Friday roundup: Versailles pulls away late from Russia

RUSSIA — After falling behind early, Versailles rallied to beat Russia 7-3 in a nonconference game on Friday.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Russia scored three runs in the bottom half. Versailles scored two runs in the fourth to go ahead and added two more in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Versailles had 12 hits and three errors while Russia had five hits and two errors.

Keaton McEldowney was 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs and two runs for Versailles. Noah Grisez was 2 for 2 with three runs, Elliot Bruns was 2 for 4, Kurtis Rutschilling was 2 for 4 and Andrew Demange was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs.

Garrett Toops picked up the win for Versailles. He pitched seven innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Daniel Kearns was charged with the loss for Russia. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Sidney 9, Fairborn 1

Sidney scored seven runs in the third and fourth innings to take control of a road Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets had nine hits and no errors while Fairborn had six hits and one error.

Dylan Smith was 2 for 4 for Sidney with 1 RBI and one run. Kyle Noble was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a double. Zane Walker was 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs.

Smith picked up the win for Fairborn. He allowed one earned run in seven innings and had four strikeouts.

Jackson Center 13, Houston 11, 8 inn.

The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the eighth to earn a Shelby County Athletic League win on Friday in Houston.

Jansen Frye hit an RBI-single in the eighth and Aidan Reichert batted in a run on a groundout. Houston got two runners on base in the bottom half of the inning but didn’t score.

Jackson Center had 11 hits and six errors and Houston had 12 hits and no errors. The Wildcats stranded nine runners while the Tigers stranded six.

Jacob Francis was 3 for 3 for Jackson Center with 5 RBIs and three runs. Bryden Mathis was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one run and Trent Platfoot and Reichert were each 1 for 5 with 2 RBIs. Francis had a double and a triple.

Bryce Sosby was the winning pitcher. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one hit.

Howie Ludwig was charged with the loss for Houston. He pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Brennan Arnold was 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Ludwig was 2 for 4 with two runs and Jake Trent was 2 for 5 with two runs.

New Bremen 11, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cardinals scored six runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to earn a run-rule nonconference win over Lehman Catholic on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen had 12 hits and one error while Lehman had three hits and one error.

Luke Vonderhaar was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run for New Bremen. Ryan Bertke was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one run, Grant Selby was 2 for 2 with two runs and Caleb Alig was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs.

Spencer Alig was the winning pitcher. He allowed one earned run and had eight strikeouts in five innings.

Brandyn Sever picked up the loss for Lehman. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings with one strikeout.

Minster 7, Lima Bath 3

Minster picked up a nonconference win on Friday in Lima.

The Wildcats had 10 hits and two errors while Bath had eight hits and two errors.

Isaac Schmiesing was 3 for 4 for Minster with 1 RBI and three runs. Alex Lehmkuhl was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run. Schmiesing had two doubles, while Lehmkuhl and Jack Heitbrink each had one. Jack Olberding had a triple and Jared Huelsman hit a home run.

Noah Enneking was the winning pitcher. He gave up two earned runs on eight hits in six innings and had one strikeout.

Other scores: Fort Loramie 12, Botkins 2.

Canceled: Anna at Riverside.

Softball

Fairlawn 7, Bethel 4

The Jets scored two runs in the seventh to put away Bethel in a road nonconference game on Friday.

Fairlawn had eight hits and two errors while Bethel had nine hits and two errors.

Allison Roush was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run for Fairlawn. Renee Gent and Lauren Dudgeon each scored two runs. Skylar Jones had a triple.

Jones earned the win in the circle. She allowed three earned runs in seven innings and had three strikeouts.

Minster 13, Fort Loramie 6

After trailing 6-4 early, the Wildcats rallied in late innings and earned a nonconference win in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Minster scored five runs in the fourth to take a 9-6 lead. The Wildcats added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Minster had 12 hits and three errors while Fort Loramie had seven hits and four errors.

Karly Richard was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and three runs for Minster. Alice Schmiesing was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Taylor Homan was 1 for 3 with 4 RBIs and three runs and Danielle Barhorst was 1 for 5 with 1 RBI and three runs. Barhorst and Richard each had a double, Emma Schmiesing hit a triple and Homan hit a home run.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win for Minster. She allowed one hit and had six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Aleah Frilling was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. She allowed six earned runs in seven innings and had two strikeouts.

Frilling was 2 for 4 at the plate with 1 RBI and one run. She had a double, as did Morgan Holscher. Clara Gephart had a triple.

Minster 13, Fort Loramie 2

Minster scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away to a run-rule win in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Minster had 13 hits and two errors while Fort Loramie had three hits and six errors.

