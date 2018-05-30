State track preview: Versailles seniors looking for big finish

Versailles senior Joe Spitzer is expected to go out with a bang in his final two high school races on Saturday at the Division II state track and field meet.

Spitzer has the fastest time in the 3,200-meter run (9:21.15) and second fastest time in the 1,600 (4:19.64).

Josh Steinbrunner will compete in three events for the Tigers as his amazing career comes to an end.

Steinbrunner has the fifth fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles (14.64), ninth fastest time in the 300 hurdles (39.54) and tied for the sixth best jump in the high jump (6-4).

Three other Versailles seniors will be competing in the field events, while Miami East sophomore Blaine Brokschmidt joins Versailles’ Luke Shellhaas as being slotted for a high finish in the pole vault.

Brokschmidt has the second best jump (15-0) and Shellhaas has the third best jump (14-8).

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens has the ninth best put in the shot put (52-1 1-2) while long jumper Kyle Jones has the 14th best jump of 21-4 1-2.

The field events people will all compete on Friday.

Running event prelims are Friday and finals ate Saturday. The top two from each heat and next five fastest times will advance to Saturday’s finals.

Division III

Fort Loramie has the most area boys in Division III in this weekend’s state meet.

Joe Ballas is competing as a part of the 4×800 relay and in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter run. He had the second fastest time in the 800 of all qualifiers in regionals (1:56.02) and the seventh fastest time in the 1,600 (4:25.92).

Jarrett Meyer also looks to do well for the Redskins. He was second in the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles in the regional meet last week. He had the seventh fastest time of all qualifiers in the 110 hurdles (15.07) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (39.71).

For Houston, the 3,200 relay (Tristin Freistuhler, Parker Cox, Blake Jacobs, Ethan Knouff) have the 13th fastest time in the 3,200 relay, 8:14.78.

Knouff has the fifth fastest time in the 800 (1:56.65) while Freistuhler has the 16th fastest time in the 1,600 (4:32.44).

Minster’s Max Prenger qualified in the discus and Riverside’s Caleb Stevens qualified in the 200.

Versailles' Joe Spitzer competes in the 1,600-meter run during the Division II regional meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Spitzer has the fastest time in the 3,200-meter run and second fastest time in the 1,600-meter run. Versailles' A.J. Ahrens competes in shot put during the Division II regional meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. Ahrens has the ninth best shot put heading into Saturday's state meet.

11 area boys ready for Div. III meet