Wednesday roundup: Lehman’s boys golf wins Northwest Central Conference tournament

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman Catholic’s boys golf team won the Northwest Central Conference tournament on Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club by 18 strokes over second-place Waynesfield-Goshen.

Ryan Schmidt and Cole Gilardi each shot 77 to lead the Cavaliers. Tyler Lachey had an 80, while Griffin West had a 104 to finish the team’s scoring. Brandyn Sever had a 105, and Mike Rossman had a 106.

Lehman had a 338 team score, while Waynesfield-Goshen had a 356 and Upper Scioto Valley had a 358. Riverside came in fifth out of six teams with a 384.

James Hudson led the Pirates with an 89, while Trey Lane had a 95, Jason Yoder a 99 and John Zumberger a 101.

The Cavaliers finished in first place in the league’s regular season play, while Upper Scioto Valley was second. Lima Perry’s Logan Dray was the tournament medalist with a 72.

Girls Tennis

Sidney 5, Bellefontaine 0

Hailey New won first singles 7-5 and 6-1, Naomi Riegel won second singles 6-7 (5-7 tiebreak), 6-3 and 10-4 (super tiebreaker), and Madison Frank won third singles 6-0 and 6-1. Caroline Gallimore and Auanna Edens won first doubles 6-3 and 6-1 and Mara Hecht and Sara Gibson won second doubles 6-1 and 6-2.

Lima Shawnee 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Claire Larger lost 6-3 and 6-1 at first singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-2 and 6-2 at second singles and Melanie Brunner lost 6-0 and 6-1 at third singles. Alex Read and Angela Brunner lost 6-1 and 6-2 at first doubles and Kiera Burns and Ann Pannapara lost 6-2 and 6-2 at second doubles.

“Lima Shawnee is a young talented team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Two of their girls have already received scholarship offers. Our sectional draw meeting is this Sunday. We have a chance of getting some singles players seeded for the tourney on Tuesday, Oct. 2. We have five winnable matches left in our season. The kids have played a tough schedule which will help us at sectionals.”

Lehman Catholic's boys golf team poses with the first-place trophy after winning the NWCC tournament on Wednesday.