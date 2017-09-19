Monday roundup: New Knoxville volleyball beats Anna in four sets

ANNA — New Knoxville beat Anna 3-1 in a nonconference volleyball match on Monday. Anna won the first set 25-21, while New Knoxville won the next three 25-20, 25-14 and 25-23.

Tasia Lauth had 19 kills for the Rangers, while Tayler Doty had nine kills and 17 digs. Carly Fledderjohann had 41 assists, Faith Homan had 15 digs and Caitlin Lammers had six solo blocks.

Emma Meyer had 18 kills for Anna with eight block assists and two solo blocks. Macy Wiktorowski had 15 kills and Lexi Wells had a team-high 41 assists along with five assisted blocks. Rachel Shoemaker had 20 digs, Carly Becker had 19 digs and Lindsey Barhorst had 15 digs.

New Knoxville (6-2, 2-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays next on Thursday against Delphos St. John’s. The Rockets (7-6, 4-2 Shelby County Athletic League) host Houston on Thursday.

Covington 3, Fairlawn 1

The Buccaneers won the last two sets 25-12 and 25-21 to take the nonconference match on Monday. Covington won the first set 25-16 and Fairlawn won the second 26-24.

Lauren Dudgeon had five kills, two blocks and nine digs for the Jets. Brittany Strunk had eight assists, 12 digs and one ace while Grace Hageman had 10 assists, six digs and one ace. Lauren Weinscenkh had 15 digs and three kills and Kenedee Gallimore had 21 digs and two kills.

Fairlawn (2-9, 0-6 SCAL) plays next at the Piqua Invitational on Saturday.

Fort Recovery 3, Russia 0

The Indians beat Russia 25-14, 25-20 and 25-15 in a nonconference match on Monday. Cameo Wilson had six kills for the Raiders, while Whitney Pleiman had 21 digs and Jenna Cordonnier had 13 digs, seven assists and two aces.

Russia (7-4, 5-1 SCAL) hosts Jackson Center on Thursday.

St. Marys 3, Botkins 0

The Roughridgers beat Botkins 25-14, 25-11 and 25-19 on Monday. Danielle Schwartz had 10 kills and 14 digs for the Trojans.

Botkins (4-8, 2-4 SCAL) hosts Fort Loramie on Thursday in an SCAL match.

Girls Soccer

Urbana 1, Botkins 0

Though it was scoreless at halftime on Monday, the Hillclimbers scored with seven minutes left after Botkins made a few changes in the field.

Despite the loss, Botkins coach Kendra Berryman was pleased with how the team played, especially since a few starters were unable to play due to injuries and other school activities. Berryman said it was one of the team’s best performances of the season.

Botkins (2-4-2, 0-2-1 Western Ohio Soccer League) plays again at home on Thursday against Lincolnview.

Boys Golf

Lehman 158, Waynesfield Goshen 181

Lehman’s score on Monday at Prairie View Golf Course was the program’s best in the past five years. Tyler Lachey and Ryan Schmidt each had 36 for the Cavaliers, while Griffin West had a 42 and Cole Gilardi had a 44.

Springfield Emmanuel Christian 171, Riverside 204

Trey Lane had Riverside’s lowest score with a 49 on Monday at Springfield Elks Golf Club. James Hudson had a 50, Jason Yoder had a 52 and John Zumberger had a 53.

Girls Golf

Versailles 181, Miami East 210

Versailles’ Jorja Pothast was the medalist on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course. Lauren Durham and Morgan Heitkamp each had 47 for the Tigers, while Morgan Barlage had a 48. Paige Lawson had Miami East’s lowest score with a 47.

Versailles (9-0, 7-0 MAC) plays again on Thursday against New Bremen.

Riverside 215, Anna 224

Riverside’s Dana Jones was the medalist with a 46 on Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

New Knoxville’s Tasia Lauth http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/09/web1_DSC_0656.jpg New Knoxville’s Tasia Lauth

Lehman Catholic boys golf has lowest score in last five years