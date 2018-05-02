Tuesday roundup: Sidney baseball, softball squads run-ruled in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Greenville had three home runs and beat Sidney 12-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play. It was the second run-rule win over the Yellow Jackets in as many days for the GWOC-North leading Green Wave.

Lauren Barker picked up the loss for Sidney in the circle.

Fort Loramie 26, Mississinawa Valley 10

The Redskins took a 14-6 lead by the end of the third inning and cruised to a nonconference road win on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie had 25 hits and two errors while Mississinawa Valley had seven hits and three errors.

Clara Gephart was 5 for 5 for Fort Loramie with 3 RBIs and four runs. Heather Eilerman was 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs and four runs, Aleah Frilling was 4 for 6 with 4 RBIs and four runs, Desiree Fogt was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and one run and Morgan Holscher was 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs and four runs.

Frilling and Holscher each hit home runs, Gephart hit a triple and Eilerman and Frilling each had a double.

Frilling earned the win for Fort Loramie. She pitched four innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

Riverside 10, Jackson Center 0

The Pirates earned a road run-rule nonconference win over Jackson Center on Tuesday.

Riverside had 11 hits and no errors while Jackson Center had one hit and two errors.

Courtnie Smith was 4 for 4 for Riverside with 2 RBIs and three runs. Marissa Davis was 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs and one run and Kristin Davidson was 2 for 3 with three runs. Davis hit a home run and Smith had a double. Alexis Snow also hit a home run for Riverside.

Shelby Giles picked up the win. She had 12 strikeouts in five innings.

“Shelby did a great job tonight mixing her pitches and keeping them off balance,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said.

Haley Rogers picked up the loss for Jackson Center.

Lehman Catholic 16, Fairlawn 1

The Cavaliers earned a run-rule win over Fairlawn on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lehman scored 10 runs in the third inning to take control. The Cavaliers had 14 hits and three errors while Fairlawn had six hits and five errors.

Grace Monnin had three hits for Lehman, including a home run and 4 RBIs. Abby Schutt had two hits and 3 RBIs and Maddy McFarland and Brogan McIver each had two hits. Amanda Titterington had a triple and Schutt had a double.

Hailey Wick was the winning pitcher. She had five strikeouts in five innings.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss for Fairlawn. Renee Gent had a double at the plate for the Jets.

Versailles 8, Coldwater 0

Versailles shut out Coldwater in a home Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

Versailles scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Coldwater scoreless.

Versailles had 19 hits and one error while Coldwater had eight hits and one error.

Lauren Monnin was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs and 3 RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney was 4 for 5 with a stolen base, 1 RBI and two runs, Hailey McEldowney was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and a run and Makenzie Knore and Anna Gehret were both 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Cori Lawrence pitched the complete game shutout, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out two.

Minster 12, Fort Recovery 0

The Wildcats scored six runs in the first inning to take control of a road MAC game on Tuesday.

Minster had 10 hits and no errors while Fort Recovery had one hit and six errors.

Danielle Barhorst was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run while Alice Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs. Lindsey Albers, Barhorst, Taylor Homan and Emma Schmiesing each had a double for Minster.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win. She allowed one hit and had seven strikeouts in five innings.

Other scores: Anna 11, Waynesfield-Goshen 1.

Baseball

Greenville 17, Sidney 7

The Green Wave took a 9-0 lead over Sidney after two innings and cruised to a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win on Tuesday in Greenville.

Greenville had 14 hits and four errors while Sidney had five hits and 12 errors.

AJ Brussell was charged with the loss for Sidney. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in three innings with two strikeouts. Kaden Walker scored two runs for Sidney.

Anna 20, Botkins 1

Carter Elliott held Botkins to one hit in five innings and had a big day at the plate to help lead the Rockets to a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win on Tuesday.

Anna had 18 hits and two errors while Botkins had five errors.

