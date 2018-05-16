Tuesday roundup: Riverside edges Franklin-Monroe for sectional title

HOUSTON — Riverside won a back-and-forth game to claim a Division IV sectional title on Thursday. The Pirates scored two runs in the fifth to pull ahead for good to an 8-7 win over Franklin-Monroe.

After Franklin-Monroe and Riverside both scored two runs in the first inning, the Jets took a 4-3 lead in the third. Riverside took its first lead of the day at 6-4 with three runs in the fourth inning.

Franklin-Monroe reclaimed the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth, but the Pirates scored two runs in the bottom half to pull ahead.

Riverside had eight hits and two errors while Franklin-Monroe had nine hits and one error.

Marissa Davis had a home run on each of her three at-bats and had 4 RBIs. Jalynn Stanley and Shelby Giles also each hit homers. Lauren Anderson had a double.

Stanley picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game an allowed five earned runs. She had four strikeouts.

Riverside advances to face Mechanicsburg in a Division IV district final on Friday at Newton. The Indians advanced to the district final with a 13-1 win over Covington on Friday.

Minster vs. New Bremen postponed

Minster and New Bremen’s Div. IV sectional final scheduled for Tuesday in Wapakoneta was postponed to Wednesday.