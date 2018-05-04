Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie picks up run-rule win over Houston

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie picked up a 10-0 run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win over Houston on Thursday.

Loramie immediately jumped out to a lead in the first. Carter Mescher walked and Jared Middendorf blasted a home run to right field to put the Redskins up 2-0. The lead was extended to 3-0 in the fourth inning with consecutive singles from Mason Kemper, Mescher, and Dylan Albers.

Loramie reached the 10-0 mark in the fifth on a combination of walks and hits.

The Redskins had nine hits and no errors while Houston had two hits and three errors.

In addition to Middendorf’s homer, Albers had three hits. Mescher reached base five times with three hits and two walks. Nathan Ratermann and Eli Rosengarten each had two hits as well.

Mason Kemper got the win. He allowed only two base runners and registered four strikeouts.

Joh Leist was the losing pitcher.

Howie Ludwig was 1 for 2 for Houston with a double and Brad Hickerson was 1 for 2.

Russia 10, Botkins 0

Russia picked up a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday.

The Raiders had 12 hits and one errors while Botkins had two hits and four errors.

Dion Puthoff was 2 for 4 for Russia with 1 RBI, Will Sherman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Hunter Cohee was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and Jack Dapore was 2 for 3.

Dapore pitched a complete game for Russia. He had eight strikeouts in five innings.

Ethan Motter picked up the loss for Botkins. He allowed five earned runs.

Spencer Heuker was 1 for 1 for Botkins.

Versailles 8, Delphos St. John’s 2

Versailles beat Delphos St. John’s in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

Versailles scored the game’s first seven runs with one in the second inning, one in the third and five in the fourth. St. John’s scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth then Versailles added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning.

Versailles had nine hits and no errors while St. John’s had three hits and four errors.

Keaton McEldowney pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing two earned runs on three hits, one walk, one hit batter and 11 strikeouts.

Zach Griesdorn was 3 for 3 and scored a run for Versailles. McEldowney was 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs and 2 RBIs. Noah Richard was 2 for 3 with a walk, a run and 2 RBIs.

Fort Recovery 10, New Knoxville 0

Fort Recovery pitcher Nick Thwaits held New Knoxville hitless in a MAC game on Thursday.

The Indians had five hits and no errors while New Knoxville had seven errors.

Jonah Lageman was charged with the loss for New Knoxville. He allowed two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Nathan Tinnerman drew a walk for the Rangers.

Minster 3, Parkway 0

The Wildcats scored their runs in the second and third innings and held Parkway to two hits in a MAC game on Thursday.

Minster had seven hits and no errors while Parkway had two hits and two errors.

Jack Olberding was 2 for 4 and Isaac Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI for Minster. August Boehnlein and Isaac Schmiesing hit doubles for the Wildcats.

Jack Heitbrink pitched a complete game for Minster. He had four strikeouts.

St. Henry 3, New Bremen 0

The Redskins scored one run in each the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to earn a MAC win over New Bremen on Thursday.

St. Henry had five hits and no errors while New Bremen had two hits and no errors.

Ryan Bertke was charged with the loss for New Bremen. He allowed two earned runs on three hits in five innings and had one strikeout.

Softball

Fort Loramie 12, Houston 7

The Redskins picked up their eighth win in their last 11 games with a Shelby County Athletic League win over Houston on Thursday.

Fort Loramie had 13 hits and two errors while Houston had nine hits and one error.

Heather Eilerman was 4 for 5 with three runs for the Redskins. Aleah Frilling was 2 for 5 with one run and 2 RBIs, Clara Gephart was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs and Katelyn DeLoye was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Frilling had a double and Morgan Holscher hit a three-run home run.

Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She allowed seven earned runs and had four strikeouts in seven innings.

Brooklyn Felver was charged with the loss for Houston. She allowed seven earned runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings and had one strikeout.

Olivia Bowser was 2 for 4 with two runs for Houston and Brooklyn Felver was 2 for 3 with one run. Allisen Foster hit a home run.

Russia 11, Botkins 0

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead by the first two innings and cruised to a run-rule win over Botkins on Thursday in SCAL action.

Russia had six hits and no errors while Botkins had one hit and one error. The Raiders drew eight walks.

Lauren Monnin was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and three runs for Russia. Kylee Sherman was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs.

Grace Saunders picked up the win in the circle for the Raiders. She pitched five innings and had six strikeouts.

Courtney Sutton picked up the loss for Botkins. She allowed seven earned runs had two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Minster 10, Parkway 8

The Wildcats clinched the Midwest Athletic Conference title with a win over Parkway on Thursday.

Minster had 10 hits and two errors while Parkway had nine hits and five errors. The Wildcats led 3-0 after two innings and scored three runs in the third to take control.

Karly Richard was 3 for 4 with three runs for Minster. Danielle Barhorst was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Emma Schmiesing was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Barhorst, Richard and Laney Hemmelgarn each had a double.

Jenna Poeppelman was the winning pitcher. She allowed three earned runs in seven innings and had six strikeouts.

New Bremen 14, St. Henry 4

New Bremen hit early and often in a MAC game on Thursday.

The Cardinals had 17 hits and six errors while St. Henry had two hits and no errors. New Bremen scored six runs in the first inning to take control.

Hanna Tenkman was 2 for 4 for New Bremen with 5 RBIs and three runs. Taylor Paul was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two runs, Kira Bertke was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Abbi Thieman was 2 for 2 with two walks and Kelly Naylor was 2 for 4 with three runs.

Molly Smith earned the win. She allowed one earned run in five innings with seven strikeouts.

Northmont 6, Versailles 3

Northmont scored six unanswered runs to defeat Versailles on Thursday.

Versailles scored the game’s first three runs in the top half of the first inning. Northmont cut its deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the first then took the lead with five runs in the fifth inning.

Versailles had six hits and two errors while Northmont had eight hits and one error.

Makenzie Knore was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and 1 RBI. Caitlin McEldowney was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run.

Cori Lawrence pitched four innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Hannah Barga pitched two innings and gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Other scores: Sidney 20, West Carrollton 0.

Redskins softball squad earns 8th win in last 11 games