Sidney’s Rogers qualifies for state meet

Sidney senior Devan Rogers has had one of the most storied athletic careers in the school’s history. During the Division I regional track meet on Friday in Huber Heights, he guaranteed he’ll compete as a Yellow Jacket during the last possible day.

Rogers, who graduated on Saturday, will play in the last athletic event of the school year during the Division I state track meet next Saturday afternoon at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Rogers finished third in shot put to earn a state berth with a throw of 54-2.

Rogers is a 12-time letterwinner for Sidney. He also played football and basketball and signed to play the former at Toledo last winter.

Rogers’ best throw this season is 55-9.5. He’s the only Sidney athlete to qualify for state.

Sidney’s Devan Rogers throws a shot put during a meet in 2017. Rogers qualified for state during the Division I regional meet on Friday at Wayne High School. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Devan-Rogers.jpg Sidney’s Devan Rogers throws a shot put during a meet in 2017. Rogers qualified for state during the Division I regional meet on Friday at Wayne High School.