Track and field: Minster girls win regional title

TROY — Minster’s seniors have been working towards a Division III track and field state championship since they narrowly finished second to Anna last year. They took their second-to-last step toward that goal by winning a regional title at Friday’s Division III regional meet at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats can take their last step toward a title on Friday and Saturday during the state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

They’re far from the only area athletes who will be looking for gold.

Twenty-seven area athletes and 11 relays qualified for next weekend’s Div. III state meet during the regional meet, which had preliminaries and some field finals on Wednesday. The top four finishers in each event qualify to the state meet.

Aside from Minster’s girls big day, Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished as runner-up, slightly behind champion Waynesfield-Goshen.

BOYS

Meyer helps Redskins earn second-place finish

Jarrett Meyer had a great day to help the Redskins to their runner-up finish. He was second in the 110 hurdles (15.07) and third in the 300 hurdles (39.71).

Joe Ballas was second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:25 and second in the 800 in 1:56. Jake Rethman was third in the 3,200-meter run (9:47). Collin Detrick was fourth in shout put with 48-9.5.

Fort Loramie gathered 66 points, just six shy of champion Waynesfield-Goshen.

Houston, Riverside athletes qualify for state

Houston had two runners pick up a second event at state.

Tristan Freistuhler and Ethan Knouff had both advanced on the Houston 4×800 relay team on Wednesday.

Freistuhler advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 run (4:23) while Knouff advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 800 (1:56).

Riverside’s Caleb Stevens earned a state berth. He was fourth in the 200-meter dash (22.66) and edged out Waynefield-Goshen’s Gabriel James (22.72).

Close miss

Russia’s Michael Ditmer was fifth in the 400-meter dash (51.73) and missed a trip to Columbus by a little over a second.

GIRLS

Lehman Catholic’s O’Leary, Magoteaux head to state

Lehman Catholic senior Alanna O’Leary may have won the 200-meter run on Friday in 25.65 seconds.

But that was not what her excited.

What did was teaming with Lindsey Magoteaux, Rylie McIver and Lauren McFarland for second in the 4×100 relay in 49.85 seconds.

“That’s because of all the hard work we have put in, working and developing the relay team,” O’Leary said. “It has been a lot of work and I can speak for the others when I say it is very rewarding (to make it to state). I am running with two sophomores and a freshman so I get to show them and help prepare them for what state is like.”

O’Leary ran in the 4×200 relay at district, but they elected to scratch from that Wednesday night and move her to the 4×100 relay.

“We kind of got in a situation with an injury,” O’Leary said. “So we had to make a decision whether to run in both relays and take a chance of hurting both of them or pick one and go for it. So, it worked out.”

The only drawback was the affect it had on her in the 400, where she finished seventh after placing at state in that event last year.

“I had to run it right after the 4×1,” O’Leary said. “So that was a disappointing race. I went through a tough situation in the 400 as a freshman. And the coaches really helped me get through that. And that helped me tonight. I was able to come back with a strong race in the 20o tonight.”

Magoteaux had said her goal as a freshman was to get to state.

She did that in two events.

Not only was she on the 4×200 relay, she finished second in the 100 in 12.71 seconds.

“That girl (winner Mylan Crews of Twin Valley South) ran a really great race,” Magoteaux said. “We will see what happens next week. I am happy to be going to state (in two events). I couldn’t tell if we had won the 800 relay (at the finish). I knew it was close. I am looking forward to state next week.”

Minster runs away with title

Minster finished first with 85 points, way ahead of No. 2 Columbus Grove (60). The Wildcats will have 12 athletes compete individually and in relays next weekend in Columbus.

Emma Watcke qualified individually and as a part of one relays. Watcke, a sophomore, was first in the 1,600 run (5:01) and first in the 3,200 run (11:13).

Kaitlynn Albers was fourth in the 1,600 run (5:08). Paige Thobe was third in long jump with 16-10.75.

Madeline Magoto was first in the girls 800-meter run in 2:16.73 while Cassie Francis was close behind in 2:17.11 for second place.

Minster’s 4×400 relay of Francis, Lillian Hirschfeld, Magoto and Courtney Prenger was second in 4:02.

Grace Butler was second in pole vault in 11-4.

Gephart helps Redskins finish 4th

The Redskins 4×200 relay of Alyssa Wrasman, Chloe Stang, Erin Chaney and Kennedi Gephart was third in 1:45.

Gephart qualified individually in the 200- and 400-meter dash. She was second in the 400 (57.84) and third in the 200 (25.94).

Alyssa Wrasman was third in 100 hurdles in 15.69.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished fourth overall with 42 points.

New Bremen finishes 5th

The Cardinals finished fifth in the meet, slightly behind Fort Loramie with 41 points.

Macy Puthoff, a sophomore, was first in long jump with 17-3. Tess Lane, a freshmen, was fourth in 100 hurdles in 1.34.

