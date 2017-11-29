Bowser, Rogers first team all-Ohio in D-II

Sidney running back Isaiah Bowser and defensive lineman Devan Rogers were first team selections in all-Ohio voting, which was announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel.

Bowser, who is committed to Northwestern, ran for 2,617 yards and 29 touchdowns and was a first team running back. Rogers, who is committed with Toledo, had 79 tackles with one fumble recovery and one interception. Both are seniors.

Bowser rushed 5,471 yards in 32 games during his career and had 37 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 96 total tackles on defense and three interceptions. He set numerous school records, including total touchdowns (77), total carries in a game (45) and offensive yards in a game (503).

The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, most of whom were voters for the former Associated Press All-Ohio teams. The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason honors for high school sports.

On Sunday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced. On Monday, the Division IV and V All-Ohio teams were announced. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Wednesday.

DIVISION II OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL 2017

Coach of the year: Andre Parker, Winton Woods

First Team Offense

Offensive player of the year: Joey Baughman, Wadsworth

Quarterbacks: Godwin Joe, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Keagan Armitage, Ashland, 6-2, 208, Sr.; Joey Baughman, Wadsworth, 6-1, 192, Sr.; Jay Volpenhein, Anderson, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Backs: Isaiah Bowser, Sidney, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Jamir Thomas, Massillon Washington, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Kenny Wilkins, Bedford, 6-1, 221, Sr.; Nick Schneider, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Receivers: Markel Toney, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-4, 202, Sr.; Jeremiah Jackson, Columbus Mifflin, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Wyatt Fischer, Western Brown, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Josh Whyle, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-7 228, Sr.

Linemen: Zeke Correll, Anderson, 6-4, 270, Jr.; R.J. Kelly, Archbishop Hoban, 6-2, 295, Sr.; Austin Beier, Toledo St. John’s, 6-4, 280, Sr.; Dawson Shaw, Columbus West. 6-1, 265, Sr.; Tyler Long, Holland Springfield, 6-4, 293, Sr.; Quintin Wilson, Turpin, 6-3, 305, Sr.

Punter: David Orlando, Avon, 5-10, 180, Sr.

First Team Defense

Defensive player of the year: Cris Oats, Winton Woods

Linemen: Devan Rogers, Sidney, 6-2, 315, Sr.; Angelo Hubbard, Canal Winchester, 6-2, 218, Sr.; Drake Facione, Marion Harding, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Daeshon Martin, Archbishop Hoban, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Marcus Shellenbarger, Mount Vernon, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Linebackers: Donald Willis, Garfield Heights, 6-2, 186, Jr.; Jared Newsome, Willoughby South, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Thomas Wilson, Worthington Kilbourne, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Justin Vance, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-0, 202, Sr.; Dallas Gant, Toledo St. John’s, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Cris Oats, Winton Woods, 6-4, 220, Sr.; Keye Thompson, Barberton, 6-0 205, Sr.; Darren Davis, Canal Winchester, 5-10, 200, Jr.

Backs: Dane Hullibarger, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Garrett Turnbaugh Barberton, 6-1 185, Sr.; Ibrahim Sesay, Columbus Whetstone, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Ja’don Furlow, Dayton Belmont, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Matt Salopek, Archbishop Hoban, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Kicker: Grant Gonya, Hudson, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Second Team Offense

Quarerbacks: Daveonn Logan, Columbus Mifflin, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Branden Maughmer, Chillicothe, 6-2, 165, Sr.; Zane Ries Barberton, 6-0 175, Sr.; Kenney Mayberry, Winton Woods, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Backs: Jake Rogers, Medina Highland, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Khennedy Scagliozzo, Amherst Steele, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Mike White, Columbus West, 6-2, 210, Sr.

Receivers: Sam Wiglusz, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Davion Johnson, Bedford, 5-7, 155, Sr.; Chris Mullins, Avon, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Brad Burrows, Eastlake North, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Athlete: Ryan Maloy, Avon, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Linemen: Jimmy McKenna, Avon, 6-5, 265, Sr.; Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 295, Jr.; Ryan Nocero, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Cole Ragan, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Sam Lofton, Olmsted Falls, 6-1, 235, Jr.; Clay McComas, Wadsworth, 6-1, 237, Sr.

Punter: Drew Nieman, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-10, 174, Jr.

Second Team Defense

Linemen: Shawn Newsome, Fremont Ross, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Michael Cicolani, Wooster, 6-2, 205 Sr.; Christian McCarroll, Barberton, 6-3 225, Sr.; Will King, New Albany, 6-6, 220, Jr.; Joah Schricker, Troy, 6-1 206, Sr.; Seth Frambach, Grafton Midview, 6-2, 205, Sr.; John McCabe, Olmsted Falls, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Linebackers: Isaiah Fleming, Ashtabula Lakeside, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Jarred Uran, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Ben Allen, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 205, Jr.; Darren Anders, North Olmsted, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Keon Freeman, Whitehall-Yearling. 6-0, 220, Jr.; Jimmy O’Toole, Anderson, 6-2, 188, Jr.

Backs: Hunter Parker, Amherst Steele, 5-8, 145, Sr.; Ryan Batsch, Loveland, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Mark Lee, Columbus Northland, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Griffin Durso, Turpin, 5-7, 140, Sr.; Sam Hildebrand, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Jalin Lake, Columbus Briggs. 6-1, 170, Jr.

