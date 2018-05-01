Monday roundup: Russia earns big SCAL win over Anna

ANNA — Russia scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally and earn a 4-3 Shelby County Athletic League win over Anna on Monday.

Russia loaded the bases in the seventh with a hit batter, a single by Evan Monnier and an error. Carter Francis hit a three-run double to right field to put the Raiders ahead.

Zach White led Anna off with a double in the bottom of the seventh, but Aidan Endsley hit into a double play and Seth Stiefel popped up to end the game.

The Rockets had 10 hits while Russia had four. Anna had four errors, while the Raiders had none.

Daniel Kearns earned the win for Russia. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs with five strikeouts.

White took the loss for Anna. He allowed one earned run in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Stiefel was 2 for 4 for Anna with 2 RBIs, Jared Seigle was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI, White was 2 for 3 with one run and Derek Coverstone was 2 for 4.

Russia was 7-1 in SCAL play after Monday’s win, while Anna fell to 7-2. Fort Loramie was also 7-2.

Greenville 9, Sidney 4

Greenville scored six runs in the final three innings to hand the Yellow Jackets a loss on senior day on Monday in Sidney.

The Green Wave had 10 hits and four errors while Sidney had six hits and one error.

Kyle Noble was 2 for 4 for Sidney with 2 RBIs and one run. He hit a home run.

Mitch Larger was charged with the loss. He allowed two earned runs on three hits in one inning and had one strikeout.

Fairlawn 8, Houston 4

The Jets took control early and came away with an SCAL win on Monday in Houston.

Fairlawn had eight hits and no errors while Houston had seven hits and two errors.

The Jets got things going in the second. Jackson Jones started things off with a walk and a stolen base, then Drew Maddy singled to score Jones. Doug Wright drew a walk and Keith Orndorff singled to score Maddy and Wright.

Fairlawn scored five more in the third with walks coming from Kyle Peters, Jones and Wright. Maddy singled while Ethan Westerbeck and Keith Orndorff both doubled.

Houston scored four runs in the last three innings.

Doug Wright went five innings to get the win, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out two. Skyler Piper came on in relief to close things out.

For Houston, Howie Ludwig went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two stolen bases. Brennan Arnold was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Luke Foster and Jake Trent each had doubles.

Fort Loramie 11, Versailles 5

The Redskins earned a nonconference win on the road on Monday.

Fort Loramie had 11 hits and one error while Versailles had six hits and six errors.

Fort Loramie struck first with five runs in the second inning, then Versailles scored two in the bottom half of the frame.

Loramie increased its lead to 10-1 with four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Versailles scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to make it 10-5, then Fort Loramie scored the game’s final run in the top of the seventh.

Dylan Albers was 3 for 5 for Fort Loramie with 2 RBIs and two runs. Jake Middendorf was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one run and Drew Wehrman was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs. Albers and Middendorf each had two doubles.

Middendorf earned the win for Fort Loramie. He allowed six hits and five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings and had 10 strikeouts.

Zach Griesdorn was charged with the loss as he pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and eight unearned runs on seven hits, one walk, two hit batters and one strikeout.

Noah Grisez went 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs for Versailles. Noah Richard was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and 2 RBIs. Keaton McEldowney was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Jackson Center 10, Botkins 4

The Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning to pull away to an SCAL win on Monday in Botkins.

Jackson Center had 13 hits and four errors while Botkins had six hits and 12 errors.

Bruce Sosby was 3 for 5 for the Tigers with one run, Jacob Francis was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and three runs, Trent Platfoot was 2 for 5 with one run and Aidan Reichert was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI and one run. Francis had a double and a triple and Reichert had a double.

Jansen Frye earned the win for the Tigers. He allowed one earned run on five hits in four innings and had three strikeouts.

Park Geis was charged with the loss for Botkins. He allowed two earned runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings and had six strikeouts.

Tristen Burns was 2 for 3 for Botkins with one run. Anthony Opperman was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Wapakoneta 20, Minster 2

The Redskins scored nine runs in the third inning to run away early in a nonconference game on Monday in Minster.

Wapakoneta had 15 hits and no errors while Minster had five hits and five errors.

Jacob Hoying and Isaac Schmiesing each had a double for Minster. Hoying was 2 for 2.

Anthony Boehnlein was charged with the loss. He allowed three earned runs on one hit with three walks in 1/3 inning.

New Bremen 15, Mississinawa Valley 1

The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first three innings to run away to a road nonconference run-rule win on Monday.

New Bremen had 18 hits and one error while Mississinawa Valley had one hit and five errors.

Luke Vonderhaar was 4 for 4 with 6 RBIs and three runs, Ryan Bertke was 3 for 3 with one run, Aaron Vonderhaar was 2 for 3, Caleb Alig was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Mitchell Hays was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs.