Elliott was 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and three runs. He had a double, as did Aidan Endsley. Wil Luthman was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and two runs, Zach White was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and three runs, Seth Stiefel was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Derek Coverstone was 2 for 2 with three runs.

Elliott had three strikeouts in five innings.

Spencer Heuker picked up the loss for Botkins. Bryce Metz had the Trojans’ hit.

Lehman Catholic 13, Fairlawn 6

The Cavaliers picked up a nonconference win at home on Tuesday.

Lehman had 20 hits and three errors while Fairlawn had seven hits and four errors.

Bryce Kennedy was 5 for 5 for Lehman. He had 2 RBIs and scored two runs. RJ Bertini was 4 for 4 with 1 RBI and four runs, Tyler Lachey was 3 for 5 with three runs and 1 RBI, Brandon Barhorst was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Drew Barhorst was 2 for 4 with two runs and Alex Keller was 2 for 5 with 1 RBI and two runs. Lachey and Jared Magoteaux each had a triple while Lachey, Keller and Barhorst each had a double.

Mitchell Sollmann picked up the win in relief for Lehman. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts.

Skyler Piper had three hits for Fairlawn, including a double. Noah Krebs had two hits.

Riverside 11, Jackson Center 1

The Pirates scored four runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to earn a nonconference win over Jackson Center on Tuesday in De Graff.

Riverside had 11 hits and one error while Jackson Center had six hits and three errors.

Levi Godwin was 3 for 3 for Riverside with 2 RBIs and one run, Harley Asbury was 2 for 2, Quinn Stobbe was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run and Greg Bryant was 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs and one run. Stobbe had a double and Godwin had two doubles.

Aaron Kean earned the win on the mound for Riverside. He pitched five innings and allowed one earned run on six hits with 11 strikeouts.

Christopher Elchert was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. He allowed five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and had one strikeout. Trent Platfoot had one hit and scored the Tigers’ run.

Russia 11, Houston 1

Russia scored two runs in the fifth to earn a home run-rule SCAL win on Tuesday.

The Raiders had 17 hits and no errors while Houston had five hits and no errors.

Hunter Cohee was 4 for 4 for Russia with 4 RBIs. Carter Francis was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI, Evan Monnier was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Dion Puthoff was 2 for 3. Will Sherman, Cohee and Monnier each had a double and Cohee had a triple.

Cohee picked up the win for Russia. He pitched four innings and allowed three hits with six strikeouts.

Howie Ludwig was charged with the loss for Houston. He pitched 1 2.3 innings and allowed seven earned runs.

Brennan Arnold and Dominic Beaver each had two hits for Houston.

Versailles 13, Coldwater 2

Versailles scored 13 unanswered runs to defeat Coldwater in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

Coldwater scored both of its runs in the third inning, then Versailles scored two in the fourth, one in the sixth and 10 in the seventh.

Versailles had seven hits and two errors while Coldwater had two hits and three errors.

Cole Niekamp pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on two hits, four walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts.

Offensively Zach Griesdorn was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one run. Noah Richard was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and a run, Niekamp was 1 for 3 with a double, walk, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored three runs.

New Bremen 7, Delphos St. John’s 5

New Bremen scored four runs in the fifth to earn a MAC win on Tuesday in Delphos.

The Cardinals had eight hits and four errors while St. John’s had 11 hits and two errors.

Grant Selby was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs for the Cardinals. Patrick Wells had a three-run double and Ryan Bertke hit a two-run home run.

Justin Tenkman pitched a complete game for New Bremen. He allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and had nine strikeouts.

Fort Recovery 1, Minster 0

Minster couldn’t get a hit against Fort Recovery’s Cade Wendel and lost a home MAC game on Tuesday.

Fort Recovery had five hits and one error. Jared Huelsman and Austin Shinabery each drew a walk for Minster.

Austin Brown picked up the loss for the Wildcats. He pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts.

Marion Local 8, New Knoxville 0

The Flyers scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to run away to a nonconference win on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

Marion Local had six hits and no errors while New Knoxville had four hits and three errors.

