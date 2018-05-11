Thursday roundup: Russia beats Ansonia 9-0, advances to sectional final

RUSSIA — Russia earned a spot in a Division IV sectional final with a 9-0 win over Ansonia on Thursday.

Russia, the sectional’s No. 6 seed, advances to face No. 1 seed Newton in a sectional final next Tuesday at Bradford.

The Raiders had 10 hits and one error on Thursday while Ansonia had two hits and three errors.

Lexi Monnin was 2 for 3 for Russia with 1 RBI and three runs. Kylee Sherman was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one run while Jenna Cordonnier was 2 for 3. Monnin, Sherman and Grace Saunders each hit a double.

Saunders picked the win up on the mound. She pitched seven innings and had two strikeouts.

Covington 12, Fort Loramie 7

The Buccaneers scored four runs in the sixth to run away to a win in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Thursday in Covington.

Fort Loramie scored one run in each the fifth and sixth innings to cut Covington’s lead to 8-7. The Buccs scored four runs on five hits in the sixth to pull away to the win.

The Redskins had nine hits and one error while Covington had 14 hits and three errors.

Alaina Pleiman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Redskins. Aleah Frilling hit a home run.

Frilling was charged with the loss. She allowed 11 earned runs in six innings with two strikeouts.

Newton 10, Houston 8

Houston nearly rallied in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Thursday in Newton, but the Indians held on to advance to next Tuesday’s sectional final against Russia at Bradford.

Newton jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning, but Houston scored two in the third and four in the fourth. After Newton scored one in the fourth, Houston got two more in the fifth but could not get any closer.

“I was very proud of the way the girls battled back,” Houston coach Brent New said. “They played a tremendous game offensively and defensively and could have easily given up after that first inning. It was one of the best efforts a Houston softball team has ever given.”

Addie White, Judith Gillem and Brooklyn Felver each had two hits for Houston. Felver pitched five innings of relief only giving up one run. She came on in the first inning with two outs in the first.

Riverside 20, Botkins 1

The Pirates scored 13 runs in the third inning to run away to a win in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside had 14 hits and two errors while Botkins had five hits and four errors.

Marissa Davis was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and four runs for Riverside while Kristin Davidson was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Alexis Snow was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two runs, Courtnie Smith was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two runs and Kierstyn Severt was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and one run.

Davis, Snow and Jalynn Stanley each hit home runs, while Smith had a triple and a double. Leah Kelsey also had a double.

Stanley earned the win in the circle for Riverside. She pitched five innings and allowed one unearned run with 10 strikeouts.

Riverside, the sectional’s No. 5 seed, advances to face No. 7 Franklin-Monroe in a sectional final on Tuesday at Houston.

New Bremen 10, Upper Scioto Valley 0

The Cardinals earned a run-rule win on Thursday in a Division IV sectional semifinal in New Bremen.

The Cardinals had 12 hits and no errors while Upper Scioto Valley had two hits and three errors.

Taylor Paul was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for New Bremen with one run while Lauren Cordonnier was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one run. Marissa Topp was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and one run and Abbi Thieman was 2 for 3 with three runs. Hanna Tenkman was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one double for New Bremen.

Molly Smith picked up the win for New Bremen. She pitched five innings and had three strikeouts.

New Bremen advances to face Minster in a sectional final on Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

Minster 7, Marion Local 1

The Wildcats advanced to a Division IV sectional final with a big win on Thursday in Minster.

Minster scored three runs in the third to pull away from Marion Local. The Wildcats will face New Bremen in a Div. IV sectional final on Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

The Wildcats had eight hits and three errors while Marion Local had four hits and six errors.

Taylor Homan was 2 for 4 with one run for Minster.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win for the Wildcats. She pitched seven innings, allowed one unearned run and had five strikeouts.

Baseball

Minster 4, Marion Local 1

Minster earned a win over the Flyers in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Thursday.

The Wildcats, which are the No. 4 seed in the Coldwater Div. IV district, advance to face St. Henry in a sectional final next Wednesday at Coldwater.

Minster had three hits and one error while Marion Local had six hits and two errors. The Wildcats drew eight walks, compared to four by Marion Local.

Jack Olberding had a double for Minster. Isaac Schmiesing scored two runs.

Austin Brown earned the win on the mound for Minster. He pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Convoy Crestview 5, New Bremen 3

Crestview took advantage of New Bremen errors and scored three runs in the fourth inning to pull ahead in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Thursday in New Bremen. The Cardinals scored two runs in the seventh but couldn’t pull closer.

New Bremen had six hits and five errors while Crestview had seven hits and two errors.

Luke Vonderhaar was 2 for 4 for New Bremen with 2 RBIs.

Justin Tenkman picked up the loss. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

Regular season

Anna 10, Fairlawn 0

Anna clinched a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title with a run-rule win over Fairlawn on Thursday.

The Rockets had nine hits and one error while Fairlawn had three hits and four errors.

Carter Elliott was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run, Seth Stiefel was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one run and Zach White was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one run. White and Elliott each had a double, and White had a triple.

Cole Maurer picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up three hits. He had two strikeouts.

Anna finishes SCAL play with a 10-2 record and is tied for first place with Fort Loramie. Russia played at Fairlawn on Friday. If the Raiders won, they would also tie for first with the Rockets and Redskins.

Jackson Center 13, Houston 0

The Tigers earned a run-rule SCAL win on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center had 10 hits and no errors while Houston had three hits and four errors.

Jacob Francis was 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs and two runs for Jackson Center while Coltin Rose was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and two runs. Bryce Sosby was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs. Francis hit a double.

Jansen Frye picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings with one strikeout.

