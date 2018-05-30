Fort Loramie heads for Columbus

A bus carrying Fort Loramie’s baseball team breaks through a banner held by their fans as they leave the school’s parking lot for Columbus on Wednesday. The banner said “Enjoy the Ride.” Fort Loramie will play Garfield Heights Trinity in a Division IV state semifinal at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Huntington Park. It’s the program’s first state berth since 2010, when it won the D-IV title. Read about the game and view photos on Thursday afternoon on sidneydailynews.com.

Fort Loramie’s "Redskin Territory" display along state Route 66 has been decorated for the baseball team’s state berth. Among the decorations includes a mustache. The team has adopted a "Fear the Mustache" mantra after third baseman/pitcher CJ Billing, who grew a mustache after a joke from coach Jeff Sanders.

