All-SCAL baseball teams announced

The Shelby County Athletic League announced all-SCAL teams on Tuesday. Russia senior pitcher Hunter Cohee was named the SCAL player of the year for the second consecutive year.

Complete teams are below.

First Team

Name, Grade, School

Hunter Cohee, 12, Russia

Dylan Albers, 12, Fort Loramie

Zach White, 12, Anna

Jacob Francis, 11, Jackson Center

Jared Middendorf, 11, Fort Loramie

Derek Coverstone, 12, Anna

Dion Puthoff, 12, Russia

Howie Ludwig, 11, Houston

Carter Mescher, 11, Fort Loramie

Player of the year: Hunter Cohee, Russia

Second Team

Name, Grade, School

Aidan Endsley, 12, Anna

Daniel Kearns, 11, Russia

Nick Buettner, 12, Botkins

CJ Billing, 11, Fort Loramie

Carter Elliott, 11, Anna

Carter Francis, 11, Russia

Jack Dapore, 12, Russia

Bryce Sosby, 12, Jackson Center

Nathan Ratermann, 11, Fort Loramie

Honorable Mention

School, Name, Grade

Anna: Caleb Kauffman, 12; Seth Stiefel, 12; Jarred Seigle, 11.

Botkins: Tristen Burns, 10.

Fairlawn: Doug Wright, 11; Jordan Lessing, 9.

Fort Loramie: Mike Hoying, 12.

Houston: Brennan Arnold, 10.

Russia: Will Sherman, 11.

Russia senior Hunter Cohee slides into third base during an SCAL game against Anna in April. Cohee was named the SCAL player of the year for the second consecutive year.

