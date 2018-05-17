Wednesday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Triad 6-1 for district final berth

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie beat Triad 6-1 in a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday at Sidney High School to advance to a district final game on Friday in Troy.

Wednesday’s game started ominously for the Redskins. Triad senior Briley Harlan led off the first with a hit and moved to second base on a fielder’s choice. He then would score on an error by Fort Loramie.

Though trailing 1-0 just one out into the game, the Redskins buckled down. Pitcher Jared Middendorf allowed only two additional hits with six strikeouts in the last six innings.

Fort Loramie’s offense came alive with a one-out hit in the bottom of the first from Dylan Albers. After a wild pitch and a stolen base, the Redskins failed to get him home.

That would not be the case for the next four innings however.

Nathan Ratermann led off the second inning with a hit. With the hit-and-run on, he made it to second on a fielder’s choice groundout. Eli Rosengarten then came up big with the first of his three hits on the day, a line drive hit to left field.

Ratermann was held at third and then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Shane Hilgefort to tie the game 1-1.

In the third, Albers led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly from CJ Billing.

Albers had a busy day, going 3 for 4, with two stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI.

In the fourth, the Redskins added three more runs on doubles by Rosengarten and Devin Wehrman and RBI singles from Albers and Billing.

Loramie added a run in the fifth on another key hit from Rosengarten, a double to left center that drove in Ratermann.

Ratermann and Wehrman were 2 for 2 to contribute to Loramie’s 11 hits on the day.

The Redskins will face Tri-County North in a district final at 5 p.m. on Friday at Duke Park in Troy.

Minster 5, St. Henry 1

Minster was ready for a rematch with St. Henry in a Div. IV sectional final on Wednesday in Coldwater.

Both teams had seven hits, but Minster was able to lump its together in two innings while St. Henry’s were scattered through seven innings.

St. Henry beat Minster 13-3 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on April 12.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead and scored two in the seventh. The Redskins scored one in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t come closer.

Jack Heitbrink drew a walk to lead off Minster in the fifth. After a sacrifice bunt by Austin Shinabery, Adam Knapke hit a single. August Boehnlein then popped out, but the Wildcats got two hits with two outs.

Jared Hoying hit a line-drive double to center field to score two runs, then Jared Olberding hit an RBI-single to center field to score Hoying.

Isaac Schmiesing hit an RBI-single to right field and Alex Lehmkuhl hit an infield score to bring in another run in the seventh.

Austin Brown picked up the win for Minster. He pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run. He had four strikeouts.

Minster advances to face Convoy Crestview in a district final on Friday at Coldwater.

Softball

Minster 4, New Bremen 3, 8 inn.

Minster scored three runs in the eighth to battle back and beat New Bremen in a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday in Wapakoneta.

Molly Smith hit a two-run single in the top of the eighth to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. New Bremen couldn’t hold on in the bottom half, though.

Karly Richard walked with one out in the eighth, then Danielle Bahorst hit a one-run triple to center field. Taylor Homan hit a single on an infield pop fly to score Barhorst and tie the game 3-3.

New Bremen intentionally walked Emily Stubbs and Laney Hemmelgarn to load the bases. Alice Schmiesing then stuck out, but pitcher Jenna Poeppelman then hit an infield single to score a run and clinch a win for the Wildcats.

Minster had seven hits and two errors while New Bremen had six hits and no errors.

Poeppelman picked up the win in the circle. She pitched eight innings and allowed one earned run. She had five strikeouts. Poeppelman and Barhorst were 2 for 4 at the plate.

Molly Smith was charged with the loss for New Bremen. She pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs. She had five strikeouts.

Smith was 2 for 4 at the plate. Marissa Topp was 3 for 4, and Erin Smith had a double.

Minster baseball, softball squads earn district berths