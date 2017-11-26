Minster announces presale times for state final

Minster will sell tickets for Friday’s Division VII state final football game at the following times and locations:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the high school.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the high school.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the high school.

Thursday: 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. in the elementary school and 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the high school.

All presale tickets are $11. All tickets at the gate are $15. Anyone age three and up will need a ticket into the game. Minster keeps a portion of all presale ticket sales.