Hays, Grant Selby and Luke Vonderhaar each had a double. Vonderhaar had two home runs, and Alig had one.

Spencer Alig earned the win for New Bremen. He gave up one hit in three innings and had two strikeouts. Ben Kuck pitched two hitless innings in relief.

Riverside 6, Upper Scioto Valley 5

The Pirates scored six runs early and fought off a late rally attempt to earn a Northwest Central Conference win on Monday in De Graff.

Riverside had 12 hits and two errors while Upper Scioto Valley had seven hits and five errors.

Aaron Kean was 4 for 4 with one run and Harley Asbury was 2 for 4 with one run for Riverside. Nick Hall had a two-run double.

Trey Lane picked up the win. He pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Softball

Greenville 14, Sidney 1

Greenville scored seven runs in the first two innings to take control of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Monday on Sidney’s senior day.

The Green Wave had 13 hits and one error while Sidney had three hits and five errors.

Morgan Carey was 2 for 3 for Sidney, while Allie Herick had a home run.

Lauren Barker picked up the loss. She threw six innings and allowed seven earned runs with four strikeouts.

Russia 13, Anna 2

The Raiders scored five runs in the second to take control and scored five in the sixth to earn a run-rule win in a Shelby County Athletic League game at Anna on Monday.

Russia had 11 hits and no errors while Anna had five hits and no errors.

Lexi Monnin was 3 for 4 for Russia while Shea Borchers was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Grace Saunders hit a home run and Jenna Cordonnier was 2 for 4.

Saunders picked up the win for Russia. She pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Elaina Crosson was the losing pitcher. She pitched 5 2/3 innings.

Crosson was 2 for 3 with a double and Riley Osborn had a triple.

Fort Loramie 14, Versailles 6

After a rough doubleheader against Parkway on Saturday, the Redskins bounced back and earned a nonconference win on Monday in Versailles.

Fort Loramie had 13 hits and no errors while Versailles had nine hits and five errors.

“The girls did a nice job of putting the ball in play and we forced them to make some plays,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “Fortunately for us, they gave us a few with some errors.”

Clara Gephart was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two runs. Heather EIlerman was 2 for 4 with three runs and Macy Imwalle was 2 for 5 with two runs and 1 RBI. Eilerman, Aleah Frilling and Imwalle each had a double, while Emma Wilt had a triple. Gephart hit a home run.

Frilling picked up the win in the circle for the Redskins. She pitched seven innings and had eight strikeouts.

“Aleah Frilling pitched very well,” Turner said. “All six runs she gave up were earned, but three of them came when bases were loaded and our right fielder lost a ball in the sun — which it was nice to play with!”

Mallory George was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run for Versailles. Caitlin McEldowney was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run and Kami McEldowney was 2 for 4 with two runs. Kami and Caitlin McEldowney each had a double, as did Lauren Monnin.

Monnin picked up the loss for Versailles. She pitched three innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout.

Houston 15, Fairlawn 0

The Wildcats earned a run-rule win in SCAL action on Monday.

Houston had 14 hits and one error while Fairlawn had three hits and five errors.

Sarah Monnier was 4 for 4 with a home run and two doubles. Jess Monnier also hit a home run. Emilee Foster, Addie White and Allisen Foster each had two hits. Brooklyn Felver had two hits, including a triple.

Foster picked up the win for Houston. She pitched the first three innings, while Felver pitched the last two in relief.

Alexia Graves was 2 for 2 for Fairlawn and Renee Gent had a double. Skylar Jones was charged with the loss for Fairlawn.

Jackson Center 15, Botkins 7

The Tigers scored eight runs in the third inning to take control of an SCAL game on Monday in Botkins.

Jackson Center had 12 hits and three errors while Botkins had nine hits and seven errors.

Kenleigh Fortner was 3 for 5 with a triple and 3 RBIs for Jackson Center. Regan Davidson was 2 for 3, Riley Jackson was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs, Kennedy Jackson had 2 RBIs and Connor Pipke had a double.

Fortner picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

Courtney Sutton was charged with the loss for Botkins. She allowed eight earned runs and had 11 strikeouts.

Sutton had a double at the plate with 2 RBIs. Haley Payne had a double.

Lima Bath 13, Minster 6

Bath scored six runs in the fifth inning and battled back from an early deficit to earn a nonconference win on Monday in Minster.

Bath had 15 hits and three errors while Minster had 12 hits and two errors.

Karly Richard was 3 for 4 for Minster with 2 RBIs and Emma Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with one run. Laney Hemmelgarn and Richard each had a double, Alice Schmiesing had a triple and Taylor Homan had a home run.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the loss for Minster. She pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed six earned runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts.

