Lehman Catholic’s Kameron Lee, Seth Sargent make college choices

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

SIDNEY — One provided incredible athleticism and skill to the Lehman Catholic football offense, while the other paved the way for one of the most successful offenses in Division VII

Earlier this week, receiver/defensive back/punter Kameron Lee and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Seth Sargent made their college choices in the Lehman Catholic High School library.

“I think both of these guys have tremendous upside,” Lehman football coach/athletic director Richard Roll said. “Not just for the football program, I am saying this is great for the school. We had eight seniors sign this year.”

Kameron Lee

The son of Kris and Peg Lee continued in a family tradition, choosing to play at Capital University next year.

Kristopher Lee graduated this year after playing football for Capital, while Kassie Lee is currently on the track and field team at Capital

“When it came down to it — and cost wasn’t going to be a factor, then Capital was where I was comfortable,” Kameron Lee said. “Especially since my brother (Kris Lee) is going to be an assistant coach there this year.”

Lee, a 6-foot-4, 205 pound receiver, achieved numerous accomplishments at Lehman.

During his junior season, he completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, seven passes for 51 yards, ran the ball seven times for 51 yards and caught 24 passes for 296 yards and one TD. He also had 16 tackles and one interception and was named first team All-NWCC punter, averaging 35.3 yards on nine punts.

As a senior, he completed five of seven passes for 81 yards, rushed for 81 yards and one touchdown on eight carries and caught 31 passes for 539 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 27 tackles on defense, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

He was named first team All-NWCC as a receiver and second team as a punter, averaging 35.9 yards and 33 punts.

He was named first team All-Southwest District and third team All-Ohio in Dvision VII.

“There is always more you can learn about the game — especially at the college level,” Lee said. “It is so much harder. I know that from watching my brother play the last four years.”

Lee was also a standout in basketball the last two seasons, averaging a double-double in scoring and rebounds.

“I am definitely going to tryout for basketball,” Lee said. “I will have to red-shirt next year (football) because of my shoulder (labrum). It was difficult in a way (the injuries), but I think it was also good. It taught me patience, which is something I don’t have a lot of.

“There were times in basketball where it (his shoulder) would pop out and I would have to pop it back in because my teammates needed me. I probably love basketball more, but I have always loved football. I am going to play football and try out for basketball.”

Seth Sargent

Sargent, a 6-4, 245-pound physical presence on the line of scrimmage on both sides for Lehman, said his decision to go to Trine Unviversity in Angola, Indiana was an easy one.

“I liked everything about it,” Sargent said. “I am excited about it. I am not sure what position I am going to play (on the line), but whatever position they ask me to play, I will play.”

At Lehman, the son of Matt and Lora Sargent paved the way for one big play after another for the Lehman offense, opening gaping holes.

He was named second team All-NWCC as a junior and first team All-NWCC and first team All-Southwest District as a senior.

Sargent also had 27 tackles and two fumble recoveries on defense over the last two season.

But, the job he did on the offensive line is best reflected in the numbers.

His junior season, Lehman passed for 1,590 yards and threw for 2,217 yards, just short of 4,000 yards.

The numbers were even more gaudy this past season, when Lehman topped 5,000 total yards on offense.

The Cavaliers passed for 1,733 yards, while rushing for 3,458 yards one 374 carries, almost 10 yards per carry.

“It (college football) is something I have thought about ever since I started playing pee-wee football,” Sargent said. “I have always played on the line. I have always enjoyed it.”

And Sargent can’t wait to play at the next level.

“I am excited about the opportunity and looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

Roll agreed.

“Just like Kam (Lee), I think both guys have a lot of untapped potential,” Roll said. “You haven’t seen the best in them yet. Trine has been after Seth (Sargent) for awhile. I think it is a really good fit for him.”

And it was a good day for Lehman Catholic — as two very different football players take their games to the next level.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

Kameron Lee, center front, signs his letter of intent to play football for Capital University on Wednesday at Lehman Catholic. Sitting with him are his mother, Peg Kameron, left, and dad, Kris Kameron. Standing are, left to right, football coaches Kent Witt and Dick Roll, Kirstyn Lee, Darien Wilkerson and Kassie Lee. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051018LehSign2.jpg Kameron Lee, center front, signs his letter of intent to play football for Capital University on Wednesday at Lehman Catholic. Sitting with him are his mother, Peg Kameron, left, and dad, Kris Kameron. Standing are, left to right, football coaches Kent Witt and Dick Roll, Kirstyn Lee, Darien Wilkerson and Kassie Lee. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Seth Sargent, center, signs his letter of intent to play football for Trine University on Wednesday at Lehman Catholic. Watching Seth sign are, left to right, his dad, Matt Sargent, football coaches Kent Witt and Dick Roll and his mom Lora Sargent. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051018LehSign3.jpg Seth Sargent, center, signs his letter of intent to play football for Trine University on Wednesday at Lehman Catholic. Watching Seth sign are, left to right, his dad, Matt Sargent, football coaches Kent Witt and Dick Roll and his mom Lora Sargent. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lee headed to Capital, Sargent headed to Trine

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com