Julia Goettemoeller was second in the 300 hurdles (46.23). New Bremen’s 4×400 relay of Goettemoeller, Paige Jones, Rachel Kremer and Macy Puthoff was third in 4:04.

Celeste Kuck was fourth in pole vault by clearing 11-0.

Botkins sends two to state

Botkins junior Adriana Jutte was one of two Trojans to qualify for the state meet. Jutte was fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.60).

Grace Homan was second in discus (125-8).

New standard helps Fort Loramie relay

The OHSAA has installed a new rule this year that helped Fort Loramie’s 4×400 relay team qualify for state.

The top four finishers in each event in every regional qualify for the state meet. New this year, the next two fastest times from all regionals combined also qualify for the state meet.

The Redskins’ 4×400 relay finished fifth in 4:08 — but their time was one of the next two fastest from all regionals.

Close misses

Houston’s Hollie Voisard was sixth in the 800 run in 2:23, three second behind No. 4 Tess Mitchell (2:20). Minster’s Gwen Meiring was fifth in the 3,200 run in 11:16.52. Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan was fourth in 11:16.18 while Springfield Catholic Central’s Addie Engel was third in 11:16.10.

Lehman’s Magoteaux was sixth in long jump with 16-8. Russia’s Emily Bohman was sixth in pole vault by clearing 10-4.

Riverside's Ollie Jacobs competes in the 100-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fairlawn's Jackson Jones competes in the 100-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. New Bremen's Julia Goettemoeller hands off to Macy Puthoff during the 4×200 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Minster's Paige Thobe finishes the 4×100 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Lehman's Alanna O'Leary runs the 4×100 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Carson Moore hands off to Charles Wray during the 4×100 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Riverside's Kale Lone hands off to Caleb Stevens during the 4×100 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Lehman's Alanna O'Leary runs in the 400-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Kennedi Gephart runs in the 400-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Russia's Michael Ditmer runs in the 400-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Lehman's Rylie McIver competes in the 300-meter hurdles during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. New Bremen's Julia Goettemoeller competes in the 300-meter hurdles during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Goettemoeller qualified for next weekend's state meet the 300 hurdles and as a part of the 4×400 relay. Goettemoeller qualified for next weekend's state meet the 300 hurdles and as a part of the 4×400 relay. Lehman's Alanna O'Leary competes in the 200-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Kennedi Gephart competes in the 200-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Riverside's Ollie Jacobs competes in the 200-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Botkins' Emma Koenig hands off to Kelsie Burmeister during the 4×400 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. New Bremen's Rachel Kremer, right, takes off with the baton after a hand off from Julia Goettemoeller during the 4×400 meter relay in the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Evan Luthman hands off to Gavin Schulze during the 4×400 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Minster's Ivy Wolf, left, is followed closely by Fort Loramie's Kennedi Gephart during the 4×200 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Minster and Fort Loramie qualified for state in both events. Minster's Max Prenger competes in the discus during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Prenger finished third with a throw of 143-4 to qualify for the state meet. Prenger finished third with a throw of 143-4 to qualify for the state meet. Houston's David Stammen competes in boys discus during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Stammen finished fifth, narrowly missing a second consecutive state berth. Fort Loramie's Corynn Heitkamp competes in high jump during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Jarrett Meyer competes in long jump during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Minster's Broc Miller competes in the pole vault during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Dani Eilerman, right, hands off to Paige Rethman during the 4×800 in the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Collin Luthman hands off to Noah Siegel in the 4×800 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. New Bremen's Tess Lane, left, and Fort Loramie's Jenna Fischkelta compete in the 100-meter hurdles during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie's Jarrett Meyer competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Meyer was second in the 110 hurdles in Friday's final to earn a state berth. O'Leary qualified for the state meet in the event and as a part of Lehman's 4×100 relay. Lehman's Alanna O'Leary competes in the 100-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. O'Leary qualified for the state meet in the event and as a part of Lehman's 4×100 relay. Lehman Catholic's Lindsey Magoteaux competes in the 100-meter dash during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Magoteaux qualified for state by finishing second in 12.71 in Friday's regional final meet. Magoteaux qualified for state by finishing second in 12.71 in Friday's regional final meet. Minster's Andrew Broering competes in the 4×800 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Russia's Jake Goubeaux hands off to Alex Seger during the 4×800 meter relay during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Houston's Parker Cox, right, hands off to Blake Jacobs in the 4×800 meter during the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium in Troy. Russia's Anna Fiessinger, right, hands off to Claire Meyer during the 4×800 meter relay at Troy Wednesday. Minster's Cassie Francis, right, hands the baton to Kaitlynn Albers during the 4×800 relay in the Division III regional track meet on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats qualified for the state meet in all four relays, and seven athletes (including Francis and Albers) qualified individually. The Wildcats qualified for the state meet in all four relays, and seven athletes (including Francis and Albers) qualified individually.

Many area athletes qualify for next week’s state meet

By Rob Kiser

Rob Kiser is the sports editor of the Piqua Daily Call.

