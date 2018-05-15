All-SCAL baseball teams announced

The Shelby County Athletic League announced all-SCAL teams on Tuesday. Russia senior pitcher Hunter Cohee was named the SCAL player of the year for the second consecutive year.
Complete teams are below.
First Team
Name, Grade, School
Hunter Cohee, 12, Russia
Dylan Albers, 12, Fort Loramie
Zach White, 12, Anna
Jacob Francis, 11, Jackson Center
Jared Middendorf, 11, Fort Loramie
Derek Coverstone, 12, Anna
Dion Puthoff, 12, Russia
Howie Ludwig, 11, Houston
Carter Mescher, 11, Fort Loramie
Player of the year: Hunter Cohee, Russia
Second Team
Name, Grade, School
Aidan Endsley, 12, Anna
Daniel Kearns, 11, Russia
Nick Buettner, 12, Botkins
CJ Billing, 11, Fort Loramie
Carter Elliott, 11, Anna
Carter Francis, 11, Russia
Jack Dapore, 12, Russia
Bryce Sosby, 12, Jackson Center
Nathan Ratermann, 11, Fort Loramie
Honorable Mention
School, Name, Grade
Anna: Caleb Kauffman, 12; Seth Stiefel, 12; Jarred Seigle, 11.
Botkins: Tristen Burns, 10.
Fairlawn: Doug Wright, 11; Jordan Lessing, 9.
Fort Loramie: Mike Hoying, 12.
Houston: Brennan Arnold, 10.
Russia: Will Sherman, 11.
