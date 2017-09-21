Girls Soccer: Sidney falls to Troy after late goal

TROY — Troy goalkeeper Molly Miller stuffed the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s leading goal scorer Elaine Wisenmayer multiple times and freshman Julianna Williams found a way to post the game’s only goal in a win over Sidney on Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

With the win, the Trojans improved to 6-3 overall and moved into sole possession of second place at 6-1 in the GWOC American North. Sidney, meanwhile, fell to 6-2-2 and 4-1-1 in the division.

The Yellow Jackets, who finished second place in the American North ahead of third-place Troy last season, handed defending division champion Tippecanoe its first blemish in two seasons as a member of the GWOC on Saturday with a 2-2 tie. The Red Devils currently lead the division at 6-0-1, 8-0-1 overall.

Needless to say, it was something of a big win for Troy.

“A big one is an understatement, to be honest,” Troy girls soccer coach Michael Rasey said. “… And we knew we had a tall task ahead of us, because Sidney is one of the better teams in Dayton. I’m proud of the way the girls pulled together and continued to fight.”

With a pair of senior keepers, Troy’s Miller and Sidney’s Carly Dean, facing off, both offenses were destined to have a tough night.

Miller made 10 saves on the night — including stopping a number of quality shots. Halfway through the first half, Miller was forced to make a diving save on a redirect by Emma Dahlinghaus in front. And a few minutes later, Sidney’s Kayli Smith had a point-blank shot in front, but again Miller was able to dive and keep the game scoreless.

Troy had a number of chances in the first half, too. Within the first 10 minutes, Williams hit a shot that hit the underside of the crossbar but rebounded back onto the field of play. And with 22 minutes left in the half, Troy’s leading scorer Kenzie Evans took a direct kick from 20 yards out, hitting it just high — one of four shots she hit in the half that either missed or were saved.

And with less than a minute to go in the half, Sidney had a breakaway chance, but Miller — who was injured making an identical play against Trotwood earlier this season, getting kicked in the face and ending up with a broken nose — showed no fear, sliding and covering the ball up before a shot could be taken, keeping the score tied 0-0 at the half.

With the Jackets controlling play early in the second half, Miller was tested again by Sidney’s best chance of the night. With 29:30 left in the game, Wisenmayer, who leads the GWOC with 21 goals, got the ball in space in front and hammered a 15-yard shot. Miller made a fully-extended dive to swat the ball away, and a teammate got to the rebound and cleared it before the Jackets could get another chance.

And with 18:49 left in the game, the Trojans finally dented the scoreboard.

Olivia Westfall carried the ball up the field and fought through a pair of Sidney defenders to get a pass forward to Williams, who herself had to muscle through two more defenders just to get to the ball. She made it, though, and was able to send a shot past the Sidney keeper and give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Wisenmayer hit a solid header off of a cross and put it right on the mark, but Miller was there to snare the shot. Troy fended off a series of corner kicks in the final 10 minutes of the game, too, and with 2:26 to go Miller intercepted a cross in front that proved to be the Jackets’ last chance of the night.

By Josh Brown jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

