Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie fights off Sidney rally in Houston Showcase

HOUSTON — Sidney scored three runs in the seventh but Fort Loramie was able to fight off a comeback try and earn a 7-6 win in a nonconference game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

Sidney loaded the bases to start the seventh but then had a strikeout and pop out. The Yellow Jackets scored a run on an error and two runs on a single by Jenna Beatty, but Aleah Frilling was able to force Morgan Carey into a pop out to end the game.

Fort Loramie had nine hits and two errors while Sidney had 10 hits and three errors.

Frilling and Clara Gephart were each 2 for 3 for Fort Loramie while Morgan Holscher was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one run. Desiree Fogt had a triple and Macy Imwalle scored two runs.

Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs in seven innings and had two strikeouts.

Maddie White picked up the loss for Sidney. She pitched three innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and had two strikeouts.

White was 2 for 4 with one run and a double while Naida Stephens was 2 for 3 with two runs. Beatty was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

Sidney also lost to Parkway 6-3 in the Houston Showcase. No statistics were reported.

Fort Loramie 9, Troy 3

The Redskins beat Troy in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

The Trojans scored three runs in the first to take a lead, but Fort Loramie scored eight runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take control.

The Redskins had seven hits and three errors while Troy had five hits and three errors.

Clara Gephart was 3 for 4 for Fort Loramie with two runs. Morgan Holscher was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one run. Gephart, Holscher and Macy Imwalle each had a double.

Aleah Frilling pitched a complete game for Fort Loramie. She allowed three earned runs and had three strikeouts.

Riverside 7, Houston 3

Houston took an early lead but Riverside battled back to earn a win in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Riverside scored two in the fourth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to rally.

“The girls never gave up and pulled out the victory in the end,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “Shelby Giles did a good job on the mound.”

Giles pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Riverside had 10 hits and two errors while Houston had five hits and two errors.

Jalynn Stanley was 2 for 3 for Riverside with a double and 3 RBIs while Kristin Davidson was 2 for 4 with a double. Alexis Snow was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and Marissa Davis was 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

Sarah Monnier, Olivia Bowser and Judith Gillem each had a double for Houston.

Middletown Madison 12, Houston 8

Sarah Monnier had three hits, including a grand slam, but the Wildcats lost to Middletown Madison in a game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

Allisen Foster had two hits, Olivia Bowser had two hits, Brooklyn Felver had two hits (including a double) and Jess Monnier had a double.

Riverside 10, Parkway 2

After getting the bats going late against Houston, the Pirates kept hitting and earned a big win over Parkway in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

Riverside had 13 hits and two errors while Parkway had five hits and two errors.

Jalynn Stanley pitched a complete game for Riverside and allowed two earned runs with five strikeouts.

“Parkway is one of the better teams in the state and we came out and hit the ball really well against them,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “We played good defense behind Jalynn on the mound. Jalynn gave up two runs in the first inning and that was all she allowed. Parkway only had two more hits the rest of the game off of Jay.”

Marissa Davis was 4 for 4 with a double, triple and home run and 3 RBIs. Stanley was 2 for 3 with a triple and a home run. She batted in two runs. Shelby Giles was 2 for 4 with a double.

Marion Local 12, Anna 7

The Flyers scored the first 10 runs to take control early in a nonconference game against Anna on Saturday.

Anna had 13 hits and two errors while Marion Local had 16 hits and no errors.

Taylor Spence was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run for Anna. Riley Osborn was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs, Brandi Weber was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run and Carey White was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run. Osborn, Spence, Olivia Place and Macey Richard each had a double while Weber had a triple.

Place was charged with the loss for Anna. She allowed 12 earned runs in six innings with three strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 2, Hardin Northern 0

The Cavaliers scored two runs in the fifth to earn a Northwest Central Conference win over Hardin Northern on Saturday.

Hailey Wick picked up the win in the circle for Lehman. She gave up one hit and two walks and had one strikeout in seven innings.

Grace Monnin had two hits, including a home run. Angela Brunner, Abby Schutt and Amanda Titterington had one hit for the Cavaliers.

Other scores: Parkway 6, Sidney 3.

Baseball

Fairmont 11, Sidney 2

Sidney got an early look at its tournament opponent and struggled in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets, which will face Fairmont in a Division I sectional game on Tuesday in Kettering, fell behind in late innings. Fairmont scored six runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to run away to the big win in Sidney.

The Firebirds had 12 hits and two errors while Sidney had seven hits and one error.

Zane Walker was 2 for 4 for the Yellow Jackets while Dylan Smith was 2 for 2. Smith had a triple and Kyle Noble had a double.

Ben Spangler picked up the loss for Sidney. He allowed one earned run on six hits in 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 13, Hardin Northern 2

The Cavaliers scored nine runs in the fourth inning to run away to a Northwest Central Conference win on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman had 12 hits and no errors while Hardin Northern had four hits and three errors.

Tyler Lachey was 2 for 3 with two runs for Lehman. RJ Bertini was 2 for 2 with one run and Alex Keller was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Keller, Seth Roe and Jared Magoteax each had a double.

Ethan Potts picked up the win for the Cavaliers. He allowed two earned runs on three hits in four innings with three strikeouts.

Minster 2, Marion Elgin 0

Austin Brown held Elgin to three hits in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday.

Minster had five hits, and neither team had an error.

Brown pitched a complete game and had eight strikeouts and no walks.

Alex Lehmkuhl was 2 for 3 for Minster while Isaac Schmiesing had a one-run double.

Minster 10, Marion Elgin 3

The Wildcats scored six runs in the sixth inning to run away to a big win in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday.

Minster had 14 hits and two errors while Elgin had four hits and two errors.

Jack Heitbrink was 4 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run while Jared Huelsman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs and Isaac Schmiesing was 2 for 3 with three runs. Huelsman had a double and Alex Lehmkuhl had a three-run triple.

Lehmkuhl picked up the win on the mound for Minster. He allowed two earned runs on two hits in three innings with five strikeouts. Trent Roegterman pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts.

Versailles 5, Milton-Union 0

Noah Richard and Matthew Niekamp combined to hold Milton-Union to two hits in a nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles.

The Tigers had nine hits and two errors while Milton-Union had two hits and no errors.

Richard was the winning pitcher. He gave up one hit and one walk in six innings and had 10 strikeouts. Niekamp pitched one inning and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.

Keaton McEldowney was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI for the Tigers. Zach Griesdorn had a double.

Parkway 11, New Knoxville 1

The Rangers left seven runners on base and lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game in six innings on Saturday.

Parkway had 10 hits and one error while New Knoxville had eight hits and four errors.

Jared Osborne was 3 for 3 for the Rangers while Jack Bartholomew and Ben Lammers were each 2 for 3. Nathan Tinnerman was 1 for 3 with one run.

Nathan Merges was the losing pitcher. He allowed five earned runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings with one strikeout.

Other scores: Fort Loramie 2, West Liberty-Salem 0, Fort Loramie 10, West Liberty-Salem 4.

Not reported: Harlan Christian at Fairlawn DH.

