Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning signs with Wooster

FORT LORAMIE —Fort Loramie senior Evan Berning signed a national letter last week to play basketball at the College of Wooster.

Berning was a three-year starter and point guard for the Redskins and helped guide them to a 59-22 record with three sectional championships and two district championships. Last season, he helped the team win a Shelby County League title and finish as regional runner-ups.

Berning was named first team all-SCAL, first team District 9, second team all-Southwest District and honorable mention all-Ohio.

Wooster is among the best programs in Division III and is a regular the top 25. The Scots, which compete in the North Coast Athletic Conference, are a mainstay in the NCAA tournament. Wooster has won more games in the last 18 years than any other Division III team in the country.

“Evan worked extremely hard on the game on his own time and deserves the opportunity to play at the next level,” Fort Loramie coach Corey Britton said. “He is a great young man, and I am excited to watch him compete at the next level. Wooster got a great player and a fantastic person.”

Evan will be coached by Steve Moore at Wooster, who has amassed over 820 wins during his career.

“We are very pleased that Evan has chosen Wooster to continue his academic and basketball careers,” Moore said. “Evan is a very skilled player and possesses excellent on the court intelligence. We are also impressed with Evan’s defensive ability and his desire to play on that end of the court. Evan is a very unselfish player who will fit in very well with our team concept and style of play.”

Evan Berning poses with family and Fort Loramie coach Corey Britton, back right, after signing with the College of Wooster for basketball during a ceremony at Fort Loramie last week. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Evan-Berning-2-2-1.jpg Evan Berning poses with family and Fort Loramie coach Corey Britton, back right, after signing with the College of Wooster for basketball during a ceremony at Fort Loramie last week. Courtesy photo Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning signs a national letter of intent to play basketball for the College of Wooster during a ceremony at the high school last week. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Evan-Berning-pose-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning signs a national letter of intent to play basketball for the College of Wooster during a ceremony at the high school last week. Courtesy photo

Berning was 3-year starter for Redskins, helped team go 59-22