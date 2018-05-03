Wednesday roundup: Late rally helps Sidney beat West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Sidney scored four runs in the last four innings to break a tie and earn a 5-3 win at West Carrollton in a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Wednesday.

Sidney took a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but West Carrollton scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to tie things up again. The Yellow Jackets scored three runs on four hits in the seventh. After West Carrolton scored a run in the bottom half of the inning, Sidney forced the Pirates to hit into two routine outs to end the game.

Sidney had 10 hits and no errors while the Pirates had five hits and two errors.

Branden Rose was 3 for 4 for Sidney with one run, Dylan Smith was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and Kyle Noble was 2 for 4 with one run. Caleb Harris had 2 RBIs on one hit.

Mitch Larger picked up the win for Sidney. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Anna 6, Houston 2

The Rockets scored four runs in the fourth inning to take control of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Wednesday in Anna.

Anna had six hits and two errors while Houston had four hits and two errors.

Aidan Endsley, Derek Coversone and Caleb Kauffman each had a double for the Rockets. Coverstone had 2 RBIs.

Endlsey picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run on four hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Luke Foster was charged with the loss for Houston. He pitched five innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Softball

Houston 12, Anna 8

Brooklyn Felver was 3 for 4 with a home run and a double to help Houston win in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Wednesday in Anna.

Jess Monnier was 2 for 3 for Houston, Rebekah New was 2 for 4, Emilee Foster was 2 for 4 with a double and Sarah Monnier hit a home run.

Foster picked up the win in the circle for Houston. Elaina Crosson was charged with the loss for Anna.

Macey Richard was 2 for 3 for Anna while Carey White and Riley Osborn were 2 for 4. White had a triple, while Richard, Osborn, Crosson and Olivia Place each had a double.

Covington 7, New Bremen 2

Covington scored all seven of its runs in the last three innings to run away to a nonconference win on Wednesday.

New Bremen had six hits and no errors while the Buccaneers had seven hits and no errors.

Hanna Tenkman was 2 for 3 for New Bremen. Tenkman had a double, as did Taylor Paul.

Erin Smith was charged with the loss for New Bremen. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits in six innings.

Marion Elgin 10, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Northwest Central Conference game in Marion on Wednesday.

Angela Brunner had three hits, including a double.

Boys tennis

Sidney 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Sidney finished regular season play with a road win on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets finish 13-4 overall and tied for second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division with an 8-2 record.

Prem Dev won at first singles 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 (super tiebreaker). Daichi Urata won 6-3, 6-0 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-2, 6-4 at third singles.

Michael Ferree and Logan Searcy won 7-5, 6-2 at first doubles and Jersain Brux and Nobel Zhou lost 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.