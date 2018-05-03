Boys tennis: Lehman finishes 2-year turnaround

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic boys tennis coach Tim Ungericht has accomplished many things in his tennis career.

From playing at the highest level during his high school career at Lehman to winning many big tournaments as an adult.

Yet, the third-year coach ranks what his tennis team has done over the last two seasons right up there with any of them.

After an untypical 5-10 records two springs ago, the Cavaliers improved to 10-7 last season and were looking to finish this season 9-7 when they closed the regular season at Northridge on Thursday.

“I have said it before,” Ungericht said. “It was the most remarkable thing I have seen in tennis. More so than any big matches I played in high school or any tournaments I have won.”

Along with Kameron Lee (injured), Lehman seniors Griffin West, Ryan Goettemoeller, Michael Wesner and Sam Ritze were a big part of that and playing their final home match Wednesday against Sidney,

And while it didn’t turn out the way Ungericht hoped, a 4-1 loss, it was typical of all the Cavaliers losses this season — against strong competition.

“And we have had some big wins,” Ungericht said. “We beat Milton-Union and Greenville. We lost to some really good teams. Sidney is a strong team. No question about that.”

In singles, West lost to Prem Dev 5-7, 6-3, 10-7; Ritze lost to Daichi Urata 6-3, 6-2; and Goettemoeller lost to Akanah Mani 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles, Danny Lins and Wesner lost to Michael Feree and Logan Searcy 7-5, 6-2; and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer defeated Jersain Brux and Nobel Zhou 6-0, 6-1.

Ritze normally plays first doubles with Lins, while Goettemoeller normally plays second singles and Wesner plays third singles.

“Sam (Ritze) had beaten Daichi (Urata) earlier this year,” Ungericht said. “So, we made that move to try and get a win there.”

Along the way this season, Lehman has picked up recognition.

“Our goal was to be in the top five in the Miami Valley Coaches Poll,” Ungericht said. “We are going to finish the season third in D-II. I never expected that. And in the last state poll, we received some votes in D-II (and were ranked just outside the top ten.”

Lehman will play in the D-II sectional tournament Tuesday and Saturday at Troy, with both West and Goettemoeller seeded in singles and Ritze-Lins seeded in doubles.

The top four finishers in both singles and doubles will advance to district — with West looking to make a return trip there.

“You look at the goal for this year, we have accomplished all those things,” Ungericht said. “The only thing left is getting four guys on to the district tournament. We need to get those four guys through.”

And complete a remarkable two-year turnaround.

Rob Kiser