Kicker: Kyle Rhonehouse, Holland Springfield, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Raymell Byrd, Whitehall-Yearling, 6-0, 166, Jr.; Cody Little, Columbus Franklin Heights, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Backs: Malachi Wyse, Toledo St. Francis, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Connor Wolfe, Grafton Midview, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Luke Reicosky, North Canton Hoover, 5-9, 190, Jr.; Jaelen Gill, Westerville South, 6-1, 182, Sr.; Dawson Martin, Dayton Belmont, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Receivers: Adam Beale, Holland Springfield, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Mitchell Blackburn, Wadsworth, 5-11, 172, Sr.; Garrett Houser, Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Aman Thornton, Columbus Mifflin, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Keaton Upshaw, Lima Senior, 6-7, 230, Sr.

Linemen: John Valentine, Ashland, 6-2, 320, Sr.; Parker McGlothin, Columbus Franklin Heights, 6-1, 300, Sr.; Ryan Redifer, Whitehall, 6-0, 240, Jr.; Nymonta Doucoure, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Matt Lee, Amherst Steele, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Kyle Leitch, Avon Lake, 6-0, 255, Sr.

Punter: Tommy Cummings, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Third Team Defense

Linemen: Eli Myers, Sunbury Big Walnut, 6-3, 220, Jr.; Todd Torbert, Avon, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Joshua Feyh, Asheville Teays Valley, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Matt Fortner, Sylvania Northview, 6-5, 265, So.

Linebackers: Jimmy O’Toole, Anderson, 6-3, 203, Jr.; Alek Downs, Westerville North, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Jeremy Erickson, Dublin Scioto, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Kyle Kudla, Avon, 6-1, 205, Sr.; John Wehrkamp, Troy, 6-0, 203, Sr.; Kareem Hamdan, Youngstown Boardman, 5-7, 175, Jr.; Ethan Gerding, Medina Highland, 5-10, 177, Sr.; Josh McCormick, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Backs: Qian Magwood, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-0, 160, So.; Michael Howard, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Kevin Brewer, Bedford, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Michael Lacey, Cleveland Benedictine, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Jason Benson, Chillicothe, 6-4, 200, Sr.; DJ Whiles, Trenton Edgewood, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Kicker: Trevor Thompson, Canal Winchester, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Kyle Blaha, Anderson, 5-10, 190, Sr.; J.J. Branham, Columbus Northland, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Luka Zurak, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Vincent Fonte, Copley, 6-5, 290, Sr.; Caleb Pierce, Sunbury Big Walnut 6-3, 300, Sr.; Simon Roderick, Chillicothe, 6-4, 190, Sr.; Zach Bryans, Chillicothe, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Will Howard, Youngstown East, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Luke Vannest, North Canton Hoover, 6-4, 286, Jr.; Joey Fernholz, Wadsworth, 6-1, 188, Sr.; Alex Huzicka, Youngstown Boardman, 6-2, 195, Jr.; Christian Szalay, Wadsworth, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Meechi Harris, Xenia, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Mike Williams, Columbus Northland, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Donoven Hall, Wooster, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Tyris Dickerson, Archbishop Hoban, 5-10, 210, Jr.; Connor Mathis, Chillicothe, 5-11, 186, Sr.; Kameron Block, Troy, 5-10, 270, Sr.; Maurice Chapman, Winton Woods, 5-10, 290, Sr.; Andrew Jaeger, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Seth Phipps, Trenton Edgewood, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Preston Yates, Logan, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Matt Kamer, Canal Winchester. 6-0, 210, Sr.; Blaze Beane, Asheville Teays Valley, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Matthew Amison, Green, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Dylan Dagley, Wooster, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Kamrin Knowlton-Goings, Ashland, 6-5, 185, Sr.; Trey Reddick, Oregon Clay, 6-0, 155, Jr.; Brian Dooley, Toledo St. John’s, 6-7, 265, Sr.; Ralph Burdo, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Josh Bever, Ashland, 6-3, 240, Jr.; Christopher Thomas, Licking Heights, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Gavin Waters, Licking Heights, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Roger Burling, Fremont Ross, 6-2, 165, Sr.; Kevontae Tyson, Lima Senior, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Michiah Burton, New Albany, 5-10, 172, Jr.; Kaden Daniels, Mount Vernon, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Jacob Jones, Dublin Scioto, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Nick Hopper, Dublin Scioto, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Connor Marshall, Canal Winchester, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Gabriel Shroyer, Watkins Memorial, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Clayton Anderson, Columbus St. Charles, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Moses Townsend, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Jaydon Culp-Bishop, Troy, 5-10, 168, Jr.; Miyan Williams, Winton Woods, 5-11, 205, So.; Rae’Quan Prince, Winton Woods, 5-10, 170; Austin Watt, Anderson, 6-5, 210, Sr.; Jake Siebert, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11, 185, So.; Brandon Becraft, Fairborn, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Trent Rogers, Anderson, 6-0, 295, Sr.; Austin Silcox, Harrison, 6-3, 205, Jr.; Garrett Bledsoe, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Albert Bradford, Dayton Belmont, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Garrett Gabbard, Trenton Edgewood, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Quinn Smith, Winton Woods, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Sidney’s Isaiah Bowser, right, collides with Belmont’s Donovan Sims during a Division II playoff game at Sidney. Bowser was selected first team all-Ohio. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_IMG_3510-1.jpg Sidney’s Isaiah Bowser, right, collides with Belmont’s Donovan Sims during a Division II playoff game at Sidney. Bowser was selected first team all-Ohio. Sidney’s Devan Rogers, left, runs the ball past Greenville’s John Butsch during a Week 10 game. Rogers was selected first team all-Ohio. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_SDN102817SidGreenFB2.jpg Sidney’s Devan Rogers, left, runs the ball past Greenville’s John Butsch during a Week 10 game. Rogers was selected first team all-Ohio.