Brandon Smith picked up the loss for the Rangers. He allowed five earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Jack Bartholomew was 2 for 3 for New Knoxville.

Track and field

Anna boys, girls sweep home meet

Anna’s boys and girls track squads swept a home quad meet on Tuesday.

The Rockets boys had 95.5 points. Houston was second with 64, Waynesfield-Goshen was third with 59 and Russia was fourth with 37.5.

Austin Fogt set a school record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.14. The previous record was 15.34 and set in 2009 by Eric Larger. Fogt also won the high jump (5-10) and Colton Nanik won the 300-meter hurdles (42.78).

The Rockets won the boys 4×100 relay (46.55) and 4×200 relay (2:02).

Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler was first in the 1,600-meter run (4:51). Joseph Earl won the 3,200-meter run (11:56). David Stammen won the discus (145-3). The Wildcats won the boys 4×800 relay (8:47).

Russia’s Lee Magoto was first in the 400-meter run (54.02) and Max Bohman was first in pole vault by clearing 10-6.

Anna’s girls had 99 points while Houston had 75, Russia had 60 and Waynesfield-Goshen had 22.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.66), 100-meter dash (12.71) and 300-meter hurdles (46.95). Emma Freytag won the 400-meter run (1:07.70). Kayleigh Kneer won the 3,200-meter run (14:03). Mackensie Littlefield won the long jump (14-1.5).

The Rockets won the girls 4×100 relay (56.70).

Russia’s Becca Seger won the 1,600-meter run (5:46). Jessica York won the 200-meter dash (28.80). Sarah Pinchot won the pole vault by clearing 9-0.

The Raiders won the girls 4×200 relay (2:02.13) and 4×800 relay (10:58).

Houston’s Hollie Voisard won the 800-meter run (2:39). Shelby Ayers won the discus (112-6). Mackenzie Wenrick won the shot put (33-0).

The Wildcats won the girls 4×400 relay (4:40).

Riverside boys, girls third at home quad meet

The Pirates’ boys and girls squads finished third at a quad meet in Riverside on Tuesday.

For Riverside’s boys, Ollie Jacobs finished first in the 200-meter dash (22.44). The Pirates won the 4×100 relay in 45.22.

For Riverside’s girls, Alli Knight won the pole vault (6-0), Megan Richardson won discus (76-10) and shot put (28-9) and Aradia Roth won the 800-meter run (3:00).

Boys tennis

Sidney 4, Greenville 1

Sidney earned its first win in Greenville since 1992 on Tuesday to move into a second-place tie in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division.

The Yellow Jackets swept the singles matchups. Prem Dev won at first singles by two 6-1 scores, Daichi Urata won 6-4, 6-2 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-4, 7-5 at third singles.

Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree won 7-6 (7-3 set tiebreaker), 6-3 at first doubles and Jersain Brux and Broc Bey lost 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.

Sidney’s Allie Herrick runs for third as Greenville’s Zoe Pressnall chases down the ball during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050218SidSoft5-2.jpg Sidney’s Allie Herrick runs for third as Greenville’s Zoe Pressnall chases down the ball during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lauren Barker chases down a ball during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050218SidSoft3-2.jpg Sidney’s Lauren Barker chases down a ball during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Hallie Westerbeck tries to catch as Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo dives back to first during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050218SidSoft4-2.jpg Sidney’s Hallie Westerbeck tries to catch as Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo dives back to first during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Morgan Carey swings at a pitch during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050218SidSoft6-2.jpg Sidney’s Morgan Carey swings at a pitch during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Mackenzie Benshoff catches a pop fly at home plate during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050218SidSoft2-2.jpg Sidney’s Mackenzie Benshoff catches a pop fly at home plate during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jenna Beatty looks to throw as Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo slides into second during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050218SidSoft1-2.jpg Sidney’s Jenna Beatty looks to throw as Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo slides into second during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday at Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney tennis squad earns first win in Greenville since 1992