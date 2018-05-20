Saturday roundup: Huge rally lifts Minster over Convoy Crestview

COLDWATER — Crestview scored nine runs in the seventh inning to take a six-run lead over Minster in a Division IV district final.

Insurmountable? Not for Minster’s bats.

The Wildcats responded with seven runs in the bottom half to rally and earn a 14-13 win, which puts the them in a regional final against rival Fort Loramie on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield.

Three of Crestview’s first five batters in the seventh were hit by a pitch, and the other two walked, which cut Minster’s lead to 7-6. The Knights scored seven more runs on two hits, two walks, an error and a fielder’s choice to take a 13-7 lead.

Crestview never got an out in the bottom half, though, as Minster scored seven runs on four hits to storm back.

Austin Shinabery led off the inning with a double to center field, then Adam Knapke hit a ground ball single to short stop. Mike Ketner then walked, and Jared Hoying hit a ground ball that Crestview couldn’t field, which resulted in one run. Jack Olberding was then hit by a pitch, which forced another run across the plate.

Minster (22-7) pulled within 13-10 after Isaac Schmiesing walked, then Alex Lehmkuhl singled on a hard ground ball to left field to score two runs.

Jared Huelsman was hit a by a pitch to load the bases, and Jack Heitbrink singled to center field to score Schmiesing and Lehmkuhl and give the Wildcats the win.

The Wildcats had nine hits and one error while Crestview had five hits and five errors.

Lehmkuhl had a triple for Minster and Jacob Hoying and Shinabery both doubled. Lehmkuhl was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs.

Knapke picked up the win after recording the final two outs of the seventh. He allowed one hit. Heitbrink started and went four innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit and five walks. He had five strikeouts.

Thursday’s regional semifinal will be a rubber match between the Wildcats and Fort Loramie. The Wildcats won a nonconference game 6-2 on April 7 in Minster and the Redskins won a nonconference game 11-1 on April 21 in Fort Loramie.

Softball

Parkway 5, Minster 2

Parkway scored four runs in the sixth inning to run away from Minster in a Division IV district final on Saturday in Wapakoneta.

Parkway had seven hits and three errors while Minster had four hits and one error.

Emma Schmiesing had a double for Minster. Jenna Poeppelman was charged with the loss in the circle.

The Wildcats finish 21-7.

Mechanicsburg 3, Riverside 1

The Indians hit first and scored first, plating a run in the top of the first and adding another in the third. Riverside scored a run in the fifth inning, but the Indians got it back in the sixth.

Shelby Giles was 2 for 3 for Riverside. Jalynn Stanley picked up the loss.

The Pirates finish 20-3.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Baseball

Middletown Madison 1, Versailles 0

Middletown Madison got a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Versailles 1-0 in a district championship game on Friday at Springfield Kenton Ridge.

Versailles and Middletown Madison were scoreless through the first seven innings on Friday. Then in the eighth the Mohawks got a leadoff walk by Tristan Sipple. He advanced on sacrifices by Justin Gray and Reid Davis then scored the game’s lone run on a single by Cameron Svarda.

Versailles had three hits and one error while Madison had seven hits and one error.

Kurtis Rutschilling was 2 for 3 for Versailles and Cole Niekamp was 1 for 3. Keaton McEldowney walked and stole a base. Zach Griesdorn reached base on an error.

Niekamp, who is committed to Ohio State, pitched the complete game. He allowed one earned run on seven hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Versailles finishes with an 18-5 record.