Emily Stubbs was 3 for 4 for Minster with 4 RBIs and two runs, Danielle Barhorst was 2 for 2 with three runs and Mara Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with two runs. Emma Schmiesing hit a double and Lindsey Albers hit a home run.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win for Minster. She pitched five innings with no earned runs and had eight strikeouts.

Clara Gephart was the losing pitcher. She pitched four innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Gephart was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI for the Redskins.

Indian Lake 12, Russia 2

The Lakers scored 10 runs in the last three innings to run away to a five-inning win over Russia in a game in the Houston Showcase on Friday.

Indian Lake had 14 hits and one error while Russia had two hits and three errors.

Grace Saunders picked up the loss for the Raiders. She allowed two earned runs on five hits in two innings.

The Raiders beat Piqua 3-2 in the Houston Showcase on Friday. No statistics were reported.

Indian Lake 10, Lehman Catholic 0

The Lakers scored two runs in the sixth to push the margin to 10 runs and earn a run-rule win over Lehman on Friday in the Houston Showcase.

Indian Lake had eight hits and one error while Lehman had one hit and no errors.

Lehman Catholic 9, Piqua 7

The Cavaliers beat Piqua on Friday in the Houston Showcase.

Carly Edwards had three hits and 3 RBIs, all on a three-run home run. She also had a double. Anna Cianciolo also had three hits for the Cavaliers.

Hailey Wick was the winning pitcher. She had two strikeouts and two walks.

“It was a great team win for us tonight,” Lehman coach Bill Booth said.

Spencerville 15, New Bremen 5

Spencerville scored nine runs in the fourth inning to run away to a nonconference win on Friday in New Bremen.

Spencerville had 12 hits and one error while New Bremen had seven hits and two errors.

Kelly Naylor was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs for New Bremen. Taylor Paul was 1 for 2 with 1 RBI.

Erin Smith was charged with the loss for New Bremen. She allowed 12 earned runs on nine hits in three innings and had three strikeouts and five walks.

Other scores: Russia 3, Piqua 2; St. Henry 12, Anna 5.

Not reported: Sidney at Graham.

Track and field

Fort Loramie, Sidney compete at Firebird Invitational

Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished fourth in the Firebird Invitational on Friday in Kettering at Fairmont High School. A total of 16 boys squads and 14 girls squads competed. The preliminaries were on Thursday and the finals were on Friday.

Fort Loramie had 73 points, while Sidney was eighth with 42.

Fort Loramie’s Jake Rethman won the 1,600-meter run in 4:33 while Joe Ballas was second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:58. Rethman also won the steeplechase in 6:29. Jarrett Meyer was second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.16) and the long jump (22-3.5). Collin Detrick was second in the shot put (46-5).

Sidney’s Devan Rogers won the shot put with a throw of 50-10. The Yellow Jackets were third in the 4×100-meter relay (45.39).

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished eighth (56.75) while Sidney finished 12th (8).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was first in the 200-meter dash (25.70) and 400-meter dash (58.75). The Redskins were second in the 4×800-meter relay (10:05).

Emma Wiford was Sidney’s highest finisher. She was third in the shot put with a throw of 32-10.

Botkins, Lehman Catholic, Versailles compete West Liberty-Salem Invitational

Botkins, Lehman and Versailles competed in the West Liberty-Salem Invitational on Friday.

Botkins’ Grace Homan was first in the shot put (36-10) and second in discus (112-3). Adriana Jutte was second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.64) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (18.19). The Trojans’ 4×800 relay team of Jutte, Jill Greve, Kelsie Burmeister and Emma Koenig was second in 10:22.

Austin Fullenkamp was the highest placer for Botkins’ boys. He was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.

No results were reported by Lehman Catholic or Versailles.

Jackson Center girls 6th at Indian Lake Invitational

Jackson Center’s girls squad finished sixth out of eight teams while the boys finished seventh out of nine teams at the Indian Lake Invitational on Friday.

Kennadie Reese was third in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.36. The Tigers were third in the girls 4×100-meter relay in 55.15.

Parker Morris won the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:52 and was second in the 800-meter run (2:10) and the 3,200-meter run (10:33). Jeremy Burch was second in the 400-meter dash in 53.61. The Tigers were third in the 4×400-meter relay (3:49).

Riverside boys 6th at Northeastern Invitational

Riverside’s boys squad was sixth and the girls were 11th in Springfield Northeastern’s invitational on Friday. A total of 13 schools competed.

Ollie Jacobs was first in the boys 100-meter dash (11.66) while Caleb Stevens was third (11.79). Stevens was first in the 200-meter dash (23.39) and Jacobs was second (23.58). Stevens was second in the 400-meter dash (52.27).

Alli Knight had the best two finishes for Riverside’s girls. She was fourth in the pole vault (6-6) and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (52.27).

