Weekend roundup: Minster boys golf top local team at Moeller Invitational

CELINA — Minster’s boys golf team finished fourth out of 18 teams in the Jordan Moeller Memorial on Saturday at Mercer County Elks Golf Club. The Wildcats had a 353 to beat Delphos St. John’s by one stroke.

Versailles tied with Coldwater for seventh with 369, Russia was 12th with a 398, New Bremen was 13th with 407, New Knoxville was 16th with 415 and Botkins was 17th with a 425.

Botkins’ Nick Fischio and Minster’s Grant Voisard were the area’s top finishers individually. Fischio and Voisard were tied for fifth with four others with an 81.

Grant Koenig had an 89 for the Wildcats, while Adam Knapke had a 91, Logan Lazier had a 92 and Joseph Magoto had a 100.

Conner VanSkyock led Versailles with an 85. Will Eversole had a 93, Alex Keiser had a 94, PJ Platfoot had a 97 and Austin Pleiman had a 102.

Jack Dapore had Russia’s best score with an 85. Will Sherman had an 89, Brandon Koverman and Drew Sherman each had 112 and Evan Coverstone had a 133.

Sherman’s round was a personal record, and Dapore was the only golfer out of over 100 not to have any scores over a bogey. Dapore had 13 bogeys and five pars.

Cole Hemmelgarn led New Bremen with a 91. Derek Bergman had a 98, Jared Bergman had a 108, Tyler Leichliter had a 110 and Austin Schmitmeyer had a 124.

Ray Newton had a 98 for New Knoxville. Jack Bartholomew had a 103, Ben Lammers and Sam Anspach had 107 and Nathan Tinnerman had 118.

Aside from Fischio, Alex Bajwa had a 106, Anthony Opperman had a 118, Parker Geis had a 120 and Connor Stutsman had a 124 for Botkins.

Lima Shawnee’s Sam Reed was the medalist with a 76 and received a $500 scholarship from the Moeller family. Nathan Tinnerman of New Knoxville was also selected in a drawing for a $500 scholarship.

Volleyball

Sidney wins tri-match with Houston, Indian Lake

Sidney beat Houston and Indian Lake in a tri-match on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have won eight matches in a row since starting the season 0-5.

Sidney beat Houston 25-23 and 25-11 and then beat the Lakers in three sets.

Against the Wildcats, Alina Kindle led the Jackets with six kills and Arielle Snider added five. Kindle dominated at the serving line, hitting 14-of-14 with six aces and Payton Boshears had three. Kindle also led the defense with seven digs and Boshears and Carrie Nuss each added five. Nuss directed the offense with 13 assists, setting 45-of-45.

Sidney won the first set against Indian Lake 25-21, lost the second 25-23 and won the third 25-23.

Ally Spangler led a balanced attack with 11 kills, Snider followed up with 10 and Kindle knocked down nine. Snider also recorded three block assists and a solo block. Boshears led the defense with eight digs and fired off four aces. Abby Nuss and Allie Herrick each chipped in with six digs. Carrie Nuss tallied 36 assists, setting 79-of-79.

Houston lost to Indian Lake 25-5 and 25-17.

Fort Loramie 3, Marion Local 1

Fort Loramie lost the first set against the Flyers 25-20 but won the next three 25-21, 25-19 and 25-22 to take the match on Saturday. The Redskins improved to 8-6 overall with the victory.

Kenzie Hoelscher had seven kills, while Morgan Holscher had six kills and Chloe Stang and Marissa Meiring each had five. Abby Holthaus had four kills. Meiring and Austin each had 16 digs while Stang had 14 and Sophia Albers had 12. Albers led the team with 24 assists.

“Our consistency is beginning to improve and the girls are beginning to believe in themselves,” Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “I am very proud of their progress this week.”

Jackson Center 3, Lima Central Catholic 2

The Tigers lost the first match to Central Catholic 25-15, won the third 25-19 and second 25-20, lost the fourth 25-20 and won the fifth 15-10.

Raquel Kessler led Jackson Center with 23 kills and had 23 digs and three blocks. Katie Sosby had a team-high 28 digs, Connor Pipke had 14 digs and Elizabeth Hickey had nine kills. Caroline Frieders had seven kills, 16 assists and 15 digs, while Madilynn Platfoot had 19 assists and eight digs.

Saturday’s victory was Jackson Center’s sixth consecutive after a 1-4 start.

“LCC is much improved and challenged us in ways that we hope will keep us moving forward,” Jackson Center coach Kim Metz said.

New Bremen 3, Anna 0

The Cardinals beat the Rockets 25-18, 25-22 and 25-18 on Saturday.

Paige Jones had 17 kills and 11 digs for New Bremen (9-1), while Julia Goettemoeller had seven kills and Rachel Kremer had seven kills and four blocks. Abbi Thieman had 35 assists.

Benjamin Logan 3, Riverside 0

Riverside lost to the Raiders 25-16, 26-24 and 25-14. Marissa Davis had eight kills, seven assisted blocks and four solo blocks for the Pirates (8-3). Shelby Giles had six kills, three solo blocks and four block assists.

Girls Tennis

Lehman Catholic ties for second at Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Cup

Lehman tied for second with Carroll in the Northridge High School flight on Saturday.

Claire Larger was runner-up at first singles. Larger beat West Carrollton 8-6, beat Carroll 8-6 and lost to Springfield 9-7.

Sarah Gibson was the second singles champion. She beat Springfield 8-6, beat West Carrollton 8-0 and beat Carroll 8-5. Angela Brunner finished third at third singles. She lost to Springfield 8-2, beat West Carrollton 8-0 and lost to Carroll 8-2.

Kiera Burns and Ann Pannapara were runner-up at first doubles. They beat West Carrollton 8-5, beat Carroll 8-2 and lost to Springfield 8-4. Grace Brandt and Brieanna Werling finished third at second doubles. They lost to Springfield 8-6, beat West Carrollton 8-0 and lost to Carroll 8-6.

“Amazing performance by our team considering two ladies were missing from varsity due to college visits,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We only had one and two singles in their regular positions. We were really close to winning the tournament as a team. It came down to matches between us and Springfield at first singles and first doubles. We win those both and we win it. In the three team tourneys this year we had two runner-ups and a third in the eight-school Schroeder invitational. That’s great for our program.”

Minster’s Grant Voisard http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/09/web1_Grant-Voisard.jpg Minster’s Grant Voisard

Sidney volleyball wins tri-match with Houston, Indian Lake; Fort Loramie beats Marion Local