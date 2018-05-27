Sidney’s Rogers qualifies for state meet

Sidney senior Devan Rogers has had one of the most storied athletic careers in the school’s history. During the Division I regional track meet on Friday in Huber Heights, he guaranteed he’ll compete as a Yellow Jacket during the last possible day.
Rogers, who graduated on Saturday, will play in the last athletic event of the school year during the Division I state track meet next Saturday afternoon at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Rogers finished third in shot put to earn a state berth with a throw of 54-2.
Rogers is a 12-time letterwinner for Sidney. He also played football and basketball and signed to play the former at Toledo last winter.
Rogers’ best throw this season is 55-9.5. He’s the only Sidney athlete to qualify for state.