New Bremen 11, Lehman Catholic 0

Molly Smith threw a no-hitter for New Bremen as the Cardinals earned a run-rule nonconference win over Lehman Catholic on Monday in Sidney.

New Bremen had 12 hits and two errors.

Kelly Naylor and Hanna Tenkman were each 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two runs. Kira Bertke was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one run and Lauren Cordonnier was 2 for 2 with one run. Caity Bergman and Tenkman each had a double, Bertke had a triple and Naylor had a home run.

Smith pitched five innings and had five strikeouts.

Madalyn Kirtley picked up the loss for the Cavaliers. She had two strikeouts in five innings. Maddy McFarland drew a walk for Lehman to prevent a perfect game.

Riverside 16, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Riverside clinched the Northwest Central Conference title with a run-rule win over Upper Scioto Valley on Monday in De Graff during the team’s senior night.

“The girls have worked hard this year and one of our goals was an outright league title,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “We won that tonight on senior night. It’s nice to send our five seniors out with a league title. Now we can focus on finishing the regular season and head into the postseason.”

Marissa Davis was 4 for 4 with 7 RBIs, Kierstyn Severt was 2 for 3 and Shelby Giles was 2 for 3 with a home run and 4 RBIs.

Jalynn Stanley struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit in five innings.

Track and field

Sidney boys win Piqua Invitational

Sidney’s boys track and field won the Piqua Invitational on Monday, while the girls finished third.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys finished first with 102 points, while Piqua was second (75) and Bradford was third (68).

Jalen Hudgins won the 100-meter dash (11.86), while Eric Pulfer was second (12.13). Pulfer was first in the 200-meter dash in 24.45, while Kelton Stockton was second in 24.5 and Malte Schulze was third in 24.6. Eli Straman won the 1,600-meter run (4:53).

Josiah Hudgins won the high jump with 6-0. Devan Rogers won the shot put with 51-3.5. Braden Guinther was first in the pole vault by clearing 11-0, while Ian Watterson (11-0) was second.

Sidney won the boys 4×100 relay (47.66), 4×400 relay (3:46) and 4×800 relay (9:59).

Piqua finished first in girls (114), while Bradford was second (61) and Sidney was third (49).

Emma Wiford was first in discus with 96-2 and shot put with 33-0.

Riverside boys, girls 4th at Logan County Meet

Riverside’s boys and girls squads each finished fourth out of five schools in the Logan County Meet on Monday at Indian Lake.

For Riverside’s boys, Caleb Stevens was first in the 400-meter dash (52.75) and Ollie Jacobs was first in the 200-meter dash (23.44).

Alli Knight had the top finish for Riverside’s girls. She was second in the pole vault by clearing 7-0.

Boys tennis

Lehman Catholic 3, Lima Shawnee 2

Lehman Catholic lost a close match to Lima Shawnee on Monday in Sidney in nonconference action.

Lehman swept the doubles matches with Sam Ritze and Danny Lins defeating Harsha Battula and Carter Schaaf 6-2, 7-5. Sean Toner and Cole Kramer defeated Alex Rudzewski and Chris Payson 7-5.

“Our doubles played very well against good teams,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sam (Ritze) and Danny (Lins) are seeded third in doubles at next week’s sectionals and it’s the best match Sean (Toner) and Cole (Kramer) have played this season.”

In singles, Griffin West lost to Michael Rutter 6-0, 6-2, Ryan Goettemoeller lost to Isaac Hanover 6-0, 7-6 and Michael Wesner lost to Jackson Schaaf 6-2, 7-5.

“It was a close loss to a strong Lima Shawnee team,” Ungericht said. “Their first and second singles players are the top seeds in doubles and their number three singles player is the No. 3 seed in singles at the Lima D-II sectional next week. They are first in the good Western Buckeye League with an 8-0 record.

“Ryan (Goettemoeller) battled back strong in the second set after a quick first set. He had his guy on the ropes. If it had gone to three sets, he would have won it as his guy was tired. Ryan is the fourth seed and Griffin (West) is the two seed in singles at sectionals next week.”

Russia’s Evan Monnier pitches as Kenton Ridge’s Alex Ward leads off first base during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Russia. The Raiders beat Anna 4-3 on Monday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN043018RusBase5-1.jpg Russia’s Evan Monnier pitches as Kenton Ridge’s Alex Ward leads off first base during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Russia. The Raiders beat Anna 4-3 on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Danny Lins launches a serve against Lima Shawnee on Monday night at first doubles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_dannylins-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Danny Lins launches a serve against Lima Shawnee on Monday night at first doubles. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Sidney baseball, softball fall to Greenville on senior day