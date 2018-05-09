Tuesday sports roundup: Area athletes do well at MAC meet

VERSAILLES — New Bremen’s Macy Puthoff set a school record in the long jump and several other area athletes placed first in the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday in Versailles.

All field events had finals on Tuesday, while track event finals will be on Friday in Versailles.

Puthoff was first in the long jump with 17-6.5 while Minster’s Paige Thobe was second (16-7.5). Versailles’ Kyle Jones was first in the boys long jump with (20-9).

New Knoxville’s Erin Scott was second in the girls shot put in 36-1. Minster’s Max Prenger was first in the boys shot put with 52-2 while AJ Ahrens was second with 50-9.5.

New Bremen’s Kayla Bergman was third in the girls discus with 98-3 while Logan Dicke was third in the boys discus with 145-2.

Minster’s Hannah Pack was first in the girls high jump with 5-0 while Kaitlynn Albers was third with 4-10. Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner was first in the boys high jump at 6-2 while Minster’s Jeremy Kauffman was second at 6-0.

Versailles was second in the girls 4×100-meter relay (52.29) while Minster was third (52.35). Versailles was third in the boys 4×100-meter relay in 46.53.

Versailles’ Lucy Prakel was first in the girls pole vault by clearing 11-0. New Bremen’s Celeste Kuck was second (10-6) and Minster’s Grace Butler was third (10-6).

Versailles was first in the girls 4×200-meter relay in 1:48. Minster was third (1:49.37) and New Bremen was third (1:49.59).

Minster was first in the boys 4×200-meter relay in 1:35 while Versailles was third (1:37).

New Bremen was first in the girls 4×400 relay in 4:10 while Versailles was second (4:11) and Minster was third (4:14). Versailles was first in the boys 4×400 relay in 3:37.

Minster’s girls were first in the 4×800-meter relay (9:30) while Versailles was second (10:05). Versailles was first in the boys 4×800-meter relay (8:15) while Minster was second (8:27) and New Bremen was third (8:33).

Versailles’ Dana Rose was first in the girls 100-meter hurdles (16.12) and Josh Steinbrunner was first in the boys 110-meter hurdles (14.99).

Versailles’ Ellen Peters was second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.48) while Dana Rose was third (47.45). Josh Steinbrunner was first in the 300-meter hurdles (42.21) while Minster’s Zach Heuker was third (44.03).

New Bremen’s Macy Puthoff was second in the girls 100-meter dash (13.38). Paige Jones was first in the girls 400-meter dash (1:00) while Versailles’ Liz Watren was third (1:01.81).

Versailles’ Ava Moran was first in the girls 200-meter dash in 27.0.

Versailles’ Cole Condon was first in the boys 400-meter dash (52.52).

Softball

Fort Loramie 20, Twin Valley South 6

The Redskins led 11-6 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning and tacked on nine runs to run away to a win in a Division IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie had 20 hits and three errors while Twin Valley South had seven hits and three errors.

Heather Eilerman was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs for Fort Loramie. Aleah Frilling was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and three runs, Clara Gephart was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one run, Alaina Pleiman was 4 for 4 with three runs and Macy Imwalle was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs.

Frilling picked up the win. She pitched five innings and allowed one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts.

The Redskins travel to Covington for a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Riverside 21, Yellow Springs 0

The Pirates made quick of work of Yellow Springs and earned a Division IV sectional opener win on Tuesday in De Graff.

Riverside scored nine runs in the first inning and cruised to a victory from there. Riverside had 14 hits and two errors while Yellow Springs had one hit and three errors.

Jalynn Stanley had 13 strikeouts in the win. She pitched five innings, and one Yellow Springs player got on base.

Kristin Davidson was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and four runs, Alexis Snow was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs, Courtnie Smith was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs and three runs, Kierstyn Severt was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Stanley was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Stanley had a double and a triple.

Riverside will host Botkins in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Tri-Village 9, Fairlawn 0

Tri-Village scored seven runs in the third inning to run away to a win in a Division IV sectional opener on Tuesday in New Madison.

The Patriots had seven hits and no errors while Fairlawn had five hits and three errors.

Brittany Strunk was 2 for 2 for Fairlawn. Strunk had a double and Lauren Dudgeon had a triple.

Skylar Jones was charged with the loss. She pitched four innings and had five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Triad 11, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic struck out 13 times as Triad rolled to a win in a Division IV sectional opener on Tuesday in North Lewisburg. The Cardinals opened with a big first inning as they scored five runs.

Regular season

Wapakoneta 13, New Bremen 5

The Redskins scored six runs in the second to take control of a nonconference game on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.

New Bremen had nine hits and five errors while Wapakoneta had 14 hits and one error.

Marissa Topp was 3 for 4 for New Bremen with 2 RBIs. Abbi Thieman was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs. Thieman and Taylor Paul each had a double.

Molly Smith was charged with the loss for New Bremen. She pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on nine hits.

Other scores: Anna 15, Bethel 4.

Baseball

Fairmont 7, Sidney 0

Sidney lost in a Division I sectional opener on Tuesday in Kettering. The Yellow Jackets finish the season 9-13 overall.

No statistics or details about the game were submitted.

Marion Local 9, New Knoxville 6

A bad first inning was too much for New Knoxville to overcome in a Division IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

The Flyers took a 5-0 lead in the first. Though the Rangers scored four in the second, Marion Local scored the next four runs to take a 9-4 lead before New Knoxville scored two in the seventh to narrow the final score.

New Knoxville had seven hits and three errors while Marion Local had seven hits and two errors.

Patrick Covert was 1 for 3 for New Knoxville with 2 RBIs and one run.

Jared Osborne picked up the loss on the mound. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on three hits with seven walks.

Minster’s Jeremy Kauffman competes in the high jump during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. Kauffman was second by clearing 6-0. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050918SVersTrack5-1.jpg Minster’s Jeremy Kauffman competes in the high jump during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. Kauffman was second by clearing 6-0. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Jane Homan competes in the pole vault during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050918SVersTrack4-1.jpg New Bremen’s Jane Homan competes in the pole vault during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Knoxville’s Samantha Stienecker competes in the long jump during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050918SVersTrack3-1.jpg New Knoxville’s Samantha Stienecker competes in the long jump during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Knoxville’s Hunter Fultz competes in the discus during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050918SVersTrack2-1.jpg New Knoxville’s Hunter Fultz competes in the discus during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Kenia McEldowney, left, takes the baton from Maria Mangen during the 4×800 meter relay during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. The Tigers finished second in 10:05. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050918SVersTrack1-1.jpg Versailles’ Kenia McEldowney, left, takes the baton from Maria Mangen during the 4×800 meter relay during the Midwest Athletic Conference championship meet preliminaries on Tuesday at Versailles. The Tigers finished second in 10:05. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie, Riverside earn sectional softball wins

Staff report