Wednesday roundup: Area squads compete in SCAL, GWOC meets

TROY — Sidney’s boys and girls boys track and field teams competed in the Greater Western Ohio Conference championship meet preliminaries on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Jalen Hudgins and Josiah Hudgins had the biggest night for the boys squad. Jalen Hudgins was third in the 100-meter dash in 11.67 and third in the 200-meter dash in 23.45. Josiah Hudgins was third in high jump at 6-1 and third in long jump with 20-4.5.

Jalen Hudgins, Josiah Hudgins, Eric Pulfer and Kelton Stockton were first in the 4×100-meter relay in 43.77. Sidney was third in the boys 4×400 relay in 3:45.

Devan Rogers was first in shot put with 53-6. Gavin Bockrath was third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:45. Braden Guinther was third in pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Emma Wiford had the best night for Sidney’s women’s squad. She was third in discus with 106-7 and in shot put with 33-11.

SCAL championship meet preliminaries held at Houston

The Shelby County Athletic League championship meet preliminaries were held on Wednesday in Houston.

All field events were finals, while all track events were preliminaries.

Houston’s David Stammen was first in the boys discus with 159-5, while Fort Loramie’s Collin Detrick was second (147-0) and Anna’s Isaac Dodds was third (128-8).

Botkins’ Grace Homan was first in girls shot put with 39-6. Houston’s Shelby Ayers was second (35-4) and Houston’s Mackenzie Wenrick was third (32-9.5).

Fort Loramie’s Jarrett Meyer was first in boys long jump at 20-2.5. Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was second (19-3) and Anna’s Kamren Steward was third (18-9.5)

Botkins’ Emma Koenig was first in girls high jump at 4-10. Anna’s Shana Roe and Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp tied for third with 4-8.

Russia’s Max Bohman was first in boys pole vault by clearing 12-0. Houston’s Dominic Beaver was second (11-6) and Russia’s Matt Siefring was third (11-0).

Fort Loramie was first in the girls 4×800 relay (10:15) while Russia was second (10:27) and Houston was third (10:52).

Houston was first in the boys 4×800 relay (8:21) while Fort Loramie was second (8:39) and Anna was third (8:43).

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the girls 100-meter hurdles (16.47) while Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was second (16.76) and Fort Loramie’s Alyssa Wrasman was third (17.11).

Fort Loramie’s Jarrett Meyer was first in the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.27) while Anna’s Austin Fogt was second (15.91) and Fairlawn’s Emily Lessing was third (14.48).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was first in the girls 100-meter dash (13.39) while Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese was second (13.62) and Fairlawn’s Madison Huelskamp was third (14.27).

Anna’s Jeffrey Richards was first in the boys 100-meter dash (11.87) while Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was second (11.95) and Anna’s Ian Bollheimer was third (11.98).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was first in the girls 400-meter dash (1:02) while Danielle Berning was second (1:03) and Russia’s Jessica York was third (1:04).

Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas was first in the boys 400-meter dash (52.40) while Anna’s Bart Bixler was second (52.62) and Russia’s Michael Ditmer was third (53.23).

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the girls 300-meter hurdles (46.43) while Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was second (48.59) and Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp was third (51.73).

Anna’s Austin Fogt was first in the boys 300-meter hurdles (42.07) while Colton Nanik was second (42.55) and Jarrett Meyer was third (44.66).

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the girls 200-meter dash (26.86) while Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was second (27.14) and Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was third (28.29).

Anna’s Jeffrey Richards was first in the boys 200-meter dash (24.02) while Houston’s Dakota Francis was second (24.33) and Russia’s Michael Ditmer was third (24.39).

Baseball

Anna 13, Troy Christian 3

Zach White had a big game to help the Rockets earn a run-rule win over Troy Christian in a Division III sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Anna.

The Rockets had 11 hits and no errors while Troy Christian had six hits and three errors. Anna scored four runs in each of the first three innings to take control.

White was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and four runs for the Rockets. Aidan Endsley was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and three runs. White had a triple, and Jared Seigle had a three-run double.

White picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

Anna advances to face Dayton Christian in a Div. III sectional final on Wednesday at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle.

Fort Loramie 3, Ansonia 0

The Redskins earned a win in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Fort Loramie.

After getting three runs in the first inning off Ansonia starter Ry Fortkamp, the Redskins’ offense sputtered the rest of the way, getting two hits over the next five innings.

Fort Loramie’s three runs in the first came after a hit by Dylan Albers, then Austin Siegel was hit by a pitch. CJ Billing lifted a fly ball to right that was misplayed in windy conditions, and two runs scored. Eli Rosengarten followed with an RBI single to put the Redskins ahead 3-0.

Mason Kemper got the win. He ran into trouble in the fourth, but Eli Rosengarten came on in relief to get the Redskins out of a jam.

With bases loaded and no one out in the fourth, Rosengarten was called on and got the next three outs, two on strikeouts and one on a great play by third baseman Mike Hoying.

Ansonia put two runners on base in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, but Rosengarten would always pitch out of trouble and get the Redskins out of the jam each time.

Fort Loramie advances to face Triad on Wednesday in a Div. IV sectional final at Sidney.

Russia 11, Riverside 1

Russia scored six runs in the third inning to pull away to a run-rule win in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

Russia had 14 hits and no errors while Riverside had two hits and one error.

Leadoff hitter Dion Puthoff was 4 for 4 with 1 RBI and three runs for the Raiders. Carter Francis was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Will Sherman was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and three runs and Hunter Cohee was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and one run. Francis had two doubles while Puthoff and Sherman each had one.

Cohee pitched a complete game for the Raiders. He allowed one earned run in five innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Trey Lane was charged with the loss for Riverside. He allowed nine earned runs in three innings on 11 hits with three strikeouts.

Russia advances to face Lehman Catholic in a Division IV sectional final next Wednesday at Newton High School.

Versailles 16, Dixie 1

Versailles picked up a big win in a Division III sectional semifinal against Dixie on Wednesday.

Dixie scored the game’s first run in the top half of the first inning, then Versailles scored 16 unanswered runs with three in the first, three in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth.

Versailles had 13 hits and no errors while Dixie had two hits and one error.

Cole Niekamp pitched the complete game for Versailles and allowed one earned run on two hits, no walks and nine strikeouts. After giving up two hits in the first inning, Niekamp was perfect the final four innings.

Offensively Kurtis Rutschilling was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three runs and 5 RBIs. Niekamp was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, 2 RBIs and a run. Keaton McEldowney was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and four runs. Noah Richard was 1 for 2 with a home run, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in four runs.

Versailles now advances to play Arcanum for a sectional championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Northmont.

Softball

Scores: Houston 12, Jackson Center 4.

