Track and field: Minster girls win regional title

TROY — Minster’s seniors have been working towards a Division III track and field state championship since they narrowly finished second to Anna last year. They took their second-to-last step toward that goal by winning a regional title at Friday’s Division III regional meet at Troy Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats can take their last step toward a title on Friday and Saturday during the state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.
They’re far from the only area athletes who will be looking for gold.
Twenty-seven area athletes and 11 relays qualified for next weekend’s Div. III state meet during the regional meet, which had preliminaries and some field finals on Wednesday. The top four finishers in each event qualify to the state meet.
Aside from Minster’s girls big day, Fort Loramie’s boys squad finished as runner-up, slightly behind champion Waynesfield-Goshen.
BOYS
Meyer helps Redskins earn second-place finish
Jarrett Meyer had a great day to help the Redskins to their runner-up finish. He was second in the 110 hurdles (15.07) and third in the 300 hurdles (39.71).
Joe Ballas was second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:25 and second in the 800 in 1:56. Jake Rethman was third in the 3,200-meter run (9:47). Collin Detrick was fourth in shout put with 48-9.5.
Fort Loramie gathered 66 points, just six shy of champion Waynesfield-Goshen.
Houston, Riverside athletes qualify for state
Houston had two runners pick up a second event at state.
Tristan Freistuhler and Ethan Knouff had both advanced on the Houston 4×800 relay team on Wednesday.
Freistuhler advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 run (4:23) while Knouff advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 800 (1:56).
Riverside’s Caleb Stevens earned a state berth. He was fourth in the 200-meter dash (22.66) and edged out Waynefield-Goshen’s Gabriel James (22.72).
Close miss
Russia’s Michael Ditmer was fifth in the 400-meter dash (51.73) and missed a trip to Columbus by a little over a second.
GIRLS
Lehman Catholic’s O’Leary, Magoteaux head to state
Lehman Catholic senior Alanna O’Leary may have won the 200-meter run on Friday in 25.65 seconds.
But that was not what her excited.
What did was teaming with Lindsey Magoteaux, Rylie McIver and Lauren McFarland for second in the 4×100 relay in 49.85 seconds.
“That’s because of all the hard work we have put in, working and developing the relay team,” O’Leary said. “It has been a lot of work and I can speak for the others when I say it is very rewarding (to make it to state). I am running with two sophomores and a freshman so I get to show them and help prepare them for what state is like.”
O’Leary ran in the 4×200 relay at district, but they elected to scratch from that Wednesday night and move her to the 4×100 relay.
“We kind of got in a situation with an injury,” O’Leary said. “So we had to make a decision whether to run in both relays and take a chance of hurting both of them or pick one and go for it. So, it worked out.”
The only drawback was the affect it had on her in the 400, where she finished seventh after placing at state in that event last year.
“I had to run it right after the 4×1,” O’Leary said. “So that was a disappointing race. I went through a tough situation in the 400 as a freshman. And the coaches really helped me get through that. And that helped me tonight. I was able to come back with a strong race in the 20o tonight.”
Magoteaux had said her goal as a freshman was to get to state.
She did that in two events.
Not only was she on the 4×200 relay, she finished second in the 100 in 12.71 seconds.
“That girl (winner Mylan Crews of Twin Valley South) ran a really great race,” Magoteaux said. “We will see what happens next week. I am happy to be going to state (in two events). I couldn’t tell if we had won the 800 relay (at the finish). I knew it was close. I am looking forward to state next week.”
Minster runs away with title
Minster finished first with 85 points, way ahead of No. 2 Columbus Grove (60). The Wildcats will have 12 athletes compete individually and in relays next weekend in Columbus.
Emma Watcke qualified individually and as a part of one relays. Watcke, a sophomore, was first in the 1,600 run (5:01) and first in the 3,200 run (11:13).
Kaitlynn Albers was fourth in the 1,600 run (5:08). Paige Thobe was third in long jump with 16-10.75.
Madeline Magoto was first in the girls 800-meter run in 2:16.73 while Cassie Francis was close behind in 2:17.11 for second place.
Minster’s 4×400 relay of Francis, Lillian Hirschfeld, Magoto and Courtney Prenger was second in 4:02.
Grace Butler was second in pole vault in 11-4.
Gephart helps Redskins finish 4th
The Redskins 4×200 relay of Alyssa Wrasman, Chloe Stang, Erin Chaney and Kennedi Gephart was third in 1:45.
Gephart qualified individually in the 200- and 400-meter dash. She was second in the 400 (57.84) and third in the 200 (25.94).
Alyssa Wrasman was third in 100 hurdles in 15.69.
Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished fourth overall with 42 points.
New Bremen finishes 5th
The Cardinals finished fifth in the meet, slightly behind Fort Loramie with 41 points.
Macy Puthoff, a sophomore, was first in long jump with 17-3. Tess Lane, a freshmen, was fourth in 100 hurdles in 1.34.
Julia Goettemoeller was second in the 300 hurdles (46.23). New Bremen’s 4×400 relay of Goettemoeller, Paige Jones, Rachel Kremer and Macy Puthoff was third in 4:04.
Celeste Kuck was fourth in pole vault by clearing 11-0.
Botkins sends two to state
Botkins junior Adriana Jutte was one of two Trojans to qualify for the state meet. Jutte was fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.60).
Grace Homan was second in discus (125-8).
New standard helps Fort Loramie relay
The OHSAA has installed a new rule this year that helped Fort Loramie’s 4×400 relay team qualify for state.
The top four finishers in each event in every regional qualify for the state meet. New this year, the next two fastest times from all regionals combined also qualify for the state meet.
The Redskins’ 4×400 relay finished fifth in 4:08 — but their time was one of the next two fastest from all regionals.
Close misses
Houston’s Hollie Voisard was sixth in the 800 run in 2:23, three second behind No. 4 Tess Mitchell (2:20). Minster’s Gwen Meiring was fifth in the 3,200 run in 11:16.52. Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan was fourth in 11:16.18 while Springfield Catholic Central’s Addie Engel was third in 11:16.10.
Lehman’s Magoteaux was sixth in long jump with 16-8. Russia’s Emily Bohman was sixth in pole vault by clearing 10-4.
Rob Kiser is the sports editor of the Piqua Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU