loramie 4.

Softball

Parkway 17, Fort Loramie 4

Parkway scored five runs in the third and five in the sixth to pull away from the Redskins in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Parkway had 14 hits and two errors while Fort Loramie had two hits and four errors.

Aleah Frilling was charged with the loss. She allowed 13 earned runs in seven innings.

Parkway 26, Fort Loramie 1

Parkway took a 17-1 lead after the first 2 1/2 innings and ran away to a nonconference win the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Parkway had 24 hits and no errors while Fort Loramie had two hits and four errors.

Kasi Piatt picked up the loss. Macy Imwalle had a double for the Redskins.

New Bremen 15, Waynesfield-Goshen 3

The Cardinals scored five runs in the fifth to earn a run-rule win in a road nonconference game against Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.

New Bremen had 18 hits and two errors while Waynesfield-Goshen had five hits and one error.

Marissa Topp was 3 for 4 for New Bremen with 2 RBIs and three runs, Molly Smith was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and three runs, Kelly Naylor was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs, Hanna Tenkman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs, Kira Bertke was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one run and Caity Bergman was 2 for 3 with one run.

Bertke, Naylor, and Topp hit home runs while Bergman and Lauren Cordonnier had doubles.

Erin Smith picked up the win for New Bremen. She allowed two earned runs on five hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

Houston rained out in Akron

Due to storms in Akron, Houston’s game in the Grand Slam Invitational were cancelled. The Wildcats were scheduled to play one game Friday and two games Saturday.

Other scores: Anna 15, Jackson Center 8.

Track and field

Houston boys third, girls fourth at Ken Beard Invitational

Houston’s boys team finished third at the Ken Beard Invitational Saturday, while the girls finished fourth.

Tristin Freistuhler led the boys by sweeping the 1,600-meter run (4:51) and 3,200-meter run (10:49). The Wildcats’ 4×800 relay of Parker Cox, Blake Jacobs, Ethan Knouff and Freistuhler won in 8:40. David Stammen also won, taking first in the discus with a throw of 148-6.

Hollie Voisard had a strong showing for the Houston girls. She won the 1,600 in a photo finish with teammate Morgan Ely. Voisard was first in 5:33.80, while Ely was second in 5:33.84.

Voisard added a win in the 800-meter run (2:42) while Shelby Ayers won the discus with 110-2.

